તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

શોષણ:સુરતમાં યુવતીએ દુષ્કર્મની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા ભૂવાનો આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ, લંપટ ભૂવો હોવાનો ઢોંગ કરતો વીડિયો વાઇરલ

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
દુષ્કર્મ કેસના આરોપી ભૂવા બિપીનની ફાઈલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
દુષ્કર્મ કેસના આરોપી ભૂવા બિપીનની ફાઈલ તસવીર.
  • દુષ્કર્મ બાદ લગ્ન કરવાનું કહી પાંચ મહિના સુધી શોષણ કરી યુવતીને તરછોડી દીધી

સુરત શહેરમાં 21 વર્ષીય યુવતીએ દુષ્કર્મની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા ભૂવાએ આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હોવાની ઘટના પ્રકાશમાં આવી છે. ભૂવા બિપીન સોંધરવાને સારવાર અર્થે હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો છે. જ્યારે બિપીન ભૂવો હોવાનો ઢોંગ કરતો વીડિયો વાઇરલ પણ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાઈરલ થયો છે.

ઘટના શું હતી?
સુરત શહેરના ઉગત આવાસમાં રહેતા 40 વર્ષીય ભૂવાએ પોતાને મામા કહેતી 21 વર્ષીય યુવતીને જ પિતા અને ભાઇને મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી યૌનશોષણ કર્યાની ચકચારી ઘટના પ્રકાશમાં આવી હતી. દુષ્કર્મ બાદ લગ્ન કરવાનું કહી પાંચ મહિના સુધી પોતાને ત્યાં રાખ્યા બાદ યુવતીએ રાંદેર પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. આ યુવતીના પિતા અને ભાઈને મારી નાખવાનું કહી પોતાની સાથે રહેવા બોલાવી યૌનશોષણ કરનાર ભૂવા બિપીન સોંધરવાએ લગ્ન કરવાને બદલે દાસી તરીકે રાખી થોડાક મહિના બાદ તરછોડી દઇ અન્ય યુવતી સાથે રહેવા લાગ્યો હતો. પોતાનાથી અડધી વયની યુવતીનું યૌનશોષણ કરી તેને દાસી તરીકે રાખી ત્રીજી યુવતીને પત્ની તરીકે રાખનાર આ હવસખોર ભૂવા વિદ્ધ યુવતીએ રાંદેર પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

21 વર્ષીય યુવતીએ ભૂવા વિરુદ્ધ દુષ્કર્મની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.
21 વર્ષીય યુવતીએ ભૂવા વિરુદ્ધ દુષ્કર્મની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

યુવતીને ભૂવો દાસીની જેમ રાખતો હતો
2002માં યુવતીની માતાનું અવસાન થયા બાદ ત્રણેક વર્ષે પિતાએ બીજાં લગ્ન કર્યા હતા. સાવકી માતા સાથે ફાવતું નહીં હોય આ યુવતી બિપીનભાઈ જ્યાં રહેતા હતા ત્યાં રહેવા જતી રહી હતી. 2018માં આ ભૂવાની પત્ની તેને છોડીને જતી રહેતાં બિપીન મે 2019માં ઉગત આવાસમાં રહેવા આવી ગયો હતો. આ યુવતીના પિતા અને ભાઈને મારી નાખવાનું કહી પોતાની સાથે રહેવા બોલાવી યૌનશોષણ કરનાર ભુવાએ લગ્ન કરવાને બદલે દાસી તરીકે રાખી થોડાક મહિના બાદ તરછોડી દઇ અન્ય યુવતી સાથે રહેવા લાગ્યો હતો.

ઉગત આવાસમાં યુવતી પર પાંચ મહિના દુષ્કર્મ આચરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.
ઉગત આવાસમાં યુવતી પર પાંચ મહિના દુષ્કર્મ આચરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

ભૂવાની હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે
યુવતીએ બિપીન વિરૂદ્ધ દુષ્કર્મની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા બિપીને આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો. જેને લઈને બિપીનને સારવાર અર્થે મનપા સંચાલિત હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો છે. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનિય છે કે, બિપીનને રાંદેર પોલીસ શોધી રહી હતી. દરમિયાન આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ કરતા પોલીસે હોસ્પિટલ પહોંચી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

બિપીન ભૂવો હોવાનો ઢોંગ કરતો વીડિયો વાઈરલ થયા.
બિપીન ભૂવો હોવાનો ઢોંગ કરતો વીડિયો વાઈરલ થયા.

ભૂવાના વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાઈરલ
ભૂવાના બિપીન સામે 21 વર્ષીય યુવતીએ દુષ્કર્મની ફરિયાદ નોંધવતા ભૂવાનો વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાઈરલ થયો છે. જેમાં લંપટ ભૂવો હોવાનો ઢોંગ કરતો નજરે પડી રહ્યો છે. આ સાથે અન્ય ભૂવાઓને ઠગ કહી રહ્યો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકાસગંજમાં પોલીસ ટીમ પર હુમલો કરનાર એક આરોપીનું એન્કાઉન્ટર, સિપાહીને ઢોરમાર મારીને હત્યા કરી હતી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો