ક્રાઇમ:મોટા અવાજે બુલેટ ચલાવનારને ઠપકો આપતા ઘરમાં તોડફોડ કરી

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
કાપોદ્રામાં રહેતો ગોપાલ ઉર્ફે સંજય વલ્લભ જાવીયા રવિવારે રાત્રે બજરંગનગર સોસાયટી પાસેથી જોરમાં અવાજ કરી બુલેટ ચલાવતો હતો. ત્યારે બે-ત્રણ લોકોએ ઠપકો આપ્યો હતો. રાત્રે અંધારૂ હોવાથી કોણે ઠપકો આપ્યો તેનો પુરો ખ્યાલ ગોપાલને આવ્યો ન હતો.

સોમવારે રાત્રે ગોપાલ તેના સાગરીતો સાથે સોસાયટીમાં આવ્યો હતો.જયરાજ બહાદુર માંજરિયાના ઘરમાં ઘુસીને તેની સાથે ઝગડો કરી ગાળો આપીને ઘરમાંથી બહાર કાઢીને તે બઘાને ઘરમાં સંતાડી રાખ્યા છે કહીને લોખંડના પાઈપ અને લાકડાના ફટકાથી માર માર્યો હતો. ત્યાર પછી ધમકી આપીને નાસી ગયા હતા. ત્યાં જ રહેતા મંગળુભાઈએ જયરાજને જણાવ્યું હતું કે તેના ઘરમાં પણ ગોપાલ તેના સાગરિતો સાથે આવીને ઘરમાં તોડફોડ કરી હતી. જયરાજે આરોપી ગોપાલ વિરુદ્ધ કાપોદ્રા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

