સુરત વોર્ડ નંબર 2 ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ:અમરોલી મોટા વરાછામાં પાણીના મીટરની સાથે પાણીનો વેરો પણ વસૂલાતા લોકોમાં રોષ, ગોકળ ગતિએ ચાલતા કામોથી લોકો ત્રાહીમામ

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: દેવેન ચિત્તે
  • જૂના વિસ્તારોમાં સુવિધાનો અભાવ અને નવા વિસ્તારો કે જ્યાં હજી લોકો રહેવા નથી આવ્યા ત્યાં સુવિધાઓ ઉભી થઈ
  • નવાવિસ્તારોમાં બિલ્ડરોના ઇશારે રોડ રસ્તા અને ગટરનું કામ પુરપાટ ઝડપે કરવામાં આવતું હોવાના લોકોના આક્ષેપ

સુરત શહેરના વોર્ડ નંબર 2 માં આવતા મહત્વના વિસ્તારોમાં અમરોલી ચાર રસ્તા , ઉત્રાણ ગામ, સુદામા ચોક,મોટા વરાછા, અબ્રામા ,વેલાંજા, ભરથાણ વગેરેનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. આ વિસ્તારોમાં આજે પણ પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાઓ યોગ્ય રીતે મળી રહી નથી નવા સીમાંકન પ્રમાણે જે નવી ગ્રામ પંચાયતો વોર્ડ નંબર 2 માં સમાવિષ્ટ થઇ છે તેમાં હજુ સુધી પ્રાથમિક સુવિધા આપવામાં આવી નથી.વોર્ડ નંબર 2 માં નવા સીમાંકનના કારણે મોટા ફેરફારો થયા છે. શહેરના જૂના વિસ્તાર એવા સુદામાચોક, ઉત્રાણ ના કેટલોક વિસ્તાર અને જલારામ મંદિરની આસપાસના વિસ્તારમાં હજી પણ યોગ્ય સુવિધાઓ આપવામાં આવી રહી નથી. વારંવાર સ્થાનિક ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના કોર્પોરેટરોને રજૂઆત કર્યા બાદ પણ તેમણે લોકોના પ્રશ્નનોના ઉકેલ આવ્યો નથી.

પાણી વેરાના મહત્વનો પ્રશ્ન
વિરલ સોજીત્રા જણાવ્યું કે, અમારા વિસ્તારમાં કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા પાણીના મીટર મૂકવામાં આવ્યા છે. કેમ વિસ્તારોમાં જે બિલ આવે છે તે અમારી દ્વારા ભરવામાં આવે છે. પરંતુ કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા જે વાર્ષિક વેરો આપવામાં આવે છે. તેમાં અલગથી પાણી વેરો 2500 થી 3000 સુધીનો આવે છે. તે કયા કારણસર લેવામાં આવે છે. તે અંગેનો ખુલાસો આજ સુધી કોર્પોરેશનના અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવ્યો નથી. આ બાબતે અમારા વિસ્તારની વિવિધ સોસાયટીઓ દ્વારા સમયાંતરે વેરાબિલની હોળી કરીને વિરોધ પ્રદર્શિત કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. ઝોન ઓફિસમાં જઇને વારંવાર આ અંગે રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી છે, પરંતુ હજી સુધી તેનો કોઈ ઉકેલ લાવવામાં આવ્યો નથી.

જૂના વિસ્તારો શરૂ કરેલા કામ ખોરંભે
રાજેશ્રી વેકરિયાએ જણાવ્યું કે, અમારા વિસ્તારમાં જે પણ કામ શરૂ કરવામાં આવે છે તે લાંબા સમય સુધી ખોરંભે પડી રહે છે ડ્રેનેજનું કામ હોય કે પીવાના પાણીની પાઈપલાઈનનું કામ હોય ખોદકામ થઇ ગયા બાદ અધિકારીઓએ તેને એક માસ સુધી પૂર્ણ કરતા નથી. જેથી કરીને ખૂબ જ હાલાકી ભોગવવાનો વારો આવે છે. ખૂબ જ ધીમી ગતિએ કામ લાંબા સમય સુધી ચાલતું રહે છે જે ઝડપભેર પૂર્ણ કરવું જોઈએ.

નવા સીમાંકનમાં સમાવેશ થયેલા વિસ્તારોનો વિકાસ ક્યારે
દેવજી વિરાણીએ જણાવ્યું કે, નવા સીમાંકન પ્રમાણે વોર્ડ નંબર 2 માં કઠોર ગ્રામ પંચાયત સહિતની કેટલીક ગ્રામ પંચાયતોનો સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.હવે આ વિસ્તારોમાં કેવી રીતે ગટર પાણી અને રસ્તાની વ્યવસ્થા થશે તે એક મોટો પ્રશ્ન છે. કારણ કે જૂના વિસ્તારમાં હજી સુધી યોગ્ય રીતે પાણીના નિકાલ અને રસ્તાનું કામ થઇ રહ્યું નથી. વરસાદ અમારા વિસ્તારના મોટાભાગના રસ્તાઓ તૂટી જતા હોય છે જે જોતા એવું લાગે છે કે સ્થાનિક કોર્પોરેટરોના મેળાપીપણામાં મોટો મોટો ભ્રષ્ટાચાર થઈ રહ્યો છે.મનીષ મોવલિયાએ જણાવજો કેમ અબ્રામાં જેવા વિસ્તારોમાં હજુ સુધી લોકો ખૂબ ઓછી સંખ્યામાં રહેવા આવ્યા છે એ વિસ્તારોમાં પણ બિલ્ડરોના ઇશારે રોડ રસ્તા લાઈટ અને ગઢ અને ડ્રેનેજનું કામ ખૂબ જ ઝડપથી થઇ રહ્યું છે. આ જોતા એવું લાગે છે કે અધિકારીઓ અને સ્થાનિક નેતાઓ પ્રજાની અવગણના કરીને બિલ્ડરોને ખુશ કરવામાં જ માને છે.

