ચૂંટણીનો થનગનાટ:સુરતના કોંગ્રેસના મહિલા ઉમેદવારે બનાવડાવી સોનિયા, પ્રિયંકા અને રાહુલ ગાંધી સાથે પોતાના ફોટાવાળી પ્રિન્ટેડ સાડી

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
કોંગ્રેસના મહિલા ઉમેદવારે પ્રિન્ટેડ સાડી સાથે માસ્ક પણ બનાવડાવ્યા છે.
  • અનોખી પ્રચાર નીતિ આકર્ષણનું કેન્દ્ર બનશે

સુરતમાં કોંગ્રેસના મહિલા ઉમેદવારે સોનિયા, પ્રિયંકા અને રાહુલ ગાંધી સાથે પોતાના ફોટાવાળી પ્રિન્ટેડ સાડી બનાવડાવી છે. વોર્ડ નંબર 1ના કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર પારૂલબેન કલ્પેશભાઈ બારોટની અનોખી પ્રચાર નીતિ આકર્ષણનું કેન્દ્ર બનશે.

મહિલા કાર્યકર્તાઓ સોનિયા ગાંધી, પ્રિયંકા ગાંધી અને રાહુલ ગાંધી સાથે પોતાના ફોટા વાળી પ્રિન્ટેડ સાડી પહેરી પ્રચારમાં જોડાશે.
મહિલા કાર્યકર્તાઓ સોનિયા ગાંધી, પ્રિયંકા ગાંધી અને રાહુલ ગાંધી સાથે પોતાના ફોટા વાળી પ્રિન્ટેડ સાડી પહેરી પ્રચારમાં જોડાશે.

26 વર્ષમાં પહેલી વાર ટીકીટ મળી હોવાનો આનંદ
જુના કોસાડ રોડ પર આવેલા સ્વસ્તિક રો હાઉસમાં પારૂલબેન કલ્પેશભાઈ બારોટ પરિવાર સાથે રહે છે. પારૂલબેન ધોરણ 12-પાસ છે. એક દીકરો અને એક દીકરીની માતા છે. પતિ કલ્પેશભાઈ 26 વર્ષથી કોંગ્રેસના સક્રિય કાર્યકર્તા છે. પતિ-પત્ની બન્નેએ ટિકિટની માગ કરી હતી. 26 વર્ષમાં પહેલી વાર ટીકીટ મળી હોવાનો આનંદ છે. ઓબીસી રિઝર્વ મહિલા સીટ આવતા પારૂલબેનની પસંદગી કરાઈ છે.

પારૂલબેને પ્રચાર માટે 6 મીટરની 1000 પ્રિન્ટેડ સાડી કાર્યકર્તાઓ માટે બનાવડાવી છે.
પારૂલબેને પ્રચાર માટે 6 મીટરની 1000 પ્રિન્ટેડ સાડી કાર્યકર્તાઓ માટે બનાવડાવી છે.

1000 પ્રિન્ટેડ સાડી કાર્યકર્તાઓ માટે બનાવડાવી
પારૂલબેને પ્રચાર માટે 6 મીટરની 1000 પ્રિન્ટેડ સાડી કાર્યકર્તાઓ માટે બનાવડાવી છે. જેમાં સોનિયા, પ્રિયંકા અને રાહુલ ગાંધી સાથે પોતાના ફોટાવાળી પ્રિન્ટેડ સાડી બનાવડાવી છે. મહિલા કાર્યકર્તાઓ સોનિયા ગાંધી, પ્રિયંકા ગાંધી અને રાહુલ ગાંધી સાથે પોતાના ફોટા વાળી પ્રિન્ટેડ સાડી પહેરી પ્રચારમાં જોડાશે. આ સાથે રાહુલ ગાંધીના ફોટોવાળી ટી-શર્ટ પણ બનાવડાવી છે. કોંગ્રેસના સિમ્બોલવાળા, વોર્ડના નામ અને ઉમેદવારના ફોટોવાળા માસ્ક 2000 નંગ બનાવડાવ્યા છે.

