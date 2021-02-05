તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન:હડતાળ અને રજાને પગલે રાષ્ટ્રીય બેંકો 5 દિવસ બંધ

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 15-16 માર્ચે ખાનગીકરણનો વિરોધ કરશે

તા.15-16 માર્ચે બેન્કોએ હડતાળનું એલાન કર્યું છે. જેથી બેન્કોનું કામકાજ 5 દિવસ સુધી ખોરંભાશે. કેન્દ્રિય બજેટમાં કેન્દ્રિય મંત્રી નિર્મલા સિતારમણ દ્વારા જાહેરાત કરાઈ હતી કે, બે નેશનલાઈઝ બેન્કનું ખાનગીકરણ કરવામાં આવશે. જેને લઈને ઓલ ઈન્ડિયા બંેક યુનિયન દ્વારા હડતાળ પાડવાની જાહેરાત કરાઈ છે. આ હડતાળના કારણે બેન્કના કરોડો રૂપિયાના ટ્રાન્જેક્શન અટવાશે અને લાખો ગ્રાહકો બેન્કના કામકાજ કરાવી શકશે નહીં.

નાણામંત્રી નિર્મલા સીતારમણ દ્વારા જાહેરાત કર્યા બાદ ઓલ ઈન્ડિયા યુનિયન દ્વારા સરકાર સાથે વાટાઘાટો ચાલી રહી હતી પરંતુ તેનો કોઈ ઉકેલ ન આવતા આ વાટાઘાટો પડી ભાંગી હતી. બે નેશનલાઈઝ બેન્કનું ખાનગીકરણ થતું અટકાવવા બેન્કો દ્વારા હડતાળની જાહેરાત કરાઈ છે. જેના કારણે બેન્કોમાં 5 દિવસનું કામકાજ અટવાશે. કારણ કે, 11મી માર્ચના રોજ શિવરાત્રી છે. 12મી માર્ચના રોજ બેન્ક શરૂ રહેશે. ત્યાર બાદ 13મી માર્ચના રોજ બીજો શનિવાર અને ત્યાર બાદ રવિવાર છે. જ્યારે 15 અને 16 માર્ચના રોજ દેશમાં બેન્કો બંધ રાખવામાં આવશે.

સુરત જિલ્લામાં કુલ 45 બેન્કોની 900 બ્રાન્ચ પર તેની અસર પડશે. જેમાંથી 50 ટકા સરકારી બેન્કો છે. આ બેન્કો પણ સમર્થન આપશે. સુરત જિલ્લામાં રોજનું અંદાજે 700 કરોડ રૂપિયાના ટ્રાન્જેક્શન થાય છે. હડતાળના કારણે 5 દિવસમાં 3500 કરોડ રૂપિયાના ટ્રાન્જેક્શન અટવાવાની શક્યતાઓ છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો