કાર્યવાહી:સુરતમાં ફાયર વિભાગે ફાયર સેફ્ટીનો અભાવ ધરાવતી 32 હોસ્પિટલ અને શોપિંગ કોમ્પ્લેક્સની દુકાનોને સીલ કરી

સુરત2 કલાક પહેલા
ફાયર વિભાગે અચાનક કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી. - Divya Bhaskar
ફાયર વિભાગે અચાનક કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી.
  • મધરાતથી લઈને સવારે 6 વાગ્યા સુધી કામગીરી હાથ ધરતાં શહેરભરમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાયો

સુરતમાં ફાયર વિભાગે સપાટો બોલાવ્યો છે. મધરાતથી લઈને સવારે 6 વાગ્યા સુધી શહેરમાં ફાયર સેફ્ટીનો અભાવ હોય એવી હોસ્પિટલો અને શોપિંગ કોમ્પ્લેક્સને સીલ મારવાની મોટે પાયે કામગીરી હાથ ધરવામાં આવતાં શહેરભરમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાઈ ગયો છે. ફાયર વિભાગે અલગ-અલગ વિસ્તારોના ફાયર સ્ટેશનના અધિકારીઓને સૂચના આપી હતી કે તેમના વિસ્તારમાં જે પણ હોસ્પિટલો હોય એની તપાસ કરવામાં આવે અને જ્યાં ફાયર સેફ્ટીનો અભાવ દેખાય એને તાત્કાલિક અસરથી સીલ મારવાની કામગીરી કરવામાં આવે. એને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને આજે વહેલી સવારથી જ ફાયર વિભાગની અલગ અલગ ટીમે વિવિધ વિસ્તારોમાં પહોંચીને તપાસ કરતાં મોટા ભાગની જગ્યાઓ પર ફાયર સેફ્ટીની સુવિધાનો અભાવ જોવા મળ્યો હતો, જેથી એ હોસ્પિટલોને સીલ કરવાની કામગીરી શરૂ કરી હતી.

હોસ્પિટલોને પણ ફાયર વિભાગ દ્વારા નોટિસ આપવામાં આવી હતી.
હોસ્પિટલોને પણ ફાયર વિભાગ દ્વારા નોટિસ આપવામાં આવી હતી.

32 જેટલી હોસ્પિટલોને સીલ કરવાની કામગીરી કરી
ફાયર વિભાગે આજે વહેલી સવારે 32 જેટલી હોસ્પિટલોને સીલ કરવાની કામગીરી કરી હતી. જે હોસ્પિટલોની અંદર ફાયર સેફ્ટીનો અભાવ હતો એને અગાઉ પણ નોટિસ આપવામાં આવી હતી. ફાયર વિભાગે નોટિસમાં સ્પષ્ટ ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો હતો કે હોસ્પિટલના સંચાલકોએ તાત્કાલિક અસરથી ફાયર સેફ્ટીની વ્યવસ્થા પૂર્ણ કરવી જોઈએ. ઘણી એવી હોસ્પિટલ હતી કે જ્યાં ફાયર સેફ્ટીનાં સાધનો હતાં, પરંતુ આગ લાગે ત્યારે એને બુઝાવવા એ સક્ષમ ન હતા એવું પણ જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. આવી હોસ્પિટલોને પણ ફાયર વિભાગ દ્વારા નોટિસ આપવામાં આવી હોવા છતાં તેમણે ફાયર સેફ્ટીની પૂર્ણ સુવિધા કરી ન હતી. ફાયર વિભાગે એવી તમામ હોસ્પિટલોને સીલ મારવાની કામગીરી કરી હતી.

મધરાતથી જ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરાતાં શહેરભરમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાયો.
મધરાતથી જ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરાતાં શહેરભરમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાયો.

ફાયર વિભાગે કેટલાક એકમોને નોટિસ ફટકારી હતી
શહેરમાં કતારગામ, ભટાર,રાંદેર,લિંબાયત ડિંડોલી જેવા અલગ અલગ વિસ્તારોમાં ફાયર સેફ્ટીની સુવિધા ન હોય ત્યાં સીલ મારવાની કામગીરી કરી હતી. શહેરના અલગ અલગ વિસ્તારોમાં ફાયર વિભાગ દ્વારા હોસ્પિટલ અને શોપિંગ કોમ્પ્લેક્સ ઓમાન ફાયર સેફ્ટીના અભાવને લઇને નોટિસ ફટકારી હતી છતાં ફાયર સેફટી યોગ્ય રીતે કરવામાં આવી ન હતી. સુરતમાં અને રાજ્યમાં સમયાંતરે હોસ્પિટલોમાં આગ લાગવાની ઘટનાઓ સામે આવતી રહી છે. એવા સમયે દર્દીઓને જીવ ગુમાવવાનો વખત આવતો હોય છે. હોસ્પિટલના સંચાલકોની બેદરકારીને કારણે દર્દીઓને પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવવો પડે છે, જે ખૂબ જ ગંભીર બાબત છે, જેને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને સુરત ફાયર વિભાગે શહેરભરમાં આ કામગીરી શરૂ કરી છે.

ફાયર સેફ્ટીનો અભાવ ધરાવતી હોસ્પિટલોને સીલ મારવાની કામગીરી કરી હતી.
ફાયર સેફ્ટીનો અભાવ ધરાવતી હોસ્પિટલોને સીલ મારવાની કામગીરી કરી હતી.

આટલી જગ્યાએ સીલ મારવાની કામગીરી હાથ ધરાઈ

  • જીનવાળા હોસ્પિટલ,(સૈયદપુરા ગાયત્રી ચેમ્બર) પણ શીલ
  • રાજ કોર્નર કોમર્શિયલ કોમ્પ્લેક્સ ટોટલ 420 શોપ
  • આસ્થા ક્લિનિક
  • સાંઈ ક્લિનિક
  • દેવ ક્લિનિક
  • આગમ હોસ્પિટલ
  • SMV હોસ્પિટલ (ભાગા તળાવ)
  • રૂપલ હોસ્પિટલ (સોની ફળિયા)
  • પરિઝમાં હોસ્પિટલ (મજૂરા ગેટ)
  • સ્મોલ હોસ્પિટલ (સંગ્રામપુરા)
  • બ્રિજ ક્રોસ હોસ્પિટલ (ગીતાનગર)
  • ગ્યાનોદય વિદ્યાલય (ગોદાડરા)
  • સિટી હોસ્પિટલ
  • રોહિત હોસ્પિટલ
  • જ્યોતિ હોસ્પિટલ
  • આસ્થા હોસ્પિટલ
  • શ્રી રામ કુંવર બા વિદ્યાલય
