અકસ્માત:સુરતના ડુમસ રોડ પર કાર અને બાઈક વચ્ચે એક્સિડન્ટ, સ્પોર્ટસ બાઈક પર જતા બે યુવકોના મોત

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
અકસ્માત બાદ પોલીસને જાણ થતાં પોલીસ કાફલો ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી આવ્યો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
  • નંબર પ્લેટ વગરની કેટીએમ બાઈક લઈને નીકળેલા યુવકોમાંથી એકનું સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત

સુરત શહેરના ડુમસ રોડ પર સ્પોર્ટસ બાઈક અને કાર વચ્ચે ગમખ્વાર અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો. જેમાં સ્પોર્ટસ બાઈક પર જતા બે યુવકોમાંથી એકનું ઘટના સ્થળે જ મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. બાઈકની પાછળ બેઠેલા યુવકને ગંભીર ઈજાઓ પહોંચતા તાત્કાલિક સારવાર અર્થે દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જ્યાં તેનું ટૂંકી સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. એક્સિડન્ટમાં બે યુવકોના મોત નીપજતાં પોલીસ કાફલો પણ ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી આવ્યો હતો અને વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી.

હેલમેટ વગર જતા બન્ને યુવકોને ગંભીર રીતે ઈજા પહોંચતા મોત થયા હતાં.
સર્વિસ રોડ પર પટકાતા ચાલકનું ઘટના સ્થળે મોત
ડુમસ રોડ પર આવેલા વિજય સેલ્સ પાસે કેટીએમ બાઇક ચાલક કાર સાથે અથડાઈ હતી. નંબર પ્લેટ વગરની કેટીએમ સ્પોર્ટસ બાઈક લઈને નીકળેલા હર્ષ પ્રજાપતિ મેઈન રોડ પર પૂરપાટ દોડાવી કાર સાથે અથડાતા ચાલક સર્વિસ રોડ પર પટકાયો હતો. જેથી તેનું ઘટના સ્થળે જ મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. જ્યારે બાઈકમાં પાછળ બેઠેલા પ્રવિણ શિલ્પીને ગંભીર ઈજાઓ પહોંચતા હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડાયો હતો. જ્યાં તેનું ટૂંકી સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.

નંબર પ્લેટ વગરની કેટીએમ બાઈક લઈને બન્ને યુવકો નીકળ્યા હતાં.
પોલીસે તપાસ આદરી
બેફામ દોડી રહેલી કેટીએમ બાઇક ક્વિડ કાર (GJ 5 RG 4453)સાથે ધડાકાભેર અથડાઈ હતી. જેમાં શેરડીના રસની લારી ચલાવી ગુજરાન ચલાવતા પિતાના પુત્ર હર્ષનું અને તેની પાછળ બેઠેલા પ્રવિણનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. બન્ને યુવકો અડાજણ વિસ્તારના રહેવાસી હતાં. સ્પોર્ટસ બાઈક લઈને ક્યાં જતા હતા તથા એક્સિડન્ટ અંગેની વધુ તપાસ પોલીસે હાથ ધરી છે.

પોલીસે સમગ્ર અકસ્માતને લઈને વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.
