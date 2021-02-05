તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

દુખદ:સંત વિશ્વનાથ અવધૂતજી બ્રહ્મલીન થયા, 11મીએ અંતિમ સંસ્કાર કરાશે

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
વિશ્વનાથ અવધૂતજી મહારાજ - Divya Bhaskar
વિશ્વનાથ અવધૂતજી મહારાજ
  • સુરતમાં બપોરે 1.30 સુધી દર્શન ત્યારબાદ રથયાત્રા નીકળશે

દત્તભક્તિની પરંપરામાં રંગ અવધૂત સ્વામી મહારાજના ગુરૂશિષ્ય રાષ્ટ્રીય સંત વિશ્વનાથ અવધૂતજી મહારાજ 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ બપોરે 11.58 કલાકે ગુરૂદેવ અવધૂત આશ્રમ, રામનગર ખાતે 95 વર્ષે બ્રહ્મલીન થયા હતા. રામનગર આશ્રમ ખાતે બુધવારે બપોરે 1.30 વાગ્યા સુધી વિશ્વનાથ અવધૂત મહારાજનાં પાર્થિવ દેહના દર્શન કરી શકાશે. ત્યારબાદ એમના દેહને તાપી કાંઠે પ્રત્યક્ષ તીર્થ હરિપુરા બારડોલી ખાતે દર્શનાર્થે તેમજ અંતિમ સંસ્કાર માટે લઈ જવામાં આવશે. જ્યાં 11 ફેબ્રુઆરી સાંજે 3 વાગ્યા સુધી દર્શન કરી શકાશે. ત્યારબાદ એમનાં અંતિમ સંસ્કાર કરાશે.

દેશ વિદેશમાં વિશાળ ભક્ત સમુદાય ધરાવતા અને બાપજીના નામથી જાણીતા વિશ્વનાથ અવધૂતજી દત્તાવતાર વાસુદેવાનંદજી સરસ્વતી મહારાજની કર્મઠ પરંપરાના વાહક હતા. દેશભરમાંથી સાધુ-સંતોથી માંડીને બનારસ હિન્દૂ યુનિવર્સિટી અને દેશની અન્ય યુનિવર્સિટીના વિદ્વાનો, જીજ્ઞાસુઓ, શાસ્ત્રોના ગુઢાર્થને પામવા સત્સંગ તથા માર્ગદર્શન મેળવવા માટે આવતા હતા. કર્મકાંડી પંડિતો, વેદજ્ઞો પણ શાસ્ત્ર જાણવા તેમજ માર્ગદર્શન માટે બાપજીનો અભિપ્રાય અવશ્ય લેતા હતા.

અખિલ ભારત સાધુ સમાજના પશ્ચિમી ઝોનના અધ્યક્ષ વિશ્વનાથ અવધૂત રાષ્ટ્રીય સંત હોવાથી રાષ્ટ્રનું ચિંતન હંમેશા કરતા હતા. ભારતીય સંસ્કૃતિના જ્યોતિર્ધર, સાધુઓના આદરણીય, મૌલિક સંશોધનની દિવ્ય વિચારધારાનો સુબોધજન સમાજને અર્પનાર તેમજ ગૌ સેવા, સાધુ સેવા અને સમાજ સેવા માટે નિરંતર પ્રવૃત્ત રહેતા હતા. તેમના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ ગૌ શાળા, તબીબી સેવા કેન્દ્ર, વિદ્યાર્થીઓને જ્ઞાન સહાય જેવી અનેક પ્રવૃત્તિઓ આજ પર્યન્ત કાર્યરત છે. સંત વિશ્વનાથ બાપજી સત્સંગમાં શાસ્ત્રોની ગૂઢ વાતોને સરળ અને સહજ લોક ભાષામાં વણી લેતા, જેથી ભક્તો કલાકો સુધી તેમનો સત્સંગ માણવા બેસતા હતા.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો