તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

દુર્ઘટના:સુરતમાં ઉધના દરવાજા બ્રિજ પર આેઇલ ઢોળાયું, ટ્રાફિકજામ

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

મંગળવારે રિંગરોડને જોડતા ઉધના બ્રિજ ઉપર કોઇક વાહન દ્વારા ઓઇલ ઢોળાયું હતું.જેની સફાઇની કામગીરીના ભાગરૂપે બ્રિજ પર વાહન વ્યવહાર બંધ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જેના પગલે બ્રિજ નીચેના રોડ પર વાહનોની લાંબી કતારોથી ટ્રાફિક જામ થયો હતો.

ઉધના બ્રિજ ઉપર કોઇક વાહન દ્વારા ઓઇલ ઢોળાયું ટ્રાફિકજામ
ઉધના બ્રિજ ઉપર કોઇક વાહન દ્વારા ઓઇલ ઢોળાયું ટ્રાફિકજામ
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબુધવારે મેષ જાતકો માટે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક રહેશે, બિઝનેસ માટે સમય અનુકૂળ રહેશે - જ્યોતિષ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો