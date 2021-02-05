તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ખુશીમાં માતમ:સુરત-ધુલિયા હાઇવે પર તાપી નજીક જાનની બસ ટેન્કર પાછળ ઘૂસી જતાં ત્રણનાં મોત, સાત ઇજાગ્રસ્ત

તાપીએક કલાક પહેલા
બસના ચાલકે કાબૂ ગુમાવતાં રોડ સાઇડે ઊભા રહેલા ટેન્કરમાં બસ ઘૂસી ગઈ.
  • મહારાષ્ટ્રના માલેગાંવથી સુરત લગ્નમાં આવી રહેલી લક્ઝરી બસને અકસ્માત નડ્યો

તાપી જિલ્લાના બાજીપુરા નજીક સુરત-ધુલિયા હાઈવે પર બસ અને ટેન્કર વચ્ચે ગમખ્વાર અકસ્માત સર્જોયો હતો, જેમાં ઘટનાસ્થળે જ ત્રણનાં મોત થયાં છે, જ્યારે સાત જેટલા ઈજાગ્રસ્ત થયા છે. જાનની બસ ટેન્કરમાં ઘૂસી જતાં ખુશીના પ્રસંગમાં માતમ છવાઈ ગયો છે. ઘટનાની જાણ થતાં પોલીસ પણ ઘટનાસ્થળે દોડી ગઈ હતી. મૃતદેહોને પોસ્ટમોર્ટમ અર્થે નજીકની હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડાયા છે, જ્યારે ઈજાગ્રસ્તોને પણ સારવાર અર્થે હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા છે.

જાનની બસ ટેન્કરમાં ઘૂસી જતાં ઘટનાસ્થળે જ ત્રણનાં મોત થયાં.
અકસ્માતને કારણે રોડ ચિચિયારીઓથી ગુંજી ઊઠ્યો
મહારાષ્ટ્રના માલેગાંવથી સુરત લગ્નમાં આવી રહેલી લક્ઝરી બસને તાપી જિલ્લાના બાજીપુરા નજીક સુરત-ધુલિયા હાઈવે પર અકસ્માત નડ્યો હતો. જાનની બસ ટેન્કરમાં ઘૂસી જતાં ઘટનાસ્થળે જ ત્રણનાં મોત થયાં હતાં, જ્યારે સાત જેટલા ઈજાગ્રસ્ત થયા હતા. અકસ્માતને કારણે રોડ ચિચિયારીઓથી ગુંજી ઊઠ્યો હતો. ઘટનાની જાણ થતાં આસપાસથી લોકો દોડી આવ્યા હતા અને પોલીસ પણ ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચી હતી. મૃતદેહોને પોસ્ટમોર્ટમ અર્થે અને ઈજાગ્રસ્તોને સારવાર અર્થે હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડ્યા હતા. જ્યારે ત્રણ ગંભીર ઈજાગ્રસ્ત થયેલાને સુરત સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા છે, જેમાં નઈમ હાજી રસીદ મણિયાર (ઉં.વ.51 રહે. કોપર ગામ મહારાષ્ટ્ર), અઝહર અજ્જી મણિયાર (ઉં.વ.22 રહે. એજન) અને નૂર મહંમદ ફકીર મહંમદ (ઉં.વ.45 રહે. નંદુરબાર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર)નો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

કંડક્ટર સાઇડના ભાગનો ખુરદો બોલી ગયો.
સવાબે કલાકે ફસાયેલા એકને બહાર કઢાયો
મહારાષ્ટ્રના માલેગાંવથી બસ રાત્રે 11 કલાકે ઊપડી હતી. વરરાજા મદસ્સિરની જાન સુરતના લિંબાયત ખાતે લઈને જવાના હતા. મુસાફરો ઊંઘમાં જ હતા અને 6:15 કલાકે બસ ટેન્કરમાં ઘૂસી ગઈ હતી. અકસ્માત ગંભીર હોઈ એક ઈસમ લક્ઝરી બસમાં ફસાઈ ગયો હતો, જેને 8:30 કલાકે બહાર કાઢવામાં આવ્યો હતો અને તે વ્યક્તિના શરીરનો ખુરદો થઈ ગયો હતો. હાલ મરણ પામનારા પૈકી પતિ-પત્ની અને એક અન્ય પુરુષ હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

અક્સમાત સમયે જાનૈયાઓ ઊંઘમાં હતા.
બસમાં 35 જાનૈયાઓ સવાર હતા
મહારાષ્ટ્રના માલેગાવથી જામ સુરતના લિંબાયત ખાતે આવતી હતી. બસમાં અંદાજે 35 જટેલા જાનૈયાઓ હતા. અકસ્માતમાં ડ્રાઈવર ઇજાગ્રસ્ત હોય વ્યારા હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર અર્થે ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો છે. જ્યારે અન્ય સાત પણ ઈજાગ્રસ્ત હોવાથી સારવાર અર્થે ખસેડયા છે. જ્યારે ત્રણ ઈજાગ્રસ્તને સુરત સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ લાવવામાં આવ્યા છે.

કંડક્ટર તરફનો 40 ટકા ભાગનો ખુરદો
બસ ફૂલ સ્પીડમાં હોવાના કારણે હાઈવે પર સાઈડમાં ઉભેલું ટેન્કર ડ્રાઈવરને નજરે ન પડ્યું હોવાનું અનુમાન છે. ધડાકાભેર બસ ટેન્કરમાં ઘૂસી જતા કંડક્ટર તરફનો 40 ટકા ભાગનો ખુરદો બોલી ગયો છે. જોકે, સ્લીપર કોચ બસ હોવાના કારણે જાનહાનિ ઓછી થઈ હોવાની શક્યતા છે.

ધડાકાભેર બસ ટેન્કરમાં ઘૂસી જતા કંડક્ટર તરફનો 40 ટકા ભાગનો ખુરદો બોલી ગયો છે.
અકસ્માત સ્થળે અગાઉ પણ અકસ્માત થયા છે
મીંઢોળા નદીના પુલ નજીક અકસ્માતની ઘટના બની છે. વ્યારા તરફથી આવતાં પુલ પહેલા ટર્નીગ હોય અને ફૂલ સ્પીડમાં વાહન જતાં હોય આ સ્થળે અગાઉ અકસ્માતની ઘટના થઈ હતી. અકસ્માત થવાના કારણમાં ટેન્કર બગડી ગયું હોવાથી રોડની સાઈડ પર ઊભું હતું. ટેન્કર દ્વારા સિગ્નલ લાઈટ પણ શરૂ હતી. જોકે, બસના ચાલકથી બસ કાબૂમાં ન રહેતા ટેન્કરના પાછળના ભાગે ઘૂસી ગઈ હતી.

