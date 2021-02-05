તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દાનનો ધોધ વહ્યો:સુરતમાં રામ જન્મભૂમિ નિર્માણના કોષાધ્યક્ષે કહ્યું, દેશવાસીઓએ ઉદારભાવે 1511 કરોડ રૂપિયાનું દાન આપ્યું

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
નિર્માણાધિન રામ જન્મભૂમિ તિર્થ ક્ષેત્ર ટ્રસ્ટના કોષાધ્યક્ષ ગોવિંદ દેવગીરીએ રામ મંદિરને લગતી વિગતો જાહેર કરી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
  • કોષાધ્યક્ષ ગોવિંદ દેવગીરીએ કહ્યું, હજુ 27 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી નિધિ ઉઘરાવવામાં આવશે
  • દિલ્હીમાં નિધિ એકઠી કરવા ગયેલા યુવકની હત્યા પર ગોવિંદ દેવગીરીએ દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું

અયોધ્યામાં નિર્માણાધિન રામ જન્મભૂમિ તિર્થ ક્ષેત્ર ટ્રસ્ટના કોષાધ્યક્ષ ગોવિંદ દેવગીરી આજે સુરતની મુલાકાતે આવ્યા હતા. મહેશ્વરી ભવન ખાતે તેમણે અલગ-અલગ સમાજના લોકો સાથે સત્સંગ કર્યો હતો. જેમાં તેમણે દાન અને સમર્પણ ભાવની વાતો કરી હતી. રામ જન્મભૂમિ નિર્માણના કોષાધ્યક્ષના કહેવા પ્રમાણે અત્યાર સુધીમાં રૂપિયા 15 11 કરોડની રાશિ એકત્રિત થઇ છે. હજુ 27 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી સમગ્ર દેશભરમાંથી લોકો રામ જન્મ ભૂમિ નિર્માણ માટે યથાશક્તિ નિધિ સમર્પિત કરી શકે છે.

દેશવાસીઓએ ઉદાર હાથે દાન કર્યું હોવાની વાત ગોવિંદ દેવગીરીએ કરી હતી.
આસ્થા અને ભક્તિ સાથે મંદિરનું નિર્માણ
રામ જન્મભૂમિ માટે સમગ્ર દેશના અને વિશ્વના હિન્દુઓ ખૂબ જ ગર્વ લઇ રહ્યા છે હિન્દુઓની વર્ષોની તપસ્યાની ફર્સ્ટ કૃતિ રૂપે આજે આસ્થા અને ભક્તિ સાથે ભવ્ય રામ જન્મભૂમિ નિર્માણનું કાર્ય ચાલી રહ્યું છે જેમાં દરેક વર્ગ પોતાની રીતે યોગદાન આપી રહ્યું છે.તાજેતરમાં જ પ્રિયંકા ગાંધીએ સ્વામી સ્વરૂપાનંદ જી સાથે મુલાકાત કરી હતી તેને લઈને પણ ગોવિંદ દેવ ગીરીએ નિવેદન આપ્યું કે એ જ શંકરાચાર્ય છે કે, જે વારાણસીમાં લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી દરમિયાન વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીને હરાવવા માટે હર હર મોદી ઘર ઘર મોદીના નારાનો વિરોધ કરીને મોદીને હરાવવાના તમામ પ્રયાસો કર્યા હતા.

દેશના અદના માનવીથી લઈને ઉદ્યોગપતિઓએ ખુલ્લા દિલે દાન કર્યું હોવાનું પણ ગોવિંદ દેવગીરીએ કહ્યું હતું.
રિન્કુ શર્માની હત્યા પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું
જનતા આ પ્રકારના કામો કેટલાંક ચોક્કસ વર્ગના લોકો નરેન્દ્ર મોદી માટે કરતા આવ્યા છે.પરંતુ મોદી અને યોગી બંને ખૂબ જ સારી રીતે દેશના વિકાસ માટે પોતાનું યોગદાન આપી રહ્યા છે.દિલ્હીના રીન્કુ શર્મા દ્વારા પોતાના વિસ્તારમાં જયશ્રી રામના નારા લગાવવામાં આવી રહ્યા હતા રીન્કુ શર્માને ટાર્ગેટ કરીને કેટલીક રાક્ષસી માનસિકતા ધરાવતા મુસ્લિમ સમાજના લોકોએ તેની હત્યા કરી નાખી જે ખૂબ જ દુઃખદ અને નિંદનીય છે પરંતુ આવા કેટલાક અસામાજીક માનસિકતા ધરાવનાર વ્યક્તિઓ ને કારણે સમગ્ર મુસ્લિમ ધર્મ ખરાબ છે તેવું આપણે કહી શકીએ નહીં અને સમાજમાં આ પ્રકારના લોકો જોવા મળતા હોય છે.

મંદિરથી લોકોમાં ખુશીની લહેર
દેશના મુસ્લિમોએ પણ આદર ભાવપૂર્વક રામ જન્મ ભૂમિ નિર્માણ માટે દાન આપી રહ્યા છે.જે આપણા દેશની એકતા અને અખંડિતતા નું પ્રતીક છે. રામ જન્મ ભૂમિ નિર્માણ તમામ ભારતીય ખૂબ જ ઉત્સાહ માં જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે અને સમગ્ર વિશ્વ માટે એક ઉદાહરણ રૂપ થાય એ પ્રકારનો રામ જન્મભૂમિ નિર્માણનું કામ પૂરજોશમાં ચાલી રહ્યું છે જેના કારણે સમગ્ર સનાતન ધર્મમાં ખુશીની લહેર જોવા મળી રહી છે.

