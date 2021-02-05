તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ક્રાઇમ:સાવકા પિતાએ જ16 વર્ષની પુત્રીનો નાહતાે વીડિયો ઉતાર્યો

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર

સાવકા પિતાએ જ 16 વર્ષની દિકરીની છેડતી કરી સ્નાન કરતો વીડિયો ઉતાર્યો હોવાની ફરિયાદ સરથાણા પોલીસમાં નોંધાઈ છે. ખોલ વિસ્તારમાં રહેતી 42 વર્ષની મહિલાના છુટાછેડા થયા હતાં. તે સમયે તેમને એક દિકરી હતી. છુટાછેડા બાદ બીજા લગ્ન કર્યા હતાં. દિકરી 12 વર્ષની થઈ ત્યારે સાવકા પિતાએ તેને અડપલાં કર્યા હતા અને કહ્યુંં કે, જો કોઈને વાત કરીશ તો હું તારી મા અને ભાઈને જાનથી મારી નાંખીશ.

પરિવારને ખબર પડતા સાવકા પિતાએ બાહેંધરીખત લખી કહ્યું કે,‘હું મારા પિતા તરીકેની ફરજ પુરી કરીશ.’ 10 માસ પહેલા પરિવાર વતન ગયો ત્યારે સાવકા પિતાએ દિકરીનો નાહતાે વીડિયો ઉતાર્યો હતો.થોડા સમય પહેલા જ સ્કૂલમાં ગુડટચ બેડટચ સેમિનાર સાંભળતા પિતાએ પ્રાઈવેટ ભાગમાં પણ અડપલા કર્યા હોવાની વાત કરતાં માતાએ સરથાણા પોલીસમાં છેડતીની ફરિયાદ કરી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો