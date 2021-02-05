તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Surat
  Protests After BJP Candidate Was Declared In Surat, Outrage Among Activist Of Five Wards, Protest In Front From BJP Office To State President Patil's Office

ભાજપમાં ભડકો:સુરતમાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થયા બાદ વિરોધ, પાંચ વોર્ડના કાર્યકરોમાં રોષ, BJP કાર્યાલયથી લઈને પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ પાટીલની ઓફિસ પર મોરચો

સુરત20 મિનિટ પહેલા
ભાજપ પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ સીઆર પાટીલની ઓફિસ બહાર કાર્યકરોનો મોરચો. - Divya Bhaskar
  • ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીને કાર્યાલય બહાર પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવાયો
  • સરથાણા, ઉધના, ડિંડોલી અને પાંડેસરામાં ભાજપના કાર્યકરોમાં વિરોધ

ભાજપે ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરતા કહી ખુશી, કહી ગમ જેવો ઘાટ જોવા મળ્યો હતો. સુરત શહેરના અલગ અલગ વોર્ડમાં આયાતી ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર થતા જ આંતરિક અસંતોષ પણ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. ભાજપના જ કાર્યકરો દ્વારા વિરોધ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. આયાતી ઉમેદવાર મુકવામાં આવતા સ્થાનિક કાર્યકરોમાં ગુસ્સો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. જ્યારે કેટલાક કાર્યકરોના સમાજના એક પણ વ્યક્તિને ટિકિટ ન મળતા વિરોધ કરી રહ્યા છે. હાલ પાંચ જેટલા સરથાણા, ઉધના, ડિંડોલી, પુણા અને પાંડેસરા વોર્ડમાં કાર્યકરોમાં રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે અને ભાજપ કાર્યાલયથી લઈને પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ પાટીલની ઓફિસ પર મોરચો માંડ્યો છે.

ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીને કાર્યાલય બહાર પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવાયો.
વોર્ડ નંબર 27માં ગુજરાતી મતદારોમાં ભારે રોષ
વોર્ડ નંબર 27માં ઉત્તરભારતીય ઉમેદવારને ટિકીટ ફાળવવામાં આવતા સ્થાનિક ગુજરાતી મતદારોમાં ભારે રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. હજારોની સંખ્યામાં સ્થાનિક ગુજરાતી મતદારો હોવા છતાં ઉત્તર ભારતીય સમાજના ઉમેદવારને ખોટી પસંદગી કરી હોવાનું કાર્યકર્તાઓ જણાવી રહ્યા છે. પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષ શ્રી આર પાટીલ દ્વારા ખોટા ઉમેદવારની પસંદગી કરવામાં આવ્યું હોવાની વાત કાર્યકર્તાઓ કરી રહ્યા છે. તમામ ઉમેદવારો આયાતી ઉમેદવાર હોવાની વાત કાર્યકર્તાઓ કરી રહ્યા છે. ઉત્તર ભારતીય સમાજના દબાણમાં આવીને સી.આર.પાટીલ દ્વારા ટીકીટ ફાળવવામાં આવી હોવાનો જાણવા મળ્યું છે. ઉત્તર ભારતીય લોકોને ખુશ કરવા માટે જ આ પ્રકારનો ખેલ કરવામાં આવ્યો હોવાની ચર્ચા થઈ રહી છે. સ્થાનિક કાર્યકર્તાઓ ભારે રોષ માં જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે.

સ્થાનિક કાર્યકરોને ટિકિટ આપવા રજૂઆત કરાઈ.
વોર્ડ નંબર 28માં રાજસ્થાની ઉમેદવારને ટિકિટ અપાતા રોષ
વોર્ડ નંબર 28ના કાર્યકર્તાઓ પણ ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના મોવડી મંડળના વિરોધમાં સૂત્રોચ્ચાર કરી રહ્યા છે તેમના મતે જે મતદારોની સંખ્યા ખૂબ જ ઓછી છે. દલપત કુવર નરપતસિંહને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવ્યું છે જે ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીમાં સક્રિય હોવાની વાત સ્થાનિક કાર્યકર્તાઓ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. પંકજ જાદવ અથવા તેમની પત્નીને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવે પ્રકારની માંગણી સાથે કાર્યકર્તાઓ ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના કાર્યાલયે ખાતે પહોંચ્યા છે. નથી એવા સમાજના લોકોને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. વોર્ડ નંબર 28 માં રાજસ્થાની સમાજના મતદારો ખૂબ જ ઓછા હોવા છતાં પણ રાજસ્થાની ઉમેદવારને ટિકિટ આપીને ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીએ મનમાની કર્યો હોવાની વાત તેઓ કરી રહ્યા છે. તાત્કાલિક અસરથી તે નામમાં ફેર વિચારણા કરવામાં આવે તેવી માગણી તેઓ કરી રહ્યા છે. ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીની કાર્યાલયની બહાર મોટા પ્રમાણમાં વિરોધ અને સૂત્રોચ્ચાર થતાં પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત મોટા પ્રમાણમાં ગોઠવી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે.

સરથાણામાં ધારાસભ્યની ઓફિસ બહાર વિરોધ.
વોર્ડ નંબર 3માં આયાતી ઉમેદવાર સામે રોષ
વોર્ડ નબર 3માં આયાતી ઉમેદવાર ભાવેશ ડોબરીયા અને ધર્મેશ સરસિયાનો વિરોધ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. સ્થાનિક કાર્યકર્તાને ટિકિટ આપવાની રજૂઆત કરવા કાર્યકર્તાઓ સીઆર પાટીલની ઓફિસે પહોંચ્યા છે. કાર્યકરોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આખરે પાર્ટીનો નિર્ણય માન્ય રાખીશું. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનિય છે કે, ગત રોજ સરથાણા વોર્ડના ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થયા બાદ ભાજપના કાર્યકરો દ્વારા વિરોધ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. કાર્યકર્તાઓ ખૂબ જ મોટી સંખ્યામાં ધારાસભ્યની ઓફિસને બહાર સુત્રો વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કર્યું હતું. આખરે ધારાસભ્ય વિધિ ઝાલાવાડીયાએ પોતે કાર્યકર્તાઓને સમજાવવા માટે આવવું પડ્યું હતું. તેમણે પોતે પણ સ્વીકાર્યું હતું કે, તેમના વોર્ડમાં આયાતી ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

ભાજપ કાર્યાલય બહાર રસ્તા પર બેસી વિરોધ.
વોર્ડ નંબર 24માં આયાતી ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થતા રોષ
વોર્ડ નંબર 24માં આયાતી ઉમેદવારને લઈ કાર્યકરો રજૂઆત કરવા સીઆર પાટીલની ઓફીસ પહોંચ્યા છે. ભાયાભાઈ વી ચૌહાણ 25 વર્ષ જુના કાર્યકર્તા છે એમની જગ્યા પર બળવંતભાઈને ટિકિટ આપતા રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. સ્થાનિકને ટિકિટ આપવા રજૂઆત કરવા પહોંચ્યા છે.

વોર્ડ નંબર 17માં ભાવનગર જિલ્લાના ઉમેદવારને ન્યાય આપવા રજૂઆત
વોર્ડ નંબર 17ના ઉમેદવાર કામરેજ તાલુકા મહામંત્રી છે. ત્રણેય અમરેલી જિલ્લાના ઉમેદવાર છે જેમાં એકને ભાવનગર જિલ્લાના બતાવાયા છે. ભાવનગર જિલ્લાના ઉમેદવારને ન્યાય આપવા રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી છે.

