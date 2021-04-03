તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આયોજન:બાળકને તમારી સલાહની નહીં પરંતુ સમય, સહકાર અને મદદની જરૂર છે

સુરત
  • ઈન્સ્પાયરીંગ ચિલ્ડ્રન ફોર સ્ટડી વિષય પર વેબિનારનું આયોજન થયું

જે દિવસથી તમે બાળકને હોસ્પિટલથી ઘરે લાવો છો એ દિવસથી જ તેને શાળામાં મોકલવા માટેની તૈયારી શરૂ થઈ જાય છે. બાળક સાથે તમારું એક બોન્ડીંગ બનવું ખૂબ જરૂરી છે કારણ કે તે આગળ જઈને બા‌ળકના એજયુકેશન તેમજ અન્ય વસ્તુનાં વિકાસ માટે એક મહત્વની ભૂમિકા ભજવે છે. બાળક માટે પહેલાંના જે ત્રણ વર્ષ છે તેના આધારે તેનું ભ‌વિષ્ય નક્કી થાય છે. એ સમયમાં વ્યક્તિનું 80 ટકા મગજનો વિકાસ થઈ જાય છે. પેરેન્ટીંગ ફોર પીસ દ્વારા ઈન્સ્પાયરીંગ ચિલ્ડ્રન ફોર સ્ટડી વિષય પર વેબિનાર યોજાયો હતો. જેમાં મનીષ જોશીએ આ વાત કરી હતી.

બાળકોને પોતાનું શિડ્યુલ જાતે તૈયાર કરવા દેવું જોઈએ
સારા અને સિકયોર બોન્ડીંગ કરવાથી બાળકોની 4 બાબત વિકસિત થશે. ભવિષ્યમાં બાળકોનું ઈન્ટરેકશન અને કોમ્યુનિકેશન સ્કીલ ખૂબ સારી થશે, સંબંધોનો વિકાસ સારી રીતે થશે અને તેમજ સૌથી મહત્વની બાબત પ્રતિકૂળ સંજોગોની સામે સક્ષમ રહેવાની ક્ષમતા આપે છે. બોન્ડીંગ માટે પહેલા ત્રણ વર્ષમાં અમુક બાબતો પર ધ્યાન આપવું ખૂબ જરૂરી છે જેમ કે જયારે પણ તમે બાળક સાથે આઈ કોન્ટેક્ટ કરો ત્યારે સારી બોડી લેગ્વેજથી અને ખૂબ આદરથી કરો. બાળકોની વાતને સાંભળો અને રિસ્પૉન્ડ કરો ત્યારે એકદમ શાંતિપૂર્વક કરો. બાળક 3 થી 10 વર્ષનું હોય ત્યારે તેને સારી ટેવ વિશે જાણકારી આપો. પ્રોડક્ટથી કાર્ય શીખવાડો. બાળક જયારે શાળાએથી પરત ફરે ત્યારે દરેક કાર્ય બાજુ પર મૂકી તેમની દરેક વાત સાંભળો અને સમજો. દિવસમાં કોઈપણ એક સમયે પરિવારના દરેક સભ્યો મળીને કોઈકને કોઈ પુસ્તક વાંચો. તેમને પોતાનું શિડ્યુલ જાતે સેટ કરવા દો જેનાથી બાળકમાં એક હકારાત્મક વલણ વિકસિત થશે. લોકો પ્રત્યે સહાનુભૂતિ વધે છે. તમારા બાળકને સલાહની જરૂર નથી, પરંતુ તમારી હાજરીની, તમારા સમય, સહકાર અને મદદની જરૂર હોય છે.

