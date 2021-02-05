તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સેલિબ્રેશન:સુરતમાં આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસની ઠેર ઠેર ઉજવણી, મહિલા પોલીસકર્મીઓ, કોરોના વોરિયર્સના સન્માન કરાયા

સેલિબ્રેશનએક કલાક પહેલા
પોલીસ કમિશનરના હસ્તે મહિલાઓનું સન્માન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. - Divya Bhaskar
પોલીસ કમિશનરના હસ્તે મહિલાઓનું સન્માન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.
  • કોવિડ-19ની કામગીરીમાં ફ્રન્ટલાઈનર્સ તરીકે કામ કરનારી મહિલાઓને બિરદાવાઈ

આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસની સુરતમાં ઠેર ઠેર ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવી હતી. મહિલાઓની કામગીરી કપરા કાળમાં પણ પ્રેરણારૂપ હોવાથી મહિલાના સન્માન કરવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં. આ વર્ષે કોવિડ-19 મહામારી સામેની લડાઈમાં ભાગ લેનાર સુરત પોલીસના મહિલા ફ્રન્ટલાઈનર્સ પોલીસ કર્મીઓ તથા હોસ્પિટલ સહિતની જગ્યાએ ફરજ બજાવતી મહિલાઓને સન્માનિત કરવામાં આવી હતી. પોલીસ કમિશનર કચેરી તથા શેલ્બી હોસ્પિટલમાં મહિલાઓને સન્માનિત કરવાના કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

કોરોનાકાળમાં મહિલાઓ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવેલા કાર્યને બિરદાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું.
કોરોનાકાળમાં મહિલાઓ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવેલા કાર્યને બિરદાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

ગીફ્ટસથી સન્માન કરાયું
સુરતના કમિશનર ઓફ પોલીસ, અજય કુમાર તોમર (આઇ.પી.એસ.)ના વરદ હસ્તે આ અભિયાનની શરૂઆત છઠી માર્ચના દિવસે કરવામાં આવી હતી. જી.આઈ.એ ઇન્ડિયા અને જી.જે.એન.આરએફ દ્વારા દસ દિવસના ગાળામાં આ “SHEroesનું બહુમાન કરતાં હજારો ગિફ્ટ વિકેટ્સનું વિતરણ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. દરેક મહિલાની અનન્ય યાત્રાને ઉજવતા રાજ ઉપહારમો કાર્યરત આદિવાસી મહિલાઓએ આ દરેક ગિફટ પેકેટ '#HerbphaarStory' આ થીમ હેઠળ સ્વ-હસ્તે ખાસ તૈયાર કર્યા હતાં. મહિલા પોલીસ કર્મચારીઓ પ્રત્યે કૃતજ્ઞતા દર્શાવતો આ ગિફટ પેકેટ્સ તેમના સન્માનનું પ્રતીક તો બન્યા જ પણ સાથે જ રાજ ઉપહારમાં કામ કરતા સેંકડો આદિવાસી મહિલાઓની આજીવિકાનું સાધન પણ બન્યાં છે!

મહિલા કર્મચારીઓએ ઘરની સાથે જવાબદારી એમ ડબલ મોર્ચે કામ કર્યું હતું.
મહિલા કર્મચારીઓએ ઘરની સાથે જવાબદારી એમ ડબલ મોર્ચે કામ કર્યું હતું.

કમિશનરે ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી
સુરતના પોલીસ કમિશનર અજયકુમાર તોમારે અન્યોના ગુણ જોવા અને પોતાના ગુણોનો અહંકાર ન કરવો આ શ્રીમદ્ રાજચંદ્રજીની શીખ પ્રત્યે પોતાનો અહોભાવ વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો અને તેમના નામ સાથે સંકળાયેલી સંસ્થા શ્રીમદ્ રાજચંદ્ર લવ એન્ડ કેરે આરંભેલા મહિલા પોલીસ કર્મચારીઓના સન્માનના કાર્યની સરાહના કરી હતી. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે, “કોવિડના સંકટમાં દરેક પોલીસ કર્મચારીઓએ ખૂબ કાર્ય કર્યું છે, પરંતુ સમાજવ્યવસ્થા મુજબ મહિલા પોલીસે ઘરની અને પોલીસની એમ ડબલ જવાબદારી નિભાવી છે. આથી મને આનંદ છે કે તેમનું આજે વિશિષ્ટ સમાન થઇ રહ્યું છે."

હોસ્પિટલમાં અલગ અલગ ક્ષેત્રની મહિલાઓને સન્માનિત કરવામાં આવી હતી.
હોસ્પિટલમાં અલગ અલગ ક્ષેત્રની મહિલાઓને સન્માનિત કરવામાં આવી હતી.

અલગ અલગ ફિલ્ડની મહિલાઓના સન્માન
છેલ્લા એક વર્ષમાં કોવિડ-19 સામેની લડતમાં મોટે ભાગે મહિલાઓ જોવામાં આવી છે, જેમાં ફ્રન્ટ લાઇન અને આરોગ્ય ક્ષેત્રના કાર્યકરો, વૈજ્ઞાનિકો, ડોકટરો અને સંભાળ આપનારાઓ, કાયદા અમલીકરણ તરીકે, કોર્પોરેશનમાં નેતાઓ અને ઘરે પણ તેઓ તેમના પરિવારો અને ઘરોને વાયરસ સામે સુરક્ષિત રાખવા માટે લડતા હોય છે. શેલબી હોસ્પિટલ્સ સંમત છે અને સમજે છે કે વિશ્વની સ્ત્રીઓ કલંક, સ્ટીરિયોટાઇપ અને હિંસાથી મુક્ત સમાન ભાવિ ઇચ્છે છે અને પાત્ર છે; એક ભવિષ્ય કે જે બધા માટે સમાન અધિકાર અને તકો સાથે ટકાઉ, શાંતિપૂર્ણ હોય. શેલબી તે પણ માન્યતા રાખે છે કે અમને ત્યાં પહોંચવા માટે, વિશ્વને દરેક ટેબલ પર મહિલાઓની જરૂર છે જ્યાં નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવે છે.

