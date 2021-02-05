તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જ્યોતિષ શાસ્ત્ર:કુદરતી કે અકુદરતી અકલ્પનીય ઘટના બનશે, માર્કેટમાં મોટા કડાકા આવી શકે

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • 11મીએ મકર રાશિમાં સૂર્ય, ચંદ્ર, બુધ, ગુરૂ, શુક્ર, શનિ ગ્રહોનો જમાવડો

ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં લાંબાગાળાના ગ્રહો ગુરુ, શનિ ઉદય થશે. 12થી સૂર્ય કુંભ રાશિમાં (શત્રુ) ભ્રમણ કરશે. 20મીથી શુક્ર કુંભ (મિત્ર)રાશિમાં જ્યારે 21મીથી મંગળ સ્ત્રી રાશિ (બેકી) વૃષભમાં ભ્રમણ કરશે. જ્યોતિષી આશીષ રાવલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મકર રાશિમાં ગ્રહોના અડડામાં સૂર્ય, ચંદ્ર, બુધ, ગુરૂ, શુક્ર, શનિ એવા 6 ગ્રહોની યુતી મેષ લગ્નથી દસમા ઘરમાં બનતી હોવાથી કુદરતી કે અકુદરતી ઘટનાઓ બની શકે છે. કારણ કે શનિની રાશિમાં શનિ પોતે સ્વગૃહી બને છે. જે ચર રાશિમાં ગ્રહો સામૂહિક ઝમાવડો થવાથી નિશ્ચિત રીતે અકલ્પનિય ઘટનાઓ જોવા મળશે. આવા દિવસે ફક્તને ફક્ત ઇષ્ટ ઉપાસના કે ગણેશજીની પૂજા કે દૈવી કવચ કરવાથી શુભપ્રદ સમાચાર મળી શકે. મકર રાશિથી સાતમી રાશિ મકર આવતી હોવાથી આ રાશિના જાતકોએ ખાસ સંભાળવું. શક્ય તેટલું મૌન રહેવું.

ભારત દેશની કુંડલીથી નવમા ભાવમાં યુતિ બનતી હોવાથી આ ગ્રહોની સીધી સાતમી દૃષ્ટિ પાડોશી રાષ્ટ્રોના ઘર પર પડવાથી યુદ્ધ કે યુદ્ધજન્ય પરીસ્થિતિનું નિર્માણ સંભવ છે.કારણ કે યુદ્ધનો સેનાપતિ મંગળ મેષ રાશિમાં સ્વગૃહી સતત ભ્રમણ કરે છે. મંગળ ગ્રહ રાહુ, કેતુ સિવાય તમામ દસમા ભાવે ગ્રહો નો ખડકલો થશે.

કોઈ પણ રાશિમાં ૩ ગ્રહોથી વધારે થાય તો પ્રવજ્યા યોગ બને છે. આવો યોગ અનેકવિધ સાધુ, સન્યાસી, યોગી, જોગી-તપસ્વીઓની કુંડળીમાં રહેલો હોય છે. જેથી આવા દિવસે જન્મેલા બાળકો સમાજને ચોક્કસ દિશા ચિહ્રન આપનાર બનશે તેમજ આવા દિવસે બાળ કલાકારો, જાદુગર, જ્યોતિષીના નિધનની પૂર્ણ સંભાવના નકારી શકાતી નથી.

11મીએ જન્મેલા બાળકો સમાજને નવી દિશા આપશે
એ સાથે જ 11મીએ ન્યાયના દેવતા શનિ મહારાજના ઉદય થવાથી ન્યાયિક ચક્ર ખૂબ ઝડપી બનશે અને દોષીઓને સજા ફટકારાશે. એ સાથે જ 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ શનિના ઉદય થવાથી શેર માર્કેટમાં મોટા કડાકા બની શકે. જેથી મોટા રોકાણકારોએ સાવધાની રાખવી. ઈ.સ.1992ના વર્ષ જેવા ગ્રહોનો સંબંધ પુનઃ થવાથી યુદ્ધ કે યુદ્ધ જેવી પરીસ્થિતિ નું નિર્માણ સંભવ ની શકયતા નકારી શકાતી નથી. હાલમાં શનિ મકર રાશિમાં છે અને આખંુ વર્ષ મકર રાશિમાં રહેશે. જેના કારણે કેટલાકને તેમની શિક્ષા થશે, કેટલાકને આશીર્વાદ મળશે. જ્યોતિષીઓ મુજબ આ વખતે શનિના ઉદય સાથે ઘણા મોટા પ્રશ્નો ઉકેલાવા માંડશે. શનિ હંમેશા કર્મ આધારીત ગ્રહ છે પરંતુ જ્યારે પણ તે અસ્ત થાય છે ત્યારે તેની વ્યાપક અસર અર્થતંત્ર પર પડે છે.

