દિઓરા-ભંડેરી પર IT દરોડા:મશીનોનું વેલ્યુએશન બાકી, ડાયમંડનું વેલ્યુએશન રૂપિયા 86 કરોડ હતું

સુરત
દિઓરા એન્ડ ભંડેરી કોર્પોરેશનમાં આવક વેરા વિભાગની ઇન્વેસ્ટિગેશન વિંગ દ્વારા હાથ ધરવામાં આવેલાં દરોડાને 20 દિવસ થવા જઈ રહ્યા છે ત્યારે આઇટી વિભાગે જપ્ત કરેલી કુલ 1200 મશીનના વેલ્યુએશનની શરૂઆત કરી છે. આ માટે આવક વેરા વિભાગ દ્વારા એક વેલ્યુએરની પણ નિમણૂક કરી છે. અધિકારીઓ કહે છે કે હીરાનું વેલ્યુએશન નક્કી થયા બાદ હવે બીજી કામગીરી મશીનના વેલ્યુએશનની છે. ત્યારબાદ તેની પર ટેક્સની લાયાબિલિટી નક્કી કરવામાં આવશે. નોંધનીય છે કે ડાયમંડનું વેલ્યુએશન રૂપિયા 86 કરોડનું નિકળ્યુ હતુ.

આ‌વકવેરા વિભાગના ઇન્વેસ્ટિગેશન વિંગના દરોડામાં ડાયમંડ સ્કેનિંગનું કામ કરતી દિઓરાેેે ભંડેરી ત્યાં ચાર માળની બે બિલ્ડિંગમાં 1200 મશીન મળી આવ્યા હતા. અધિકારીઓના કહેવા મુજબ આ મુજબના મશીન સામાન્ય રીતે ઇઝરાયલથી આયાત કરવામાં આવતા હોય છે. એટલે આ મશીનની લોકલ કિંમત કેટલી એ નક્કી કરવાનું કામ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ એક વેલ્યુઅરને સોંપ્યુ છે.

