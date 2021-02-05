તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઢોંગી ઝડપાયો:સુરતમાં મામા કહેતી યુવતી પર જ 5 મહિના ગોંધી દુષ્કર્મ આચરનાર ભૂવાની ધરપકડ

સુરત2 કલાક પહેલા
  • ભૂવાએ માનેલી બહેનની દીકરીને હવસની શિકાર બનાવી
  • યુવતી પર દુષ્કર્મ આચરી ભૂવો દાસીની જેમ રાખતો હતો

સુરત શહેરમાં મામા કહેતી 21 વર્ષીય યુવતી પર દુષ્કર્મ આચરનાર ભૂવાની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે. દુષ્કર્મની ફરિયાદ બાદ ભૂવાએ આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો. જેથી ભૂવા બિપીન સોંધરવાને સારવાર અર્થે હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ કરનાર ભૂવાની હાલત સામાન્ય થતા રાંદેર પોલીસે ધરપકડ કરી છે. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનિય છે કે,દુષ્કર્મ બાદ લગ્ન કરવાનું કહી પાંચ મહિના સુધી પોતાને ત્યાં રાખ્યા બાદ યુવતીને તરછોડી દેતા રાંદેર પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.3

ઘટના શું હતી?
સુરત શહેરના ઉગત આવાસમાં રહેતા 40 વર્ષીય ભૂવા બિપીન સોંધરવાએ પોતાને મામા કહેતી 21 વર્ષીય યુવતીને જ પિતા અને ભાઇને મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી યૌનશોષણ કર્યાની ચકચારી ઘટના પ્રકાશમાં આવી હતી. દુષ્કર્મ બાદ લગ્ન કરવાનું કહી પાંચ મહિના સુધી પોતાને ત્યાં રાખ્યા બાદ યુવતીએ રાંદેર પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. આ યુવતીના પિતા અને ભાઈને મારી નાખવાનું કહી પોતાની સાથે રહેવા બોલાવી યૌનશોષણ કરનાર ભૂવા બિપીન સોંધરવાએ લગ્ન કરવાને બદલે દાસી તરીકે રાખી થોડાક મહિના બાદ તરછોડી દઇ અન્ય યુવતી સાથે રહેવા લાગ્યો હતો. પોતાનાથી અડધી વયની યુવતીનું યૌનશોષણ કરી તેને દાસી તરીકે રાખી ત્રીજી યુવતીને પત્ની તરીકે રાખનાર આ હવસખોર ભૂવા વિદ્ધ યુવતીએ રાંદેર પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

ભૂવાએ લગ્ન કરવાને બદલે દાસી તરીકે રાખી થોડાક મહિના બાદ તરછોડી દઇ અન્ય યુવતી સાથે રહેવા લાગ્યો હતો.
યુવતીને ભૂવો દાસીની જેમ રાખતો હતો
2002માં યુવતીની માતાનું અવસાન થયા બાદ ત્રણેક વર્ષે પિતાએ બીજાં લગ્ન કર્યા હતા. સાવકી માતા સાથે ફાવતું નહીં હોય આ યુવતી બિપીનભાઈ જ્યાં રહેતા હતા ત્યાં રહેવા જતી રહી હતી. 2018માં આ ભૂવાની પત્ની તેને છોડીને જતી રહેતાં બિપીન મે 2019માં ઉગત આવાસમાં રહેવા આવી ગયો હતો. આ યુવતીના પિતા અને ભાઈને મારી નાખવાનું કહી પોતાની સાથે રહેવા બોલાવી યૌનશોષણ કરનાર ભુવાએ લગ્ન કરવાને બદલે દાસી તરીકે રાખી થોડાક મહિના બાદ તરછોડી દઇ અન્ય યુવતી સાથે રહેવા લાગ્યો હતો.

બે દિવસ પહેલા આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ કરતા ભૂવાને સારવાર અર્થે હેસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડાયો હતો.
ભૂવાની હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર બાદ ધરપકડ
યુવતીએ બિપીન વિરૂદ્ધ દુષ્કર્મની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા બે દિવસ પહેલા બિપીને આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો. જેને લઈને બિપીનને સારવાર અર્થે મનપા સંચાલિત હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જ્યાં તેની હાલત સામાન્ય થતા ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનિય છે કે, બિપીનને રાંદેર પોલીસ શોધી રહી હતી. દરમિયાન આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ કરતા પોલીસે હોસ્પિટલ પહોંચી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી.

ભૂવો હોવાનો ઢોંગ કરતો વીડિયો પણ વાઈરલ થયો હતો.
ભૂવાના વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાઈરલ થયા હતા
ભૂવાના બિપીન સામે 21 વર્ષીય યુવતીએ દુષ્કર્મની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા ભૂવાનો વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાઈરલ થયો છે. જેમાં લંપટ ભૂવો હોવાનો ઢોંગ કરતો નજરે પડી રહ્યો છે. આ સાથે અન્ય ભૂવાઓને ઠગ કહી રહ્યો છે.

