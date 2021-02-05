તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના મહામારી:કોરોનાથી સાજા થનારા દર્દી ઘટતા એક્ટિવ કેસ ફરી વધ્યા

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પહેલા એક્ટિવ કેસ 259 હતા જે હવે 262 થયા

શહેરમાં 29 અને જિલ્લામાં 7 કેસ સાથે શહેર જિલ્લામાં મંગળવારે કોરોનાના વધુ 36 કેસ પોઝિટિવ નોંધાયા છે. આ સાથે શહેર- જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના પોઝિટિવ કેસની કુલ સંખ્યા 52782 થઈ છે. તેની સામે મંગળવારે શહેરમાંથી 22 અને જિલ્લામાંથી 11 મળી 33 કોરોના પોઝિટિવ દર્દીઓ કોરોનાને માત આપી સાજા થઈ જતા તેમને રજા આપવામાં આવી છે.

છેલ્લા ઘણા દિવસોથી સતત ઘટી રહેલા કેસ અને સાજા થનારા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા વધતા એક્ટિવ કેસમાં પણ સતત ઘટાડો થઈ રહ્યો હતો અને એક્ટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા 259 પર પહોંચી ગઈ હતી.જેને પગલે તંત્રને રાહત થઈ હતી. જોકે મંગળવારે પોઝિટિવ કેસની સામે સાજા થનારા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા ઓછી રહેતા ફરીથી એક્ટીવ કેસ વધીને 262 થઈ ગયા છે.

મંગળવારે ડોક્ટર, IT એન્જિ., અને શિક્ષક સહિત 36 કેસ પોઝિટિવ
શહેરમાં મંગળવારે ડોક્ટર, આઈટી એન્જિનિયર, શિક્ષક સહિત વધુ 36 વ્યક્તિઓ ચેપગ્રસ્ત થયા છે. જેમાં સાઉથ વેસ્ટ ઝોનમાં ડુમસવાલા હોસ્પિટલના ડોક્ટર, વેસ્ટ ઝોનમાં વેસુની આઈટી કંપનીના મેનેજર, ડેન્ટીસ્ટ, નોર્થ ઝોનમાં બ્રોકર, સાઉથ ઝોનમાં આઈટી એન્જિનિયર, અને સાયણ પ્રાઈમરી સ્કુલના ટીચરનો રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો છે.

