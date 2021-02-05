તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગુફ્તેગુ કાવ્યગોષ્ઠિ:ગુફ્તેગુ કાવ્યગોષ્ઠિની 87મી બેઠકનું આયોજન કરાયું

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  •
  • કપાયું હોય જ્યાંથી વૃક્ષ, કૂંપળ ત્યાં જ ફૂટે છે મને તો એ, હૃદયમાંથી પ્રગટતી પ્રીત લાગે છે

ગુફ્તેગુ કાવ્યગોષ્ઠિની 87મી બેઠકનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. જેમાં હેમંત મદ્રાસી, ડો.સેજલ દેસાઈ, સંદીપ પુજારા, દિલીપ ચાવડા, વિવેક ટેલર સહિત 25 કવિઓએ પોતાની કવિતાનું પઠન કર્યું હતું. સુરતના કવિ ડૉ. હરીશ ઠક્કર અને ડૉ. વિવેક ટેલરે દરેક રચના પર વિધેયક ટિપ્પણીઓ કરી નવોદિતોને ઉપયોગી માર્ગદર્શન આપ્યું હતું. સમગ્ર કાર્યક્રમનું સંચાલન કવિ સંદીપ પૂજારાએ કર્યું હતું.

ગુફ્તેગુ કાવ્યગોષ્ઠિનું સંચાલન કવિ સંદીપ પૂજારાએ કર્યું હતું

ચોટ હું ધાર્યા મુજબ આણી શક્યો,એથી સહુએ આવકારી છે ગઝલ.- હેમંત મદ્રાસી

એ દવા સીધી અસર કરતી હશે,જ્યાં દુવા પણ સાથમાં મળતી હશે.- ડૉ. સેજલ દેસાઈ

મને છાપ કાંટો જરાયે ન ફાવે,હું વચ્ચેનો રસ્તો બતાવી શકું છું.- સંદીપ પૂજારા

એટલે સૂરજ બળીને ખાખ થઈ ગ્યો,એક દીવો રાત માટે ખાસ થઈ ગ્યો.- દિલીપ ચાવડા ‘દિલુ’‌ ‌

લળી લળીને હું તો એવું રે વરસી ને તોયમારાં સાજન સાવ કોરાકોરા..હાય રે! મારા ધોધમાર ઝાપટાં એળે ગયા..- શર્મિષ્ઠા ‘શબ્દ કલરવ’

પ્રત્યક્ષ કે પરોક્ષ હું કિંમત ચુકાવી દઉં,કલિયુગમાં "મિત્ર' નામનો હું એકલવ્ય છું.- મિત્ર રાઠોડ

જયારે પડે ત્યારે પડે હમણાં નથી પડતા,કંઈ જિંદગીભર કોઈના સિક્કા નથી પડતા.-ડૉ. હરીશ ઠક્કર

પી ગઈ હું નદી, નહેર ઝરણા, તળાવતોય ના છીપી! શાની તરસ લાગી છે!- કાજલ કાંજિયા 'ફિઝા'

તુમાખીને પડતી મૂકી દે જરા,તું થોડો ઝૂકી જા તો હું પણ નમીશ. જય કાંટવાલા

એક સમયનો પરપોટો મેં ફટ કરતો જ્યાં ફોડી નાખ્યો,ક્ષણ તૂટી તો નીકળી આવ્યા સિસકારાના સાત સમંદર.પૂર્ણિમા ભટ્ટ ‘શબરી’

સાચવેલું જે સવારે,સંઘ્યા ટાણે કામ આવ્યું.પ્રશાંત સોમાણી

સૌને મનથી ચાહી શકવા,સરવાળાની શાળા રાખો.સંગીતા સુનિલ ચૌહાણ “તપસ્યા”

નીંદરમાંથી ઝબકી હું તો મલક્યો મીઠું ચાંદો,સપનામાં પણ નહીં જોયેલો સાયબો સપને આવ્યો.- સુરેશ વિરાણી

મરેલાં લગ્નોનાં શબ ઊંચકી સૌ વિક્રમ જીવે,ખૂલી જો જિહ્વા ને અઘટિત થયું તો? બસ બીવે.- વિવેક મનહર ટેલર

રીત મેં અપનાવી લીધી છે હવે સહદેવની,કોઈ પૂછે નહિ તો સામે ચાલી કહેવુંયે નથી.- અંજના ગોસ્વામી ‘ અંજુમ આનંદ ‘

કપાયું હોય જ્યાંથી વૃક્ષ, કૂંપળ ત્યાં જ ફૂટે છે,મને તો એ, હૃદયમાંથી પ્રગટતી પ્રીત લાગે છે.- સુષમ પોળ

નથી કરવી બધી વાતો,આ ચહેરો લાલ થઇ જાશે,અમારા હાલને જાણી, હ્રદય બેહાલ થઇ જાશે.- નિતેશ ટાંક ‘નિત’

અમે બુંદ માટે તરસ્યા બહુ સદીઓ ગુરુવર,તમે વહાવી ખળખળ લાખો નદીઓ ગુરુવર.- મયૂર કોલડિયા

હરી તે આપ્યું સૌથી ઝાઝું અમનેતોય ઊભા દઈ માથે હાથ,દઈ દઈને તું થાકી જાશે તોય ના લાગે અમને થાક, અમે તો માણસ કેરી જાત.- વિપુલ માંગરોલિયા-વેદાંત

