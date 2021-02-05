તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વય મર્યાદા:સુરતના વોર્ડ નં-25માં ભાજપના એક ઉમેદવાર 60 વર્ષથી વધુ ઉંમરના, વધુ વયના 2 ઉમેદવારને બદલી દેવાયા છે

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
સુરતમાં ભાજપના ત્રીજા ઉમેદવારની 60 વર્ષથી વધુ ઉમરના હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. પ્રકાશ ગજાનંદ વાંકોડીકરની ઉમર પર 60 વર્ષથી વધુ હોવાનો ખુલાસો થયો છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીએ બે ઉમેદવારોને 60 વર્ષની વય મર્યાદા કરતાં વધુ હોવાથી નામ જાહેર થયા બાદ ફેર વિચારણા કરીને અન્ય ઉમેદવારોને ટિકિટ ફાળવી છે.

વોર્ડ નંબર 25ના ઉમેદવાર પ્રકાશ વાંકોડીકર મૂળ કોંગ્રેસી હોવાથી તેમની પસંદગી સમયે જ તેમના વિસ્તારમાં ભારે હોબાળો મચ્યો હતો. તેમને ઉમેદવાર તરીકે પસંદ કરવામાં ન આવે તેવું સ્થાનિક લોકો દ્વારા વારંવાર રજૂઆત પણ કરવામાં આવી હતી. જ્યારે નિરીક્ષકો સામે દાવેદારી નોંધાવી હતી ત્યારે ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના કાર્યાલયમાં પણ ગણગણાટ શરૂ થયો હતો. ભાજપના પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષ સી આર પાટીલે 60 વર્ષ કરતાં વધુ વયના ઉમેદવારને ટિકિટના આપવાની વાત કરી હતી. પ્રકાશ વાંકોડીકર કરે પોતાની વય છુપાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો છે.

પ્રકાશ વાંકોડીકરની પસંદગી થઇ ગયા બાદ હવે તેમના સ્થાને અન્ય કોઇ ઉમેદવારને ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી દ્વારા પસંદ કરવામાં આવે છે કે કેમ તે જોવું રસપ્રદ બની રહેશે. અન્ય ઉમેદવાર કે જેમની ઉંમર 60 વર્ષની હતી તેમને બદલવામાં આવ્યા હતા. એવી જ રીતે પ્રકાશ વાંકોડીકર બદલવામાં આવશે કે કેમ તે ચર્ચાનો વિષય છે

પ્રકાશ વાંકોડીકરના સ્થાને કોને પસંદ કરવામાં આવે છે તેને લઈને વોર્ડ નંબર 25માં ચર્ચાએ જોર પકડ્યું છે. સ્થાનિક ઉમેદવારને જ ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવે તેવી માંગ થઈ રહી છે.

