ચૂંટણીનો થનગનાટ:સુરતમાં મુખ્ય ઉમેદવારનું ફોર્મ રદ થયુ ને ફ્રૂટની લારીવાળાનો પુત્ર બન્યો ઉમેદવાર, ડમી જ બની ગયો AAPનો મુખ્ય ઉમેદવાર

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • 12 પાસ અને 8 હજાર ની નોકરી કરતો યુવક ઉમેદવાર બનતા લોકો પાસે મત માંગી રહ્યો છે

સુરત મહાનગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ 120 ઉમેદવારો ઉભા રાખ્યા હતાં. જો કે, અમૂક ઉમેદવારના ફોર્મ ભૂલ હોવાના કારણે રદ્દ થયો હતાં. જેથી હાલ 114 જેટલા આપના ઉમેદવાર ચૂંટણી જંગમાં છે. તેમાં પણ ડમી તરીકે ફોર્મ ભરનાર ફ્રૂટની લારીવાળાનો પુત્ર મુખ્ય ઉમેદવારનું ફોર્મ રદ્દ થતાં કાયદેસરનો ઉમેદવાર બની ગયો છે. ગોડાદરા આસપાસ મંદિર નજીક ફ્રૂટની લારી ચલાવી પોતાના અને પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવનાર એક ગરીબ પરિવારના પુત્ર હાલ લોકો પાસે મત માંગી રહ્યો છે. દિલ્હી સરકારના કામોને આગળ ધરીને એક મોકો આપને આપવાની વાત ચંદનસિંહ ગૌરીશંકર યાદવ કરી રહ્યો છે.

ટેક્નિકલ ક્ષતિથી મુખ્ય ઉમેદવાર બની ગયો
ચંદનસિંગ એસએસસી પાસ હોવાનું અને 8 હજારની નોકરી કરતો હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું છે. વૉર્ડ નંબર 26થી સંજીવસિંહ યાદવનું ફોર્મ ટેક્નિકલ ક્ષતિને કારણે રદ્દ થતા ડમી ઉમેદવાર ચંદનસિંગ ગૌરીશંકર યાદવને એક તક મળી છે.જેની ખુશી ફ્રૂટની લારી ચલાવતા પિતાને પણ છે. તેઓ કહી રહ્યા છે કે, દીકરો ઉમેદવાર છે તેની ખુશી છે. એટલે જ હમણા થોડા દિવસ તેના માટે પ્રચાર કરી રહ્યા છીએ. થોડા દિવસો લારી બંધ રહેશે પરંતુ દીકરો ચૂંટાઈને પ્રજાનું હિત કરશે તેના માટે તેઓ પણ મેદાનમાં આવ્યાં છે.

ચંદનસિંગ ટેક્સટાઈલમાં નોકરી કરે છે
મૂળ ઉત્તર પ્રદેશ જૌનપુરના અને સુરત ખાતે રહેવાસી ચંદનસિંગ યાદવના પિતા નાની લારી પર ફળનું વેચાણ કરે છે અને પોતાના પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે. ચંદનસિંગ યાદવે એસએસસી સુધીનો અભ્યાસ કર્યો છે અને હાલ ટેક્સટાઇલમાં 8 હજાર પગારની નોકરી કરે છે. મકાન એટલુ નાનું છે કે, શરૂઆત થતાં જ અંત થઈ જાય છે. તેમ છતાં સત્તામાં પરિવર્તન લાવવા માટે ચંદન સિંગ યાદવ ઉમેદવાર તરીકે આમ આદમી પાર્ટીમાંથી ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું. વૉર્ડ નંબર 26થી સંજીવસિંહ યાદવનું ફોર્મ ટેકનિકલ ક્ષતિને કારણે રદ્દ થતા ડમી ઉમેદવાર ચંદનસિંગ યાદવને વૉર્ડ નંબર 26થી ચૂંટણી લડવા માટેની તક મળી છે.

ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસને ટક્કર આપશે
માત્ર 27 વર્ષના ચંદનસિંગ યાદવ ગરીબ પરિવારમાંથી આવે છે. ચૂંટણી પ્રચાર માટે તેમની પાસે પૂરતી રકમ નથી, તેમ છતાં ઉત્સાહ બમણો છે. ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારને ટક્કર આપવા તેમને મક્કમ જોવા મળે છે. તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ નાના પરિવારથી આવનારા એક સભ્યને ચૂંટણી લડવાની તક આપી છે. તે પાર્ટીની ઉત્તમ વિચારધારાનો એક ઉત્કૃષ્ટ નમૂનો છે. દિવસ દરમિયાન મારા પિતા જેટલું પણ ફળનું વેચાણ કરી શકે તે કરે છે. આ સાથે પ્રચાર પણ કરે છે. મને લાગે છે કે, હું ચોક્કસથી વિજય મેળવીશ.

