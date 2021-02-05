તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કહીં ખુશી કહીં ગમ:સુરતમાં ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર થતાં ભાજપ કાર્યાલય પર ધમધમાટ, કોંગ્રેસના અડધા ઉમેદવારના નામ જાહેર ન થતાં કાર્યાલય પર સન્નાટો

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ભાજપના કાર્યાલય પર ફોર્મ માટે ઉમેદવારો અને વિરોધ માટે કાર્યકરો ઉમટ્યા છે જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યાલય પર કોઈ જ દેખાતું નથી. - Divya Bhaskar
ભાજપના કાર્યાલય પર ફોર્મ માટે ઉમેદવારો અને વિરોધ માટે કાર્યકરો ઉમટ્યા છે જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યાલય પર કોઈ જ દેખાતું નથી.
  • ભાજપના કાર્યાલય પર ફોર્મ લેવા ઉમેદવારો તો નારાજ કાર્યકરોનો જમાવડો વધ્યો છે
  • કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યાલય પર નેતાઓ કે કાર્યકરો ન ફરતાં આંતરિક ખેંચતાણનો ઉદાસીન માહોલ

મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીને લઈને ભાજપે ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરતાં સુરત શહેરમાં રાજકીય ગરમાવો આવી રહ્યો છે. માત્ર ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીનો જ માહોલ અત્યારથી દેખાઈ રહ્યો છે, બીજી તરફ કોંગ્રેસ કાર્યાલય ખાતે એક પણ કાર્યકર્તા ફરકી રહ્યો નથી. કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષની અંદર શરૂઆતથી જ નિરસ વાતાવરણ જોવા મળી રહ્યું છે. ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર થયા બાદ ઉમેદવારો અને નારાજ કાર્યકરો પણ રોષ ઠાલવવા દોડી આવ્યાં છે. પરંતુ બીજી તરફ કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષના કોઈ મોટાં નેતાઓ કોંગ્રેસ કાર્યાલય ખાતે દેખાઈ નથી રહ્યા તેમજ હજી સુધી પણ કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટી દ્વારા પોતાના ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર નહી કરીને આંતરિક ખેંચતાણનો પુરાવો આપી રહ્યા છે.

ફોર્મ ભરાઈ રહ્યા છે ત્યારે ભાજપના કાર્યાલય પર ભીડ અને કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યાલય ખાલી દેખાય છે.
ફોર્મ ભરાઈ રહ્યા છે ત્યારે ભાજપના કાર્યાલય પર ભીડ અને કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યાલય ખાલી દેખાય છે.

ભાજપ કાર્યાલય પર ઉમેદવારો અને વિરોધ માટે કાર્યકરો ઉમટ્યાં
કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષના ઉદાસીન વલણનો ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી ભરપૂર ઉપયોગ કરતી હોય તેવું સામે આવી રહ્યું છે. સવારથી જ ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારો પોતાનું ફોર્મ લેવા માટે ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ઉપર આવી રહ્યા છે, અને ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે જઈ રહ્યા છે. અમૂક અસંતોષી કાર્યકરો પણ રજૂઆત માટે પહોંચ્યા હતાં. જેથી સમગ્ર કાર્યાલયમાં ધમધમાટ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. સામે પક્ષે કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ દ્વારા હજી સુધી કોઈ નામ સત્તાવાર રીતે બધા નામ જાહેર કર્યા નથી. સુરત શહેર કોંગ્રેસ કચેરી ખાતે નામ માત્રના પણ કાર્યકર્તાઓ દેખાઈ રહ્યા નથી. ભાજપ કાર્યાલય પર પસંદગીના ઉમેદવાર જાહેર ન થતાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં કાર્યકરો ઉમટી પડતાં પોલીસ બોલાવવાની પણ ફરજ પડી છે.

નેતાઓ અને કાર્યકરો ઉદાસીન હોય તેમ કાર્યાલય પર કોઈ જ ફરકતું દેખાતું નથી.
નેતાઓ અને કાર્યકરો ઉદાસીન હોય તેમ કાર્યાલય પર કોઈ જ ફરકતું દેખાતું નથી.

કોંગ્રેસમાં જૂથવાદ
આજે પણ સુરત શહેરની અંદર કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષની અંદર જૂથવાદ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. કદીર પીરજાદા, જવાહર ઉપાધ્યાય ગ્રુપ અને બાબુ રાયકા ગૃપમાં આંતરિક લડાઈ દેખાઈ રહી છે. આજે પણ કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષમાં નવા ચહેરાઓનો સમાવેશ ખૂબ જ ઓછો જોવા મળે છે. સંગઠનની રીતે પણ કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટી સુરત શહેરમાં ખૂબ જ નબળી પૂરવાર થતી આવી છે. સ્થાનિક લોકોના ખૂબ જ પ્રશ્નો હોવા છતાં પણ વિરોધ પક્ષ તરીકે કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીએ મજબૂત રીતે કોર્પોરેશનના પાંચ વર્ષમાં કોઈ ખાસ રજૂઆત કરી નથી. ભ્રષ્ટાચારના અનેક મુદ્દાઓ ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીને લઈને સમયાંતરે સામે આવતા રહ્યા છે, છતાં પણ કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ દ્વારા પ્રજા સમક્ષ મુદ્દાઓને લઇ જવામાં સફળ રહ્યા નથી.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ180-2 (70.3)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમેરિકામાં બરફ હટાવવાની વાતમાં પાડોશીએ દંપતીને હત્યા કરી, પછી પોતાની બંદૂકથી મોતને વ્હાલું કર્યું - વર્લ્ડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો