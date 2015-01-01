તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કે-9 વજ્ર:સુરતના કારણે સુરક્ષિત છે દેશની સરહદ, 42 માસમાં 100 કે-9 વજ્ર સેલ્ફ-પ્રોપેલ્ડ આર્ટિલરી બેટલ ટેન્ક સેનાને સોંપાશે

47 કિલોના ગોળા 43 કિમી દૂર સુધી જાય છે
  • સુરતમાંથી જનારી 100 ટેન્ક પૈકી 81 ટકા જેટલી ટેન્ક તૈયાર

સુરતનું વિશ્વમાં યોગદાન ફક્ત કાપડ અને હીરાના ઉદ્યોગ થકી જ નથી પરંતુ સુરક્ષા ક્ષેત્રે પણ મોટો ફાળો છે. સુરતના હજીરા ખાતે એલ એન્ડ ટી અત્યાધુનિક કે-9 વજ્ર સેલ્ફ-પ્રોપેલ્ડ આર્ટિલરી બેટલ ટેન્કનું ઉત્પાદન કરી રહી છે. આ ટેન્ક સીમા પર તૈનાત કરવામાં આવશે. એલ એન્ડ ટીને આપવામાં આવેલા કરાર પ્રમાણે 81 ટકા જેટલું ટેન્ક તૈયાર કરવાની કામગીરી પૂર્ણ થઈ ચૂકી છે. 42 માસમાં 100 યુનિટ સેનાને સોંપાશે. ચાલુ વર્ષે જાન્યુઆરી દરમિયાન કેન્દ્રીય ડિફેન્સ મિનિસ્ટર રાજનાથસિંહના હસ્તે હજીરા ખાતેથી કે-9 વજ્ર ટેન્ક સેનાને સોંપવામાં આવી છે. એલએન્ડટી પાસેથી મળતી માહિતી પ્રમાણે કે -9 વજ્રની પ્રથમ ખપત આ વર્ષના અંત સુધીમાં પૂર્ણ થવાની સંભાવના છે. આ ગનમાં 50 ટકાથી વધુ ઈક્વિપમેન્ટ ભારતીય છે. કે-9 વજ્ર સ્વ-સંચાલિત આર્ટિલરીને નવેમ્બર 2018માં સેનામાં સામેલ કરાઇ,જે મૂળ દ. કોરિયન આર્મી દ્વારા ઉપયોગમાં લેવામાં આવતી કે -9 થંડર જેવી જ છે. અગાઉ બોફોર્સ તોપને છેલ્લી વખત સેનામાં સામેલ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

કે-9 વજ્ર સેલ્ફ-પ્રોપેલ્ડ આર્ટિલરીનું વજન 47 ટન છે, જેના થકી સંચાલિત ગોળાનું વજન પણ 47 કિલોનું છે, જે 43 કિમી દૂર સુધી જઈ શકે છે. આ સ્વચાલિત તોપ શૂન્ય ત્રિજ્યા પર પણ ફરી શકે છે. સીધી ફાયરિંગમાં 1 કિમીના અંતરે બનેલા દુશ્મનના બંકર અને ટેન્કોને પણ નષ્ટ કરવાની તાકાત રાખે છે. આ ઉપરાંત કોઈપણ ઋતુમાં કાર્યરત આ ટેન્કની લંબાઈ 12 મીટર હાઈટ 2.73 મીટર છે. આ ટેન્કમાં ડ્રાઇવર સહિત 5 લોકો સવાર થઈ શકે છે.

100 ગન માટેનો કરાર
રક્ષા મંત્રાલયે મેક ઈન ઈન્ડિયા પ્રોજેક્ટ હેઠળ કે-9 વજ્ર ટી 155મીમી/52 કેલિબર ટેન્કની 100 યુનિટ માટે રૂ.4500 કરોડનો કરાર કર્યો છે.

સૌથી મોટો કરાર
કેન્દ્ર દ્વારા ખાનગી કંપનીને અપાયેલો સૌથી મોટો કરાર છે. L&T દ.કોરિયાની હાનવા ટેક્વિન સાથે મળી ટેન્ક તૈયાર કરી રહી છે.

પીએમે અર્પણ કરી
19 જાન્યુઆરી 2020ના રોજ પીએમ મોદીએ હજીરા ખાતે કે-9 વજ્ર ટેન્ક દેશને અર્પણ કરી કર્યા બાદ તેના પર સવારી પણ કરી હતી.

