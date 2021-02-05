તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

બસ અકસ્માત:સુરતમાં ડિવાઈડર પર સૂતેલા પર ફરી વળી લક્ઝરી બસ, એકનું ઘટના સ્થળે જ મોત

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
ડ્રાઈવર સ્ટિયરિંગ પરથી કાબૂ ગુમાવતા બસ ડિવાઈડર પર ચડી ગઈ.
  • અકસ્માત બાદ બસ મૂકીની ડ્રાઈવર ફરાર થઈ ગયો

સુરત જિલ્લાના કીમ પાસે ડમ્પર ફૂટપાથ પર સૂતેલા લોકો પર ફરી વળ્યાની ઘટનાની શાહી હજુ સૂકાઈ નથી ત્યારે સુરત શહેરમાં પુણા વિસ્તારમાં લક્ઝરી બસ ડિવાઈડર પર સૂતેલા પર ફરી વળી હતી. જેમાં એકનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. ઘટનાની જાણ થતા પોલીસે ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચી વધુ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. જ્યારે બસ નીચે ફસાયેલાને બહાર કાઢવાની ફાયર વિભાગે કામગીરી હાથ ધરી છે.

બસના ચાલકે સ્ટિયરિંગ પરથી કાબૂ ગુમાવતા અકસ્માત સર્જાયો
સુરત શહેરના પુણા વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા ગંગા હોટલ પાસે લક્ઝરી બસનો અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો. લાલ દરવાજા તરફથી આવતી ઓમ સાંઈ રામ લક્ઝરી બસ (GJ-05-Z-1402) પુણામાંથી પસાર થઈ રહી હતી. દરમિયાન ચાલકે સ્ટિયરિંગ પરથી કાબૂ ગુમાવ્યો હતો. જેથી બસ ડિવાઈડર પર સૂતેલા લોકોને અડફેટે લીધા હતા. જ્યાં લોકો સૂઈ રહ્યા હતા. જે પૈકી એકનું બસના ટાયરની નીચે આવી જતા ઘટના સ્થળે જ મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. જેથી બસ મૂકીને ડ્રાઈવર ભાગી ગયો હતો.

એક બસના આગળના ટાયર નીચે ફસાયો.
એક બસના આગળના ટાયર નીચે ફસાયો.

ફાયર વિભાગે ટાયર નીચે ફસાયેલા બહાર કાઢવાની કામગીરી હાથ ધરી
બસ ડિવાઈડર પર સૂતેલા પર ફરી વળતા એક બસના આગળના ટાયર નીચે ફસાઈ ગયો હતો. ઘટનાની જાણ થતા ફાયર કાફલો ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી આવ્યો હતો. હાલ ફાયર વિભાગ દ્વારા બસના ટાયરની નીચે ફસાયેલાને બહાર કાઢવાની કામગીરી ચાલી રહી છે.

અકસ્માતને લઈને મોટી સંખ્યામાં લોકો એકઠાં થયા.
અકસ્માતને લઈને મોટી સંખ્યામાં લોકો એકઠાં થયા.

પોલીસે મૃતકની ઓળખની દિશામાં તપાસ હાથ ધરી
બસ અકસ્માતની જાણ થતા પોલીસનો કાફલો પણ દોડી આવ્યો હતો. ઘટના અંગે પોલીસે વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે. જ્યારે બસના ભાગી ગયેલા ડ્રાઈવરને શોધવાની કામગીરી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે. આ સાથે મૃતકની ઓળખની દિશામાં પણ તપાસ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે.

પોલીસે ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી.
પોલીસે ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી.

ડમ્પરે 15નો ભોગ લીધો હતો
22 દિવસ પહેલા કિમ-માંડવી રોડ પર આવેલા પાલોદગામ નજીક ફૂટપાથ પર ઊંઘી રહેલા શ્રમજીવી પરિવાર પર ડમ્પર ફરી વળતાં 12 લોકોનાં ઘટનાસ્થળે જ કમકમાટીભર્યાં મોત નીપજ્યાં હતાં, જ્યારે 8ને ગંભીર હાલતમાં સ્મિમેર હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા હતા, જ્યાં 3નું સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત નીપજતાં કુલ મૃતાંક 15 પર પહોંચ્યો હતો.

કાર પલટી મારી જતા એકને સામાન્ય ઈજા.
કાર પલટી મારી જતા એકને સામાન્ય ઈજા.

અન્ય એક અકસ્માતમાં કાર ઉંઘી મળી
સુરત શહેરના વેસુ વિસ્તારમાં પૂરપાટ ઝડપે જતી સ્વિફ્ટ કાર(GJ-05-JD-5556) સર્વિસ રોડ પર ચડી જઈ પલટી મારી ગઈ હતી. આ અકસ્માતમાં કારના ડ્રાઈવરને સામાન્ય ઈજા પહોંચી છે. જેને સારવાર અર્થે હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો હતો. કાર પલટી મારી ગઈ હોવાને લઈને લોકો એકઠાં થઈ ગયા હતા.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકાસગંજમાં પોલીસ ટીમ પર હુમલો કરનાર એક આરોપીનું એન્કાઉન્ટર, સિપાહીને ઢોરમાર મારીને હત્યા કરી હતી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો