ચૂંટણી જંગ જામ્યો:​​​​​​​સુરતના લિંબાયતની સોસાયટીમાં પોસ્ટર વોર, ભાજપ સિવાય કોઈએ મત માંગવા ન આવવાના બેનરો લાગ્યા

​​​​​​​સુરત27 મિનિટ પહેલા
લિંબાયત વિસ્તારમાં ભાજપ સિવાયના નેતાઓને ન આવવાની સ્પષ્ટ સૂચના આપતાં બેનર લગાવવામાં આવ્યાં છે.
પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના ફોર્મ ભરાયા બાદ ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થઈ ગયું છે. ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ અને આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના કાર્યકરો હવે મેદાનમાં છે, ત્યારે પ્રચાર પણ પૂરજોશમાં શરૂ થઈ ગયો છે. બીજી તરફ સ્થાનિક લોકો કામ ન થયા હોય તો નેતાઓએ ન પ્રવેશવાના બેનર લગાવી રહ્યાં છે. લિંબાયત વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા ગોડાદરાના પટેલ નગરમાં પોસ્ટર વોર શરૂ થઈ ગયું છે. ભાજપ સિવાય કોઈ પાર્ટીએ અંદર આવવું નહિ તેવા લખાણ સાથેના બેનર લાગ્યા છે. સોસાયટીના પ્રમુખ આદેશ અનુસાર આ લખાણ કરવામાં આવ્યું હોવાનું લખ્યું છે. પોસ્ટર વોરથી કોંગ્રેસની મૂંજવણ વધી ગઈ છે.

ભાજપના નેતાઓએ બેનર પાસે ફોટો સેશન પણ કરાવ્યું હતું.

વરાછા બાદ લિંબાયતમાં કોંગ્રેસનો વિરોધ
વરાછા વિસ્તારમાં પાસ દ્વારા વોર્ડ નંબર 3માંથી ધાર્મિક માલવિયાએ ફોર્મ ન ભર્યા બાદ અન્ય બે ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચી લીધા છે. જેથી કોંગ્રેસ હાલ ફિક્સમાં મૂકાઈ ગઈ છે. શહેરમાં સતત કોંગ્રેસ પર પ્રહારો થઈ રહ્યાં છે. લિંબાયત વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા ગોડાદરાની પટેલ નગર સોસાયટીમાં ભાજપ સિવાયના ઉમેદવારોએ પ્રચાર માટે કે અન્ય કોઈ રાજકીય હેતુથી પ્રવેશ ન કરવા માટે બેનર લગાવવામાં આવ્યાં છે.

ભાજપના સમર્થનમાં સોસાયટીના પ્રમુખે જ બેનર લગાવી દીધા હતાં.

દરેક પક્ષનો વિરોધ કરાયો
પટેલ નગર સોસાયટીની બહાર જ પ્રમુખ દ્વારા લગાવી દેવામાં આવેલા બેનરમાં લખવામાં આવ્યું છે કે, ભાજપ સિવાયના કોઈપણ પક્ષના ઉમેદવારો કે રાજકીય નેતાઓએ પ્રવેશ કરવો નહી. સોસાયટીમાં લાગેલા આ પ્રકારના બેનરથી આમ આદમી પાર્ટી અને કોંગ્રેસ સહિતના લોકોની મુશ્કેલીમાં વધારો થયો છે. ભાજપની તરફેણમાં લાગેલા બેનરથી સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી માટે કોંગ્રેસ મુંજવણમાં મૂકાઈ ગઈ છે.

