વીડિયો વાઇરલ:સુરતના વરાછામાં યુવાનને માર મારતો લાઈવ વીડિયો સામે આવ્યો, 6 જેટલા ઈસમો યુવક પર તૂટી પડ્યા

સુરત2 કલાક પહેલા
પાંચથી 6 જેટલા ઈસમોએ યુવાનને માર માર્યો હોવાનો વીડિયો વાઇરલ. - Divya Bhaskar
  • યુવાનને માર મારવા પાછળનું કોઈ કારણ જાણી શકાયું નથી

સુરતના વરાછા વિસ્તારમાં યુવાનને માર મારતો લાઈવ વીડિયો સામે આવ્યો છે. સપના સોસાયટી પાસે જાહેર રોડ પરની ઘટના બાદ પોલીસ દોડતી થઈ ગઈ છે. પાંચથી છ ઈસમો દ્વારા એક વ્યક્તિને માર મારવા પાછળનું કોઈ કારણ જાણી શકાયું નથી. હુમલાખોર જાહેરમાં ઢીક્કા-મુક્કા-પાટા દ્વારા એક વ્યક્તિને માર મારતા હોવાનો વીડિયો વાઇરલ થયા બાદ લોકોમાં ભયનો માહોલ દેખાય રહ્યો છે.

અસામાજિક તત્વોના ત્રાસથી લોકોમાં રોષ
સ્થાનિક લોકોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અસામાજિક તત્વો દ્વારા એક વ્યક્તિને માર મારતો લાઈવ વીડિયો વાઇરલ થયા બાદ અનેક પ્રશ્નો ઉભા થયા છે. અજાણ્યા વ્યક્તિને માર માર્યા બાદ ગાડીમાં બેસાડીને અપહરણ કરાયું હોવાનું કહીં શકાય છે. વરાછા વિસ્તારમાં અવાર નવાર અસામાજિક તત્વો દ્વારા કરાતી મારા મારીને લઈ લોકોમાં રોષ દેખાય રહ્યો છે. એટલું જ નહીં પણ વરાછા પોલીસ અને પેટ્રોલીંગ કરતી ટીમ સામે પણ અનેક પ્રશ્નો ઉભા થયા છે.

યુવાનને બાઈક પર બેસવા માટે માર મારવામાં આવે છે.
યુવકના કપડાં પણ ફાડી નાખ્યા
વાઇરલ થયેલા વીડિયો પ્રમાણે, પહેલા યુવકને પાંચથી છ જેટલા ઈસમો માર મારે છે. ત્યારબાદ બાઈક પર મારી મારી જબરજસ્તી બેસાડે છે. જાહેર રોડ પર માર માર્યા બાદ યુવકને બાઈક બેસાડી બે યુવકો જતા રહે છે. યુવકના કપડાં પણ ફાડી નાખ્યા હોય છે.

માર માર્યા બાદ યુવાનને બાઈક પર બે યુવકો લઈને જતા રહે છે.
