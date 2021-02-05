તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુરત વોર્ડ નંબર 21 ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ:પોશ વિસ્તાર અઠવા-પીપલોદમાં વિકાસ થયો, વોક-વે પર નશાખોરોના અડ્ડાથી લોકો ત્રસ્ત

સુરત22 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કાંઠા વિસ્તારની સુંદરતા વધી છે અને લોકોને તદુરસ્ત રહેવા સારો વોક-વે મળી ગયો
  • મોલ સાથે પોશ વિસ્તાર હોવાથી હાઈ પ્રોફાઈલ વિસ્તાર તરીકે ખ્યાતિ પામેલો છે

સુરત શહેરનો વોર્ડ નંબર 21 એટલે અઠવા, ઉમરા, પીપલોદ, નાનપુરા સહિતના અનેક વિસ્તારોથી જોડાયેલો વોર્ડ છે. આ વોર્ડમાં મોટાભાગના લોકો વેપારીઓ છે. સવા લાખથી વધુની વસતી ધરાવતા આ વોર્ડમાં સારા કામો વધુ થયા છે. વોક-વે, બાગ-બગીચા, ડ્રેનેજ લાઇન અને પીવાના કનેક્શન સાથે રોડ રસ્તાના કામોનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. જોકે એક નબળું પાસું પણ સામે આવ્યું છે. વોક-વે પર નશાખોરોનો અડ્ડો છે. અહીં એમ કહેવાય છે કે કેટલાક નશાના કારોબારીઓ ખુલ્લેઆમ નશાના બંધારણી બનાવી રહ્યા છે અને વોક માટે આવતા લોકો આ જોઈ પોતાને લાચાર સમજી રહ્યા છે.

પાર્લે પોઇન્ટ ઓવર બ્રીજથી ટ્રાફિકનું ભારણ ઘટ્યું
સતિષભાઈ છગનભાઇ પટેલ (રહે. અંબાજી મહોલ્લો પાર્લે પોઇન્ટ) એ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ વોર્ડમાં કોળી પટેલ મોટી સંખ્યા રહે છે. ત્યારબાદ ખરવા, જૈન, મારવાડી, પંજાબી, માછી, હળપતિ સમાજના લોકોની સંખ્યા પણ મોટી છે. જો વિકાસની વાત કરીએ તો આ વોર્ડમાં સૌથી સારૂ કાર્ય નદી કિનારે વોક-વે (બે કિલો મીટર) બનાવવામાં આવ્યો છે. જેને લઈ કાંઠા વિસ્તારની સુંદરતા વધી છે અને લોકોને તદુરસ્ત રહેવા સારો વોક-વે મળી ગયો છે. બીજું સારૂ કાર્ય પાર્લે પોઇન્ટ ઓવર બ્રિજ તેમજ બાગ બગીચા અને કસરતના સાધનો, રસ્તા, નવી ડ્રેનેજ લાઇન કહી શકાય છે. ખાસ કરીને આ વિસ્તારમાં મોલ સાથે પોશ વિસ્તાર હોવાથી હાઈ પ્રોફાઈલ વિસ્તાર તરીકે ખ્યાતિ પામેલો છે.

વોક-વે પર ગાંજા અને નશીલા પ્રદાર્થના સેવનના ગોરખધંધા
જયંતિભાઈ દયાળભાઈ પટેલ (રહે. બજરંગ ગલી અંબિકા નિકેતન) એ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, નવનિર્મિત ઉમરા-પાલ બ્રિજનું કામકાજ પૂર્ણ થવા આવ્યું છે. જેને લઈ પાલથી ઉમરા આવતા લોકોને સરળતા રહેશે એ આ વિસ્તારનો યાદગાર વિકાસ બ્રિજ કહી શકાય છે. વોક-વે હોટેલ મેરીઓટથી ઉમરા ગામનું વોક-વેનું કામ જલ્દી પૂર્ણ કરવા વિનંતી પત્ર લખ્યા છે. અંબાજી મંદિર પાસેના ખાન સાહેબની વાડીમાં ડ્રેનેજ લાઇનનું કામ પૂર્ણ કર્યા બાદ રસ્તાના કામ અધૂરા પડ્યા છે એ જલ્દી પુરા થવા જોઈએ એવી માગ છે. સૌથી ગંભીર બાબત એ છે કે, તંદુરસ્ત રહેવા માટે બનાવેલો વોક-વે પર હવે ગાંજા અને નશીલા પ્રદાર્થના સેવનના ગોરખધંધા ચાલી રહ્યા છે. બધા જ જાણે છે પણ કોઈ બોલવા તૈયાર નથી. ગામવાસીઓ બોલે કે ટોકે તો ધમકી મળી રહી છે. આવા માથાભારે ઈસમો સામે કોઈ અવાજ ઉઠાવે.

રમત-ગમત માટેનું મેદાન બનાવવા માગ
વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે પાલિકા દ્વારા રમત-ગમત માટેનું કોઈ મેદાન નથી, બાળકો માટે બનાવવા વારંવાર રજૂઆતો કરાઈ છે. કોર્પોરેટરની આ ટર્મમાં મંજૂર થાય તો સારું એવી આશા રાખીએ છીએ. કોર્પોરેટર બન્યા બાદ કોઈ મુલાકાત માટે આવતું નથી એ એક શરમ-જનક વાત માનીએ છીએ. નાનપુરાથી પીપલોદ સુધીનો વિસ્તાર ટ્રાફિકથી ધમધમતો રહે છે. ખાસ કરીને ઘોડદોડ રોડ જ્યાં પાલિકાનું પાર્કિગ હોવું ખૂબ જરૂરી છે. જો પાલિકાનું પાર્કિગ ઝોન બને તો ટ્રાફિક સમસ્યા હલ થઇ શકે છે.

