નિર્ણય:જમીન, મકાન ખરીદીમાં વેચનારના રિટર્ન જોજો, નહીં તો ફોજદારી થશે

સુરત3 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • હવે સમયસર રિટર્ન નહીં ભરનારે 5 ગણો ટેક્સ ભરવાે પડશે
  • વર્ષે 6 હજાર કરોડના વ્યવહાર, 2 વર્ષના રિટર્ન ન ભરનાર ભેરવાશે

ચાલુ વર્ષના કેન્દ્રિય બજેટમાં આવેલી નવી જોગવાઈ મુજબ હવેથી ટીડીએસ અને ટીસીએસ રિટર્ન સમયસર નહીં ભરનારાઓએ પાંચ ગણો ટેક્સ ભરવાનો વારો આવ્યો છે. આવા કેસમાં કપાત કરનાર એટલે કે પેમેન્ટ આપનાર પાંચ ગણો ટેક્સ કાપીને ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટમાં જમા કરાવી દેશે. આ જોગવાઈથી હવેથી લેણ-દેણના વ્યવહારો પણ જે અત્યાર સુધી ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટના ધ્યાને આવતા ન હતા તે આવતા થઈ જશે. ખાસ કરીને જમીન અને મકાન ખરીદીમાં ખાસ તકેદારી રાખવાની રહેશે. વેચનાર રિટર્ન ભરે છે કે કેમ તેની પણ પૃચ્છા કરવાની રહેશે.

આ અંગે ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સની ઇન્કમટેક્સ કમિટિના ચેરમેન સી.એ. વિરેશ રૂદલાલે પણ નાણામંત્રીને રજૂઆત કરી નવી જોગવાઈ પાછી ખેંચવા જણાવ્યું છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, જો ભૂલથી ખરીદનાર કે કાપનાર રિટર્નમાં ભૂલ કરે તો તેની સામે ફોજદારી સુધીની કાર્યવાહી થઈ શકે છે. હવે જ્યારે ખરીદનાર કે કપાત કરનાર ટીડીએસ-ટીસીએસ કપાત કરે ત્યારે તેણે સામેના વ્યક્તિના 2 વર્ષના રિટર્ન અંગે માહિતી મેળવી લેવાની રહેશે.

TDS 50 હજારથી વધુ હોય તો જ નિયમ લાગુ પડશે
સી.એ. આલમ કહે છે કે કલમ 206 એબી અને કલમ 20 સીસીએની નવી જોગવાઈ અંતર્ગત ડિવિન્ડ, વ્યાજ, કોન્ટ્રાકટ પેમેન્ટ, દલાલી, ભાડું, મિલકત ખરીદી જેવી તમામ આવક મેળવનારા તથા સ્ક્રેપ લાકડાં સહિતની તમામ ખરીદીઓ કરનારાઓએ છેલ્લાં 2 વર્ષના રિટર્ન સમયસર ભર્યા ન હોય તો ટેક્સ કપાત કરનારે 5 ગણો એટલે કે 1 ટકા હોય તો 5 ટકા, અથવા ડબલ જે વધુ થતુ હોય તે પ્રમાણએ કાપવાનું રહેશે. શરત એટલી છે કે કપાવનારનો અગાઉના દરેક વર્ષનો ટીડીએસ 50 હજાર થી વધુ હોવો જરૂરી છે. તો જ આ નિયમ લાગુ પડશે.

