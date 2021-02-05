તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફટકાર:સુરતમાં ફૂટ ઓવર બ્રિજ તોડી નાખતા હાઈકોર્ટે નોટિસ ફટકારી, SMC કમિશનર પાસેથી ખુલાસો મગાયો

સુરત2 કલાક પહેલા
ફૂટ ઓવર બ્રિજના ડિમોલેશનને લઈને હાઈકોર્ટ દ્વારા નોટિસ ફટકારવામાં આવી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
  • બ્રિજનું સ્ટ્રક્ચર બન્યાના સાત વર્ષ પછી તોડી પાડવામાં આવ્યું હતું

શહેરના રિંગરોડ પર આવેલા વનિતા વિશ્રામ ગ્રાઉન્ડ અને મહાવીર હોસ્પીટલને જોડતો ફૂટ ઓવરબ્રિજનું કામ પુરૂં થાય તે અગાઉ તોડી નાખવામાં આવ્યું હતું. 1 કરોડ 20 લાખના ખર્ચે બનેલા અધૂરા ફૂટઓવર બ્રીજનું હયાત સ્ટ્રકચરનું 7 વર્ષ પછી સુરત મહાનગર પાલિકાના કમિશનરના હુકમ પછી અજેન્સી દ્વારા ડિમોલેશન કરી દેવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ મુદ્દે હાઈકોર્ટ દ્વારા સુરત પાલિકા કમિશનરને નોટિસ ફટકારીને ખુલાસો માગવામાં આવ્યો છે.

2012માં કામ શરૂ કરવામાં આવેલું
સુરત શહેરમાં રિંગરોડ વિસ્તારમાં વનિતા વિશ્રામ ગ્રાઉન્ડ અને મહાવીર હોસ્પીટલની વચ્ચે 2012ની સાલમાં ચાલુ કરવામાં આવેલ ફૂટ ઓવર બ્રિજનું RCC કામ પૂર્ણ થતા અને મહાવીર હોસ્પિટલ ટ્રસ્ટના વિરોધને ધ્યાને લઈને કામ તાત્કાલિક સ્થગિત કરીને ફૂટ ઓવર બ્રિજ અધુરી હાલતમાં છોડી દેવા માટે મહાનગરપાલિકા દ્વારા સૂચના આપવામાં આવી હતી. નવસારી સાંસદ સી.આર.પાટીલ તથા મહાવીર હોસ્પિટલ ટ્રસ્ટ દ્વારા વારંવાર પત્ર લખીને વનિતા વિશ્રામ ગ્રાઉન્ડ અને મહાવીર હોસ્પીટલની વચ્ચે બની રહેલ ફૂટ ઓવર બ્રીજનું કામ અટકાવીને આ પેટે બનેલ સ્ટ્રક્ચર દૂર કરવા માંગણી કરવામાં આવેલ હતી.

હોસ્પિટલ અને વનિતા વિશ્રામ વચ્ચેનો ફૂટ ઓવરબ્રિજ બને તે અગાઉ જ તોડી નાખવામાં આવ્યો હતો.
ફૂટ ઓવરબ્રિજ બને તે માટે બનાવવાની કામગીરી થયેલી
મહાનગરપાલિકાની ઘણી સંકલન મીટીંગમાં પણ આ મુદ્દો ચર્ચામાં આવેલ હતો. વનિતા વિશ્રામ ગ્રાઉન્ડ પર થઇ રહેલ મેળા માં ભેગા થનાર હજારો લોકો માટે તથા મહાવીર હોસ્પિટલમાં આવવાવાળા સેંકડો દર્દીઓ અને લોકો માટે અઠવા ગેટથી જૂની આર.ટી.ઓ સુધી કોઇ જગ્યાએ રસ્તો ક્રોસ કરવા માટે કોઈ સુવિધા ઉપલબ્ધ નથી. રસ્તો ક્રોસ કરી રહેલ લોકોને ઘણી વાર અકસ્માતનો ભોગ બનવું પડે છે. છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષમાં આ જગ્યા પર રસ્તો ક્રોસ કરતા આશરે 5 જેટલા લોકોનું અકસ્માતમાં મોત પણ થયેલ છે. 15 થી વધારે લોકો ગંભીર ઘાયલ થયેલ છે. છતાં આ જગ્યા પર બનેલ ફૂટ ઓવર બ્રિજ કોઈ સંસ્થાના અંગત લાભ માટે આખરે તોડી નાખવા મહાનગર કમિશનર દ્વારા હુકમ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.જે કામ સ્થગિત કરાવીને કોર્ટ દ્વારા નોટિસ ફટકારી ખુલાસો માગવામાં આવ્યો છે.

