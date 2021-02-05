તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી:સુરતમાં ભાજપે જાહેર કરેલા બે ઉમેદવારમાં કરી ફેરબદલ, તમામ પક્ષના મળી 135 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા, ભાજપના 34 ઉમેદવારોએ વિજયમુહૂર્તમાં ઉમેદાવારી કરી

​​​​​​​સુરત3 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
સુરત ભાજપમાંથી 60 વર્ષની ઉપરના બે ઉમેદવારોના નામની જગ્યાએ અન્યને ટિકિટ અપાી હતી.(ફાઈલ તસવીર) - Divya Bhaskar
સુરત ભાજપમાંથી 60 વર્ષની ઉપરના બે ઉમેદવારોના નામની જગ્યાએ અન્યને ટિકિટ અપાી હતી.(ફાઈલ તસવીર)
  • શહેરના વોર્ડ નંબર 6 અને વોર્ડ નંબર 14ના ઉમેદવારને બદલવામાં આવ્યાં
  • ચૂંટણી જંગમાં આજના દિવસે આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના 61 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા

સુરત મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીને લઈને ભાજપ દ્વારા ગુરૂવારે સાંજે 120માંથી 119 ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં. જો કે, ભાજપની પાર્લામેન્ટ્રી બોર્ડે નક્કી કરેલી ફોર્મ્યૂલા પ્રમાણે 60 વર્ષથી ઉપરના અને ત્રણ ટર્મ જીતેલા ઉમેદવારોને ટિકિટ આપવાની નહોતી. પરંતુ ભાજપની યાદીમાં બે ઉમેદવારોની ઉંમર 60 વર્ષને વટાવી ચૂકી હોવાથી એ ઉમેદવારોના નામ કેન્સલ કરીને બે નવા ચહેરાને સ્થાન આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. આજે દિવસભર રાજકીય પક્ષોના ઉમેદવારો દ્વારા ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા કરવામાં આવી હતી મોટાભાગના ઉમેદવારો આજે તમામ પૂરાવા સાથે ચૂંટણી અધિકારી સમક્ષ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા.કુલ 135 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. જેમાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોએ વિજય મુહૂર્ત 12.39 વાગ્યે ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતાં.

સૌથી વધુ આપના ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા
રાજનૈતિક પાર્ટીઓના ઉમેદવારોએ આજે ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતાં. સૌથી વધુ ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારોએ 12.39 વાગ્યાના વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં ફોર્મ ભરવાનો આગ્રહ રાખ્યો હતો.આજે કુલ 135 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતાં. જેમાં ભાજપના 34 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતાં. કોંગ્રેસમાંથી માત્ર 2 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતાં. જ્યારે આપમાંથી 61 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતાં. અપક્ષ તરીકે 17 ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતાં.અન્ય પક્ષના 21 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતાં.

વોર્ડ નંબર 6 અને 14ના ઉમેદવાર બદલાયા
પાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર 6માં અનિતાબેન દેસાઈનું નામ જાહેર થયા બાદ તેમની ઉંમર 60થી વધુ હોવાથી અનિતાબેનની જગ્યાએ સોનલબેન દેસાઈને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. જ્યારે વોર્ડ નંબર 14માં લક્ષ્મણભાઈ બેલડિયાના સ્થાને નરેશભાઈ ધામેલિયાને ઉમેદવાર બનાવવામાં આવ્યાં છે.

એક જ દિવસમાં ખુશી ગમમાં ફેરવાઈ
વોર્ડ નંબર 6 અને 14ના બન્ને ઉમેદવાર 60 વર્ષ વટાવી ચૂક્યા હોવા છતાં તેમના નામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં. જેથી બન્ને ઉમેદવાર ખુશ હતાં. પરંતુ આજે બપોર બાદ ફરી તેમની જગ્યાએ અન્યને ટિકિટ આપવાનું જાહેર થતાં બન્ને ઉમેદવારની ખુશી એક જ દિવસમાં ગમમાં ફેરવાઈ ગઈ હતી.

નિરવ શાહ માટે સસ્પેન્સ યથાવત
માજી કોર્પોરેટર છેલ્લા નિરવ શાહ છેલ્લા ત્રણ ટર્મથી ચૂંટાયા હોવાથી આ વખતે તેમનો પત્તું કપાય શકે તેવી પૂરી શક્યતા હતી. જેને લઈને થોડા દિવસ પહેલા નિરવ શાહ ઉમેદવારીને લઈને જૈન સમાજ દ્વારા વિરોધ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો .જૈન સમાજની માગણી હતી કે નીરવ શાહ અને ફરીથી ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવે અને એ જ અસમંજસ ના કારણે હજી સુધી ચોથું નામ જાહેર કરવામાં ભાજપ અસમર્થ રહ્યું છે.

