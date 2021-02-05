તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સ્વાસ્થ્ય સાથે ચેડા:પાણીનો કાળો કારોબાર, ગેરકાયદે ધમધમતા 16 પ્લાન્ટ સીલ કરાયા

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મિનરલ વોટર પ્લાન્ટના સેમ્પલ નિમ્ન કક્ષાના
  • શહેરમાં 150થી વધુ પ્લાન્ટ પણ કાર્યવાહી માત્ર ગણ્યા ગાંઠીયા સામે

શહેરમાં 150થી વધુ મિનરલ વોટરના પ્લાન્ટ ધમધમે છે. ઉનાળાે નજીક આવતા લોકોના સ્વાસ્થ્ય સાથે ચેડાં કરતાે પાણીનો કાળો કારોબાર ફરી શરૂ થયાે છે. પરંતુ પાલિકાનું ફુડ ખાતુ આંખ આડા કાન કરતું આવ્યું છે. જોકે, આખરે ફરિયાદો ઉઠતાં વહિવટી તંત્ર સાથે પાલિકાનું ફુડ ખાતુ પણ દોડતું થયું છે. જોકે, માત્ર 16 પ્લાન્ટ સામે કાર્યવાહી કરાઈ છે પરંતુ હજી કામગીરી જારી હોવાનું ફુડ ખાતાનું કહેવું છે. જ્યારે લેવાયેલા સેમ્પલો પણ ફેલ ગયાં હોવાનું જાણવા મળે છે.

નોટીસ બાદ પણ લાયસન્સ રજુ ન થતા કાર્યવાહી
‘4 ઝોન મળી કુલ 16 મિનરલ વોટર વેચનાર સંસ્થાઓને સીલ મારવાની કામગીરી ચાલુ છે. બીઆઈએસ અને ફુડ લાયસન્સ વગર જ પાણીનું વેચાણ કરતાં હતાં.અગાઉ નોટીસ આપી હતી પરંતુ લાયસન્સ રજુ ન કરી શકતા સીલ કરવાની કાર્યવાહી કરી છે. > જગદીશ સાલુંકે, ચીફ ફુડ ઇન્સ્પેક્ટર, પાલિકા

મિનરલ વોટર વેચતા આ પ્લાન્ટ સામે એક્શન
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​{ ચિંતન રૂવાળા, લાલ દરવાજા { પંથ માર્કેટીંગ, અમરોલી { મારુતિ વોટર, છાપરાભાઠા રોડ { સાંઇ વોટર, વેડ રોડ { અક્ષર બેવરેજીસ, કતારગામ { સરસ્વતી મિનરલ વોટર, કતારગામ { ધારા એન્ટર પ્રાઇઝ, પાલનપુર { જય એકવા, જહાંગીરપુરા { જેની એક્વા, ઉગત{ મહેક એક્વા, પાલનપુર જકાતનાકા { શીવધારા મિનરલ વોટર, પાલનપુર { ગન ગણપતે વોટર, સોશ્યો સર્કલ { રોયલ ફુડ એન્ડ બેવરેજીસ, ઉધના ઉદ્યોગનગર{ ક્વોલીટી વોટર માર્કેટીંગ, ઉન{ સબીલ મિનરલ વોટર, ઉન{ ભેરૂનાથ માર્કેટીંગ, ભેસ્તાન.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો