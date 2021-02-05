તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Traders Preparing Campaign Materials For Political Parties In Surat Did Not Get New Orders, Only Demand For Masks, Flags, Saris, T shirts Due To Corona

ટ્રેન્ડ બદલાયો:સુરતમાં રાજકીય પક્ષોની પ્રચારની સામગ્રી તૈયાર કરતા વેપારીઓને નવા ઓર્ડર ન મળ્યા, કોરોનાના કારણે માસ્ક, ઝંડા, સાડી, ટીશર્ટની જ ડિમાન્ડ

સુરત30 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
આ વખતે કોરોના સમયને લઈને માસ્ક સહિતની વસ્તુઓની ડિમાન્ડ રહી છે. - Divya Bhaskar
  • કોરોનાના કારણે રાજકીય પક્ષોએ ડિજિટલ પ્રચાર વધારી દેતા પરંપરાગત વ્યવસાયને અસર
  • રાજકીય પક્ષો દ્વારા માત્ર સાડી, ટીશર્ટ અને ટોપી તથા માસ્કના જ ડિમાન્ડમાં હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું

ગુજરાતમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીઓ અને પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીઓના નગારા વાગી ગયા છે. રાજકીય માહોલ ખૂબ ગરમ છે, પરંતુ દર ચૂંટણીમાં ચૂંટણીનું પ્રચાર સાહિત્ય તૈયાર કરતા વેપારીઓને આ વખતે ખાસ ઓર્ડર મળ્યા નથી. કોરોનાના કારણે પ્રચારની પણ મર્યાદાઓ છે. ત્યારે હાલ ફોર્મ પણ ભરાઈ ગયા છે અને પ્રચાર પણ શરૂ થઈ ગયો છે તેમ છતાં રાજકીય પાર્ટીઓ દ્વારા માત્ર માસ્ક, ઝંડા, સાડી, ટીશર્ટ વગેરેની જ ડિમાન્ડ છે. જ્યારે દર વખતે વેચાતા સાહિત્યનું સ્વરૂપ ડિજિટલે લઈ લીધું હોવાનું પણ સામે આવી રહ્યું છે. ચૂંટણી સાહિત્ય તૈયાર કરતાં વેપારીએ કહ્યું કે, આ વખતે માત્ર મફલર, ઝંડા, ટોપી અને ટીશર્ટની જ ડિમાન્ડ છે.

ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ સહિતના પક્ષનું પ્રચાર સાહિત્ય એક જ જગ્યાએ તૈયાર થતું હોય છે.
આ વખતે પ્રચાર શરૂ થયા બાદ પણ ઓર્ડર નથી
સુરતના ઇચ્છપોરા સ્થિત ભાઠા ગામમાં છેલ્લા ચાર વર્ષથી અલગ અલગ રાજકીય પાર્ટીના પ્રચાર-પ્રસારના ચૂંટણી સાહિત્ય બનાવતા વેપારીને દિલ્લી સહિત અલગ અલગ રાજ્યોમાંથી વર્ષ દરમ્યાન ઓર્ડરો મળતા હોય છે. સામાન્ય રીતે ચૂંટણીની તારીખો જાહેર થાય તે પહેલાં અલગ અલગ રાજ્યના વેપારીઓ દ્વારા સુરતના વેપારીને ઓર્ડરો આપવામાં આવે છે.પરંતુ વર્તમાન સ્થિતિમાં ચૂંટણીની તારીખ જાહેર થઈ ગઈ, ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા અને પ્રચાર પણશરૂ થયો હોવા છતાં કોઈ ચોક્કસ ઓર્ડરો જથ્થાબંધ પ્રમાણમાં મળ્યા નથી.માત્ર ગણ્યા ગાંઠ્યા જ ઓર્ડર આવી રહ્યા છે.

ખેસ અને ઝંડાઓની જ આ વખતની ચૂંટણીમાં થોડી ઘણી ડિમાન્ડ જોવા મળી છે.
કોરોનાના કારણે વેપારમાં ઘટાડો
અનીષ બારડોલીયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હાલ માંડ દસ ટકા જેટલો વેપાર જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.જેની પાછળ કોરોનાની મહામારી જવાબદાર માનવામાં આવી રહી છે.જો કે તેમ છતાં ડિમાન્ડ નીકળવાની આશાએ જુદી જુદી રાજકીય પાર્ટીના ચૂંટણી પ્રચારના સાહિત્ય અગાઉથી જ તૈયાર કર્યા હતાં. જેમાં કોરોનાની મહામારીને ધ્યાનમાં રાખી મોદી સહિતની પાર્ટીના માસ્ક તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.જ્યારે મોબાઈલ પોકેટ,ખેંસ,ટી શર્ટ, ઝંડા સહિતના સાહિત્ય હાલ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે, જેની થોડિ ડિમાન્ડ છે. પરંતુ અગાઉના સમય જેટલી માંગ હાલમાં દેખાતી નથી.

ચૂંટણીના અન્ય પ્રચાર સાહિત્ય તૈયાર થઈ ગયા હોવા છતાં કોઈ જ માંગ નીકળી નથી.
આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

