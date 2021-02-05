તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સહકાર:​​​​​​સુરતમાં રોટરી ક્લબ ઑફ ઉધના દ્વારા RPF બટાલિયાનના જવાનોમાં સ્ટેન્ડનું વિતરણ કરાયું

​​​​​​સુરત11 મિનિટ પહેલા
રોટરી ક્લબ દ્વારા RPFના જવાનોની રોજિંદી જીંદગીમાં ઉપયોગી વસ્તુઓ એનાયત કરવામાં આવી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
રોટરી ક્લબ દ્વારા RPFના જવાનોની રોજિંદી જીંદગીમાં ઉપયોગી વસ્તુઓ એનાયત કરવામાં આવી હતી.
  • જવાનોની રોજિંદી સમસ્યાઓ દૂર થાય તે માટે સ્ટેન્ડ અપાયા

ઉધના RPF કૉલોની ખાતે આવેલી RPF બટાલિયનના જવાનોને રોટરી ક્લબ ઑફ ઉધના દ્વારા કપડાં સૂકવવાના સ્ટેન્ડ્સનું વિતરણ કરાયું હતું. આ કાર્યક્રમમાં રોટરી ક્લબ ઑફ ઉધનના પ્રમુખ વિશાલ મર્ચન્ટ, સેક્રેટરી ચેતન જરીવાલા, પ્રકાશ પટેલ, પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ મનીષ નાયક નિરાલી ચોકસી, સામાજિક કાર્યકર નિરાલી નાયક તેમજ અમી મર્ચન્ટ હાજર રહ્યા હતા.

રોજિંદી સમસ્યા દૂર કરવા પ્રયાસ
ઉધના RPF કૉલેની પાસે ઈન્ડિયન રેલવેઝનું પ્રથમ અર્બન ફોરેસ્ટ આવેલું છે. મિયાવાકી પદ્ધતિથી તૈયાર થયેલું આ અર્બન ફોરેસ્ટ છે. વિરલ દેસાઈએ આ બાબતે કહ્યું હતું કે, ‘ઉધના RPF પલટૂનમાં દેશભરનાં જુદા જુદા પ્રદેશમાંથી જવાનો આવે છે, જેઓ દિવસમાં બાર કલાકથી વધુનો સમય દેશની સેવામાં વીતાવે છે. આ જવાનોની રોજિંદી સમસ્યાઓ દૂર થાય એ માટે અમે પ્રયત્નશીલ રહીએ છીએ અને એ પ્રયત્નોમાં રોટરી ક્લબ ઑફ ઉધનાનો અમને જે સહકાર મળ્યો છે.

હજુ અન્ય સ્ટેન્ડ અપાશે
સ્ટેન્ડ વિતરણના કાર્યક્રમમાં ઉધના RPF બટાલિયનના હેડ અર્જુન રામ બિદાસરે રાજીપો વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો. તેમની સમગ્ર ટીમ વતી રોટરી ક્લબ ઑફ ઉધનાનો આભાર માન્યો હતો. તો આવનારા સમયમાં બીજા દસેક સ્ટેન્ડ્સ પણ રોટરી ક્લબ ઑફ ઉધના દ્વારા આ જવાનોને એનાયત કરવામાં આવશે તેમ પણ જણાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

