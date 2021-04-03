તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:રિંગરોડ પર ટ્રાફિક જાહેરનામાનો અમલ શરૂ, 2 લાખનો દંડ કર્યો

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સવારે 11થી 7 સુધી, રાત્રે 10 વાગ્યા બાદ એન્ટ્રી

રિંગ રોડ વિસ્તારમાં ટ્રાફિકને કંટ્રોલ કરવા માટે પોલીસ કમિશનર દ્વારા જાહેરનામું બહાર પાડી સવારે 11થી સાંજે 7 વાગ્યા સુધી અને રાત્રે 10 વાગ્યા પછી જ ટેમ્પોને માલની ડિલેવરી કરવા પરમિશન અપાઈ છે. 4 ફેબ્રુ.થી આ જાહેરનામાનો અમલ શરૂ કરવાનો હતો પરંતુ અનેક ટેમ્પો ચાલકો દ્વારા તેનો ભંગ કરાતા પહેલા જ દિવસે પોલીસ દ્વારા 2 ટેમ્પોચાલક પાસેથી 2 લાખ દંડ વસૂલાયો છે.

રિંગરોડ વિસ્તારમાં રોજના 5 હજાર ટેમ્પો માલની ડિલેવરી કરવા માટે બેથી ત્રણ વખત આવે છે પરંતુ જાહેરનામુ બહાર પાડવામાં આવ્યું હોવાથી ટાઈમ પર માલની ડિલેવરી કરી શકતા નથી. એટલે થોડાં દિવસ પછી સુરત ટેમ્પો માલિક વેલફેર એસોસિએશન દ્વારા થોડાં દિવસ પછી ફરી વખત જાહેરનામાં ફેરફાર કરવા માટે કમિશનરને રજૂઆત કરાશે.

4 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી અમલ
4 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી જાહેરનામાનો અમલ કરવાનું શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે. પહેલા દિવસે 200 ટેમ્પો ચાલકો દ્વારા જાહેરનામાનો ભંગ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે, જેની સામે કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી છે. પહેલા દિવસે જાહેરનામાનો ભંગ કરનાર 200 ટેમ્પો ચાલકો પાસેથી 2 લાખ રૂપિયાનો દંડ વસૂલવામાં આવ્યો છે. - બી.એન દવે, ટ્રાફિક એસીપી

CPને રજૂઆત કરીશું
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​સીપી દ્વારા જાહેરનામુ બહાર પડાયું છે પરંતુ સુરતમાં નાના-મોટા 5 હજારથી વધારે ટેમ્પો છે. અને આ ટેમ્પો દિવસમાં 2થી 3 વખત આવતા હોય છે. આ ટાઈમ ટેમ્પો માલ ટાઈમ પર પહોંચાડી શકશે નહીં અમે થોડાં દિવસ પછી ફરી રજૂઆત કરીશું. - શ્રવણ ઠાકુર, સુરત ટેમ્પો માલિક ડ્રાઈવર વેલફેર એસો.

