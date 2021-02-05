તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Surat
  • The Body Of A Young Man Who Jumped Into Tapi From Savji Korat Bridge In Surat Was Found The Next Day, Fearing To Take The Last Step In Mental Stress.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આપઘાત:સુરતમાં સવજી કોરાટ બ્રિજ પરથી તાપીમાં કુદનાર યુવકનો બીજા દિવસે મૃતદેહ મળ્યો, માનસિક તણાવમાં અંતિમ પગલું ભર્યાની આશંકા

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
નદી કિનારે મૃતદેહ હોવા અંગે સ્થાનિકોએ ફાયરબ્રિગેડને જાણ કરી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
નદી કિનારે મૃતદેહ હોવા અંગે સ્થાનિકોએ ફાયરબ્રિગેડને જાણ કરી હતી.
  • ફાયરબ્રિગેડને બીજા દિવસે મૃતદેહને નદીમાંથી બહાર કાઢી પોસ્ટમોર્ટમ માટે મોકલ્યો

સુરતમાં સતત યુવાનોમાં આપઘાતનું પ્રમાણ વધ્યું છે. ત્યારે ગતરોજ નાના વરાછા-સરથાણા અને મોટા વરાછાને જોડતા સવજી કોરાટ બ્રિજ પરથી તાપી નદીમાં પડતું મૂકનાર યુવકનો આજે મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યો હતો. ફાયરબ્રિગેડ દ્વારા મૃતદેહને તાપી નદીમાંથી બહાર કાઢવામાં આવ્યો હતો. કતારગામ રહેતો યુવક માનિસક તણાવમાં હોવાથી આપઘાત કરી લીધાનું સામે આવ્યું છે. હાલ મૃતદેહને પોસ્ટમોર્ટમ માટે હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે.

તાપી નદીમાંથી યુવકનો મૃતદેહ બીજા દિવસે મળી આવ્યો હતો.
તાપી નદીમાંથી યુવકનો મૃતદેહ બીજા દિવસે મળી આવ્યો હતો.

ગત રોજ તાપીમાં યુવકે પડતું મૂક્યું હતું
સવજી કોરાટ બ્રિજ નીચે પાણીમાં એક યુવાનો મૃતદેહ તરતી હાલતમાં આજે મળી આવ્યો હતો. જોકે આ મામલે ગતરોજ સ્થાનિકઓએ ફાયર વિભાગ અને પોલીસને જણકારી આપતા ફાયરની એક ટીમ આવીને આ યુવાન મૃતદેહને બહાર કાઢીને કાપોદ્રા પોલીસને સોંપી દીધો હતો.પોલીસને જાણકરી મળી હતી કે, મરનાર યુવાન )ઉંવ.આ.25) જેનું નામ રાહુલ કિશોર રોય અને તે કતારગામ વિસ્તારનો રહેવાસી છે.

કતારગામના યુવકે મોટા વરાછાના સવજી કોરાટ બ્રિજ ઉપરથી નદીમાં છલાંગ લગાવી હતી.
કતારગામના યુવકે મોટા વરાછાના સવજી કોરાટ બ્રિજ ઉપરથી નદીમાં છલાંગ લગાવી હતી.

ગતરોજ રાહુલ ઘરેથી નીકળી ગયેલો
ગતરોજ પોતાના ઘરેથી નીકળ્યા બાદ રાહુલ ગૂમ થઈ ગયો હતો. જોકે તેના પરિવાર દ્વારા આ મામલે કતારગામ પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. આ યુવાન સુમુલ ડેરી રોડ પર આવેલા પેલેસમાં રહેતો હતો અને છેલ્લા કેટલાક સામેથી સતત માનિસક તણાવમાં ફરતો હતો. જેને લઈને ઘરેથી નીકળી સવજી કોરાટ બ્રિજ પરથી તાપી નદીમાં કુદી ગયો હતો.જોકે યુવાન મૃતદેહ મળ્યાના સમાચાર મળતાની સાથે આ યુવાનનું પરિવાર શોકમાં ગરકાવ થઈ ગયું હતું. આ મામલે કાપોદ્રા પોલીસે આ યુવાની ઓળખ કરી આ મામલે ગુનો દાખલ કરી આ યુવાને ક્યાં કારણસર આપઘાત કર્યો છે, તે દિશામાં તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકેપ્ટન કોહલીએ વાઇફ અનુષ્કા અને દીકરી વામિકાનો ફોટો શેર કર્યો, લખ્યું- મારા જીવનની ખૂબ જ ઉગ્ર, કરુણાશીલ અને મજબૂત મહિલાને હેપ્પી વુમન્સ ડે - ક્રિકેટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો