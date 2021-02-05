તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Submission To Collector With Demand For Reduction In Prices Of Construction Materials Including Cement Iron In Surat, All Construction Sites Closed With Builders Strike

બિલ્ડરોની હડતાળ:સુરતમાં સિમેન્ટ લોખંડ સહિતની બાંધકામ માટે વપરાતી વસ્તુઓનો ભાવમાં ઘટાડો કરવાની માગ સાથે કલેક્ટરને રજૂઆત, તમામ બાંધકામ સાઈટ બંધ

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
સિમેન્ટ લોખંડ સહિતની બાંધકામ માટે વપરાતી વસ્તુઓનો ભાવમાં ઘટાડો કરવામાં આવે તેવી માગણી. - Divya Bhaskar
સિમેન્ટ લોખંડ સહિતની બાંધકામ માટે વપરાતી વસ્તુઓનો ભાવમાં ઘટાડો કરવામાં આવે તેવી માગણી.
  • બાંધકામ ખર્ચમાં મોટાપાયે વધારો થઈ રહ્યો હોવાની વિરોધ

સુરતમાં બિલ્ડરો દ્વારા જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરને સિમેન્ટ લોખંડ સહિતની બાંધકામ માટે વપરાતી વસ્તુઓનો ભાવમાં ઘટાડો કરવામાં આવે તેવી માગણી કરી છે. કંપનીઓ દ્વારા ખોટી રીતે લોખંડ અને સિમેન્ટના ભાવમાં વધારો કરી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે. જેને કારણે બાંધકામ ખર્ચમાં મોટાપાયે વધારો થઈ રહ્યો છે જે બિલ્ડરોને પોસાય તેમ નથી. કંપનીઓ મનસ્વીપણે બાંધકામ માટે જેરો માટેલ તરીકે ઉપયોગમાં લેવાય છે તેના પર વધારો ઝીંકી દીધો છે. બિલ્ડરો દ્વારા આજે સુરતની તમામ ઉપર બાંધકામ બંધ રાખીને વિરોધ દર્શાવ્યો છે.

સુરતની તમામ ઉપર બાંધકામ બંધ રાખીને વિરોધ દર્શાવ્યો.
સુરતની તમામ ઉપર બાંધકામ બંધ રાખીને વિરોધ દર્શાવ્યો.

સરકારને મધ્યસ્થી કરવા માટે અપીલ
સુરત ક્રેડાઈના સભ્યો તેમજ રિયલ એસ્ટેટના ડેવલોપર્સ દ્વારા સરકારને મધ્યસ્થી કરવા માટે અપીલ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. સિમેન્ટ અને લોખંડનુ ઉત્પાદન કરતી કંપનીઓના ભાવ વધારાના વલણને સરકારે મધ્યસ્થી કરીને નિયંત્રણમાં લાવવા માટે રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

બિલ્ડરોના રિયલ એસ્ટેટ ઉદ્યોગને ફરીથી ઝડપભેર સ્થિર કરવા માગ.
બિલ્ડરોના રિયલ એસ્ટેટ ઉદ્યોગને ફરીથી ઝડપભેર સ્થિર કરવા માગ.

કોરોના કાળમાં રિયલ એસ્ટેટના વ્યવસાય પર માઠી અસર
કોરોના સંક્રમણને લીધે એક વર્ષના સમયગાળા દરમિયાન રિયલ એસ્ટેટના વ્યવસાય ઉપર માઠી અસર થઇ છે. મંદીના કારણે પ્લેટો મકાનો વેચાય નથી રહ્યા તો બીજી તરફ રો મટીરીયલ ના ભાવ સતત વધી રહ્યા છે પરિણામે બિલ્ડરો ની સ્થિતિ દયનિય થઈ રહી છે. બિલ ભરવાનું માનવું છે કે જો સરકાર મધ્યસ્થી કરે તો કંપનીઓ દ્વારા જે ભાવ વધારો કરવામાં આવ્યો છે તેને કંઈક અંશે ઓછો કરીને બિલ્ડરોને મદદરૂપ થઈ શકે છે. બિલ્ડરોના રિયલ એસ્ટેટ ઉદ્યોગને ફરીથી ઝડપભેર સ્થિર કરવા માટે સરકારે આ બાબતોને ખૂબ જ ગંભીરતાથી લેવી જોઈએ. એવી માગણી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

