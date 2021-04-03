તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:પોતાની પત્ની સાથે આડાસંબંધનું કહી અપહરણ કરી યુવકને ઢોર માર મરાયો

સુરત
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • સરથાણાની ઘટના, બળજબરીથી કબુલાત કરાવી વીડિયો ઉતાર્યો

સરથાણામાં ઓટો કન્સલ્ટન્ટનું અપહરણ કરીને ઢોર માર મરાયો હતો. સરથાણા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાંથી મળતી માહિતી અનુસાર મોટા વરાછામાં અનુષ્ઠાન રેસિડેન્સીમાં રહેતા ઘનશ્યામ પરશોત્તમ શીંગાળા ઓટો કન્સલ્ટન્ટ અને ઇન્શ્યોરન્સ એજન્ટ તરીકે કામ કરે છે. સીમાડા નાકા પાસે વેસ્ટર્ન પ્લાઝામાં ઘનશ્યામની ઓફિસ છે. બુધવારે બપોરે ઘનશ્યામ શીંગાળા તેમની ઓફિસમાં હતા ત્યારે આરોપી રોહિત પરમાર અને તેની સાથે રાહુલ નામનો યુવક બળ‌જબરીપૂર્વક તેમની ઓફિસમાં ઘુસી ગયા હતા.

ઘનશ્યામની ઓફિસમાં મયુરી નામની યુવતી નોકરી કરતી હતી. આરોપી રોહિત મયુરીનો પતિ છે. રોહિતે ઘનશ્યામને કહ્યું કે તારે મારી પત્ની મયુરી સાથે આડા સંબંધો હતો. ઘનશ્યામે ના પાડતા રોહિતે તેને દંડા અને બેલ્ટથી માર માર્યો હતો. રોહિતે કહ્યું કે તારા મયુરી સાથે સંબંધ હતા એવું બોલે નહીં તો તને બધાની વચ્ચે માર મારીશ.તેથી ઘનશ્યામે કહ્યું કે બે વર્ષથી આડા સંબંધ હતા પરંતુ હવે નથી. તે સમયે તેને વીડિયો શુટિંગ પણ કરવામાં આ‌વ્યું હતું. ત્યાર બાદ ઘનશ્યામને ચપ્પુ બતાવી તેની જ કારમાં તેનું અપહરણ કરીને કામરેજના ઉંભેળ ગામમાં ત્યાં ફરીથી ઘનશ્યામને લાકડાના ફટકાથી અને બેલ્ટથી માર માર્યો હતો.

​​​​​​​મયુરીના પિતા-ભાઈને તેની સાથેના સંબંધોની વાત કરીશ તો તને મારી નાખશે એવું ઘનશ્યામનો ફોન લઈ લીધો હતો. ત્યાર બાદ પોલીસને કે કોઈને જાણ કરી તો જીવતો નહીં છોડીશ કહીને છોડી મૂક્યો હતો. ઘનશ્યામને શરીરે બે જગ્યાએ ફ્રેક્ચર છે તેમજ અન્ય ઇજાઓ છે. ઘનશ્યામે સરથાણા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં રોહિત અને રાહુલ વિરુદ્ધ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

