  Gujarati News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Surat
  This Is Gujarat's 'Hema Malini', Who Started Learning Bharat Natyam At The Age Of 68, Won Everyone's Heart By Doing Arangetram At The Age Of 77

વુમન્સ ડે સ્પેશિયલ:આ છે ગુજરાતની 'હેમા માલિની', 68 વર્ષની ઉંમરે ભરતનાટ્યમ શીખવાની શરૂઆત કરી, 77 વર્ષે આરંગેત્રમ કરી સૌના દિલ જીતી લીધાં

સુરત31 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
બકુલાબેને મોટી ઉંમરે ભરતનાટ્યમ શીખીને સૌ કોઈને દંગ કરી દીધા હતાં. - Divya Bhaskar
બકુલાબેને મોટી ઉંમરે ભરતનાટ્યમ શીખીને સૌ કોઈને દંગ કરી દીધા હતાં.
  • બકુલાબેન પટેલએ દ્રઢ ઈચ્છાશક્તિનો પરિચય આપતા 52 વર્ષની વયે એથ્લેટીક્સ બન્યા હતા
  • સ્વિમિંગ અને યોગા કોમ્પિટિશનમાં રાષ્ટ્રીય અને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય સ્તરે 313 કરતાં વધુ મેડલ મેળવ્યા

દ્રઢ ઇચ્છાશક્તિ હોય તો વ્યક્તિ ગમે તેટલી મુશ્કેલીઓ વચ્ચે પણ સફળતા મેળવી લેતી હોય છે. કઈ પણ બાબતને શીખવા માટે કોઈ ભય નથી હોતો એ સુરતની મહિલાએ સાર્થક કરી બતાવ્યું છે. જે વયમાં વ્યક્તિ તમામ પ્રવૃત્તિઓમાંથી પોતાને અળગા કરીને નિવૃત્ત જીવન જીવે છે.સુરતમાં બકુલા પટેલ નામની મહિલાએ તેના કરતાં કંઈક અલગ ઉદાહરણ પૂરું પાડ્યું છે. આપણને સૌને જાણીને આશ્ચર્ય થશે કે, 68 વર્ષની વયે ભારતનાટ્યમ શીખવાની શરૂઆત કરી અને સાત વર્ષ બાદ ભરતનાટ્યમમાં બી.એ.ની ડીગ્રી મેળવી છે. બકુલા પટેલ જેવી મહિલાઓ સમાજની તમામ મર્યાદાઓને ઓળંગી સદપ્રવૃત્તિમાં ઝંપલાવીને જીવનના અંતિમ તબક્કામાં પણ સિદ્ધિઓ હાંસિલ કરવાનું સાહસ દાખવ્યુ છે.

દેશ વિદેશમાં તરણ સહિતની સ્પર્ધાઓમાં બકુલાબેને મેડલ્સ મેળવ્યાં હતાં.
દેશ વિદેશમાં તરણ સહિતની સ્પર્ધાઓમાં બકુલાબેને મેડલ્સ મેળવ્યાં હતાં.

313 મેડલ મેળવ્યા છે
બકુલા પટેલે ભરતનાટ્યમમાં તો સિદ્ધિઓ મેળવી જ છે. સ્વિમિંગમાં અને યોગામાં પણ નેશનલ અને ઇન્ટરનેશનલ અનેક એવોર્ડ્સ પોતાના નામે કર્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં તેમણે 313 મેડલ પ્રાપ્ત કર્યા છે, જેમાં 28 ગોલ્ડ મેડલ મેળવ્યા છે. બકુલાબેન પટેલ 52 વર્ષની ઉંમરે પહેલી એથ્લેટ થવાનો વિચાર કર્યો હતો.પતિના નિધન બાદ પોતાના જીવનમાં એકલતાનો અનુભવતા બકુલા પટેલ જીવનને નિરાશ અને હતાશામાં ધકેલી દેવાને બદલે સાહસિક વિચારો થકી આગળ વધવાનું વિચાર્યું હતું.

બકુલાબેને સાત વર્ષ બાદ ભરતનાટ્યમમાં બી.એ.ની ડીગ્રી મેળવી છે
બકુલાબેને સાત વર્ષ બાદ ભરતનાટ્યમમાં બી.એ.ની ડીગ્રી મેળવી છે

સ્ટેપ્સ યાદ ન રહેતા હતાશ થયેલા
બકુલા પટેલ આજે 77 વર્ષના થયા છે, છતાં પણ તેમની સ્ફૂર્તિ અને જીવન જીવવાનો ઉત્સાહ યુવાનો કરતાં પણ વધુ છે.ઘણી વખત વ્યક્તિઓ વધુ વયના કારણે નવું શીખવાની ઈચ્છા હોવા છતાં લોકો તેને કઈ દ્રષ્ટિથી જોશે અને તેના વિશે શું કહે છે એવું વિચારીને પોતાની શીખવાની ઈચ્છાને અધૂરી છોડી દેતા હોય છે. પરંતુ બકુલા પટેલે નાના બાળકોની વચ્ચે જઈને ભરતનાટ્યમ શીખવાની શરૂઆત કરી શરૂઆતના તબક્કામાં વધુ ઉંમરને કારણે તેઓ સ્ટેપ્સ યાદ રાખી શકતા ન હતા. જેને કારણે તેઓ થોડા હતાશ થયા હતા.

બકુલાબેન પટેલ 52 વર્ષની ઉંમરે પહેલી વખત એથ્લેટ થવાનો વિચાર કર્યો હતો
બકુલાબેન પટેલ 52 વર્ષની ઉંમરે પહેલી વખત એથ્લેટ થવાનો વિચાર કર્યો હતો

નિયમિત પ્રેક્ટિસથી સફળતા મેળવી
કંઈક કરવાની જીદ્દને લીધે નિયમિત સવારે 3 કલાક અને સાંજે 3 કલાક સુધી ભરતનાટ્યમ માટેની તૈયારી કરીને સફળતા મેળવી. ટેપ્સ કરતા પણ વધુ મુશ્કેલ લેખિત પરીક્ષા આપવાનું હતું. વયની બાધાના કારણે તેઓની યાદશક્તિ થોડી નબળી હોવાથી પરીક્ષામાં પાસ થશે કે કેમ તેને લઈને મૂંઝવણમાં હતા આખરે નિયમિત વાંચન અને લેખન ની પ્રેક્ટિસ કરી ને તેઓએ લેખિત પરીક્ષા પણ પાસ કરી લીધી. ભરતનાટ્યમ બાદ આરંગેત્રમ સફળતાપૂર્વક પૂર્ણ કરીને સૌ કોઈના દિલ જીતી લીધા હતા.

આરંગેત્રમમાં પારંગતા મેળવીને તમામને બકુલાબેને દંગ કરી દીધા હતાં.
આરંગેત્રમમાં પારંગતા મેળવીને તમામને બકુલાબેને દંગ કરી દીધા હતાં.

52 વર્ષની ઉંમરે સ્વિમિંગ શીખ્યા
બકુલા પટેલે 52 વર્ષની ઉંમરે સ્વિમિંગ શીખવાનો નિર્ધાર કર્યો હતો. શરૂઆતમાં તેમણે શારીરિક રીતે ફિટ થવા માટે એક કલાક નિયમિત રીતે સવારે ચાર વાગ્યે ઊઠીને રનિંગ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ તેમણે સાઈકલિંગ કરી અને પછી સ્વિમિંગ શિખવાની શરૂઆત કરી. બકુલ પટેલ સ્વિમિંગ ક્ષેત્રે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય સ્તરે સિનિયર સિટીઝન કોમ્પિટિશનમાં અકલ્પનીય સિદ્ધિઓ હાંસલ કરી છે.

ભરતનાટ્યમ માટે બકુલાબેન રોજની આકરી પ્રેક્ટિસ કરતાં હતાં.
ભરતનાટ્યમ માટે બકુલાબેન રોજની આકરી પ્રેક્ટિસ કરતાં હતાં.

ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાની સ્પર્ધામાં ભાગ લીધો
વર્ષ 2005માં સિડનીના હાર્બર બ્રિજ પાર કર્યો હતો.સ્થાનિક સરકારે તેમને વિશિષ્ટ વ્યક્તિ તરીકેનું સન્માન આપ્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ બંગાળના સમુદ્રમાં સતત ત્રણ કલાક અને 11 મિનિટ સુધી સ્વિમિંગ કરીને 19 કિલોમીટરનું અંતર કાપીને ઇતિહાસ સર્જ્યો હતો. આ સિવાય અનેક સિનિયર સિટીઝનની સ્પર્ધામાં તેમણે દેશ અને વિદેશમાં સિદ્ધિઓ હાંસલ કરી છે. બકુલા પટેલે અમેરિકા, કેનેડા, યુરોપ ,ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા જેવા 12 દેશોમાં વિવિધ કોમ્પિટિશનમાં ભાગ લઈને મેળવ્યા છે.

