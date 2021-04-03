તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુરત વોર્ડ નંબર 1 નો ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ:જહાંગીરપુરા-વરીયાવ વોર્ડની જનતા 15 વર્ષથી ગંદકીમાં સબડે છે, પાણી વિના ટળવળે છે અને આરોગ્ય સુવિધાના નામે મીંડૂ

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કોમ્યુનિટી હોલ,સરકારી સ્કૂલો, આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રો સહિતની જે સુવિધા નથી મળી
  • અમરોલી પોલીસ સ્ટેશનથી છાપરાભાઠા સુધી છે ખુલી ખાડીથી ગંદકીનો પ્રશ્ન
  • ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીયલ પાણીને રોકવા માટે સત્તાધીશો દ્વારા કોઈપણ પ્રકારનું કામ થયુ નથી

વોર્ડ નંબર-1માં કોસાડ, છાપરા ભાઠા, વરીયાવ, જહાંગીરપુરા, કોસાડ અને ગોથાણ વગેરે વિસ્તારોનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. વોર્ડમાં કુલ 120 બુથનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. 2006થી કોર્પોરેશનમાં કેટલાક વિસ્તારનો સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. પરંતુ આજ દિન સુધી આ વિસ્તારમાં કોમ્યુનિટી હોલ,સરકારી સ્કૂલો, આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રો સહિતની જે સુવિધા મળવી જોઇતી હતી. તેનાથી લોકોને વંચિત રહેવું પડ્યું છે. જૂના કોસાડ રોડ ઉપર હજી પણ રસ્તાની સમસ્યા દેખાઈ રહી છે . અમરોલી પોલીસ સ્ટેશનથી છાપરાભાઠા સુધી છે ખુલી ખાડી છે, તેના કારણે આસપાસના રહીશો ખુબ જ ત્રસ્ત થઈ ગયા છે. હજી સુધી આ ખાડીમાં ઠલવાતા ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીયલ પાણીને રોકવા માટે સત્તાધીશો દ્વારા કોઈપણ પ્રકારનું કામ કરવામાં આવ્યુ નથી. જેને કારણે આરોગ્યલક્ષી અનેક પ્રશ્નો ઉભા થઇ રહ્યા છે.

ઉનાળામાં પાણીની સમસ્યા રહે છે
જતીન પટેલ નામના રહિશે કહ્યું કે, સુરત કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા નવા હદ વિસ્તરણ કરતી વખતે સુરતના આસપાસના વિસ્તારોનો સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવે છે. 2006થી અમારો આ વિસ્તાર કોર્પોરેશનમાં ભળી ગયો છે. છતાં હજી સુધી રસ્તાનું કામ યોગ્ય રીતે કરવામાં આવ્યું નથી. પાણીની સમસ્યા હજુ પણ અકબંધ છે.ઉનાળાના દિવસોમાં અહીંના રહિશોને ભારે હાલાકી ભોગવવાનો વખત આવ્યો છે. વસતીની દૃષ્ટિએ જે આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્ર હોવા જોઈએ તે પણ ખૂબ જ ઓછા છે. જુના કોસાડ વિસ્તારમાં રસ્તાઓ ખૂબ જ બિસ્માર હાલતમાં છે. વિસ્તારમાં રસ્તા બનાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા, તે ચોમાસા બાદ ખૂબ જ ખરાબ સ્થિતિમાં જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે.

ખાડી વિસ્તારને બાદ કરતાં સ્વચ્છતા સારી છે
વૈશાલીબેન હીરપરાએ જણાવ્યું કે, અમારા વિસ્તારમાં સ્વચ્છતાની દ્રષ્ટિએ ખૂબ જ સારું કામ થઇ રહ્યું છે, ડોર ટુ ડોર ગાર્બેજ સિસ્ટમની જે સુવિધા છે તેનાથી અમારી સોસાયટીઓમાં તેમજ તેની આસપાસના વિસ્તારોમાં ગંદકી ઓછી જોવા મળી રહી છે. આ સાથે સાથે અમારા વિસ્તારોમાં સિનિયર પાર્ક બનાવવામાં આવ્યા છે.બોટાનિકલ ગાર્ડન બનાવવામાં આવ્યું છે. જે અમારા વિસ્તારના બ્યુટીફીકેશનમાં વધારો કરે છે.જૂના વિસ્તારોમાં ગટરની કામગીરી થઈ નથી.

બ્રિજ ઉપર થતા ટ્રાફિકની સમસ્યા
હિતેશ રાંદેરી જણાવ્યું કે, અમારા વિસ્તારમાં અમરોલી તાપી ઉપર બનાવેલા બ્રિજ પર ભારે ટ્રાફિક જામ થાય છે. કામકાજ અર્થે નીકળતા લોકો સવારે અને સાંજે મોટી સંખ્યામાં બ્રિજનો ઉપયોગ કરતા હોવાથી સવારે અને સાંજના સમયે મહદંશે ખૂબ જ મોટા પ્રમાણમાં ટ્રાફિક જામ થઈ જાય છે. તેના કારણે સમયનો ખૂબ જ મોટો વેડફાટ થઈ રહ્યો છે. આ સમસ્યા છેલ્લા ઘણા વર્ષોથી હોવા છતાં તેનો હજી સુધી ઉકેલ આવ્યો નથી.

વોર્ડ નંબર-24ના મતદારોની સંખ્યા
પુરુષ -69439 સ્ત્રી -57102 અન્ય -7 કુલ - 126548

