સ્ટુડન્ટની સેવા:સુરતમાં ધોરણ 10માં અભ્યાસ કરતી વિદ્યાર્થિનીએ પ્રોજેક્ટના ભાગ રૂપે બનાવ્યા મેન્ટલ અવેરનેસ પેઈન્ટિંગ, વેચાણથી મળેલી રકમ આદિવાસી વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે દાન કરી

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
શાયના શાહ પોતાની કળાના માધ્યમ થકી પણ લોકોની સેવા કરે છે.
શાયના શાહ પોતાની કળાના માધ્યમ થકી પણ લોકોની સેવા કરે છે.
  • સ્કૂલમાંથી મળેલા પ્રોજેક્ટમાંથી સેવાનો રસ્તો મળી ગયો
  • શાયના શાહે મેન્ટલ હેલ્થ અવરનેસ માટે અનોખી પહેલ

સમાજસેવા કરવા માટે ઉંમરનો બાધ નથી હોતો, વ્યક્તિ કોઈ પણ વયે લોકોની સેવા પોતાની રીતે કરી શકે છે. સેવા કરનાર વ્યક્તિ પાસે વધુ સંસાધન ન હોય તો પોતે તેનામાં રહેલી આવડત તને કળાના માધ્યમ થકી પણ લોકોની સેવા કરી શકે છે .સુરતની 15 વર્ષની દીકરીએ મેન્ટલ હેલ્થ અવેરનેસ માટે એક અનોખી પહેલ કરી છે.સ્કૂલના પ્રોજેક્ટના ભાગ રૂપે શરૂ કરેલી પ્રવૃતિમાં ચિત્રો દોરીને તેનાથી થતી આવક આદિવાસી બાળકોના શિક્ષણ માટે દાન કરે છે.

ઇન્ટરનેશનલ કેમ્બ્રિજ સ્કૂલના એકેડેમિક વિષયના ભાગરૂપે શાયના શાહે પર્સનલ પ્રોજેક્ટ કર્યો છે
ઇન્ટરનેશનલ કેમ્બ્રિજ સ્કૂલના એકેડેમિક વિષયના ભાગરૂપે શાયના શાહે પર્સનલ પ્રોજેક્ટ કર્યો છે

પ્રોજેક્ટના ભાગ રૂપે પેઈન્ટિંગ બનાવ્યા
શાયના શાહ ફાઉન્ટેન હેડ સ્કૂલમાં 10મા ધોરણમાં અભ્યાસ કરે છે. ઇન્ટરનેશનલ કેમ્બ્રિજ સ્કૂલના એકેડેમિક વિષયના ભાગરૂપે શાયના શાહે પર્સનલ પ્રોજેક્ટ કર્યો છે. ગ્રેડ 10માં ભણતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ પોતાની રુચિ હોય તેવા વિષય પસંદ કરીને પર્સનલ પ્રોજેક્ટ તૈયાર કરવાનો હોય છે. ફાઉન્ટેન હેડ સ્કૂલના શૈક્ષણિક પ્રવૃત્તિના ભાગરૂપે વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ આ પ્રકારના પ્રોજેક્ટ તૈયાર કરતા હોય છે. શાયના શાહને આર્ટ્સ વિષયમાં રસ હોવાથી તેમણે પેઇન્ટિંગ બનાવીને પોતાનો પ્રોજેક્ટ રજૂ કર્યો છે.

શાયના શાહને આર્ટ્સ વિષયમાં રસ હોવાથી પેઈન્ટિંગ બનાવીને પોતાનો પ્રોજેક્ટ રજૂ કર્યો
શાયના શાહને આર્ટ્સ વિષયમાં રસ હોવાથી પેઈન્ટિંગ બનાવીને પોતાનો પ્રોજેક્ટ રજૂ કર્યો

એકઠા થયેલા ફંડનું દાન કર્યુ
બાળકોના મેન્ટલ હેલ્થના પ્રશ્નો માટે કાઉન્સેલિંગ કરી શકાય એ માટે જાતે પેઈન્ટિંગ બનાવીને સોશ્યલ મીડિયામાં સેલ કરીને ફંડ ભેગુ કર્યું હતું. જે સામાજિક સેવા કરતી સંસ્થાને દાન કર્યું છે. આ સંસ્થા આદિવાસી બાળકો અને મહિલાઓ માટે કામ કરે છે.શાયના કહે છે કે, હું હંમેશાથી બાળકોના માનસિક સ્વાસ્થ્ય માટે કંઇક કરવા માંગતી હતી, પણ એમાં કોઈ મોટાઓની મદદ વિના જ કામ કરવા માંગતી હતી. મને આર્ટ્સના વિષયમાં રસ છે અને હું સરસ પેઈન્ટિંગ બનાવું છું. એટલે મેં કલાત્મક પેઈન્ટિંગ બનાવી, એને સેલ કરવા માટે સોશ્યલ મીડિયામાં પેજ બનાવ્યું હતું. જેની ઘણા લોકોએ ખરીદી કરી હતી. આ પેઈન્ટિંગ સેલ કરીને જે ફંડ મળ્યું તે મેં શક્તિ ફાઉન્ડેશનને ડોનેટ કર્યું છે.

પેઈન્ટિંગ સેલ કરીને જે ફંડ મળ્યું તે મેં શક્તિ ફાઉન્ડેશનને ડોનેટ કર્યું છે
પેઈન્ટિંગ સેલ કરીને જે ફંડ મળ્યું તે મેં શક્તિ ફાઉન્ડેશનને ડોનેટ કર્યું છે

ડિપ્રેશનમાં કાઉન્સેલિંગ જરૂરી છે
આજની આધુનિક જીવનશૈલીના કારણે લોકોના માનસ ઉપર ખરાબ પ્રભાવ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. વિશેષ કરીને નાના બાળકો અને ટીનેજર્સમાં અનેક સમસ્યાઓ દેખાઈ રહી છે. બાળકોમાં ડિપ્રેશન જેવી સમસ્યાઓ વધી છે. જેનો સમયસર ઈલાજ જરૂરી છે અને કાઉન્સેલિંગ દ્વારા એ શક્ય બને છે.એકાદ દાયકા પહેલા આપણે જ્યારે ન્યૂઝ પેપરોમાં ટીવીના માધ્યમમાં સમાચાર જોતા અને સાંભળતા હતા. તેમાં મોટી વયના વ્યક્તિ મેન્ટલ ડિપ્રેશનમાં આવીને અયોગ્ય પગલાં લઈને પોતાના જીવનને ટૂંકાવી નાખતા હોય છે અથવા તો ડિપ્રેશનમાં આવીને માનસિક સંતુલન ગુમાવે છે જેથી મેન્ટલ હેલ્થ ખૂબ જરૂરી હોવાનું શાયાનાએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

શાયાનાને કળામાં રસ હોવાથી પેઈન્ટિંગ કરવાનું કામ કરે છે.
શાયાનાને કળામાં રસ હોવાથી પેઈન્ટિંગ કરવાનું કામ કરે છે.

માનસિક તણાવ જટિલ પડકાર
ડિપ્રેશન આજે હવે આ સમસ્યા માત્ર વડીલોમાં નહીં પરંતુ બાળકો અને ટીનેજર્સમાં પણ જોવા મળી રહી છે જેના અનેક કિસ્સાઓ સમયાંતરે આપણી સામે આવી રહ્યા હોવાનું કહેતા શાયનાએ ઉમેર્યું કે, સમાજમાં બાળકોમાં પણ ડિપ્રેશન ન આવે માનસિક તાણથી તેઓ દૂર રહે એ પ્રકારનું વાતાવરણ ઘરમાં શાળામાં અને સમાજમાં સર્જવાની નિતાંત આવશ્યકતા જણાઈ રહી છે.એના થકી આજની પેઢીને ડિપ્રેશન જેવા માનસિક રોગોથી દૂર રાખી શકાશે નહીં તો આજના સ્પર્ધાત્મક યુગમાં માનસિક તણાવએ વધુ જટિલ પડકાર બની ને આપણી સામે ઉભો રહેશે.

