મર્ડર:સુરતમાં જુગારમાં જીતેલા રૂપિયાને લઈને થયેલો ઝગડો હત્યા સુધી પહોંચ્યો, યુવાનની તલવારના ઘા મારી અને હથોડાથી હાથ-પગ તોડી હત્યા

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
પિતાને કંઈ સમજ પડે તે પહેલાં જ પુત્રની હત્યા કરી દેવામાં આવી.
પિતાને કંઈ સમજ પડે તે પહેલાં જ પુત્રની હત્યા કરી દેવામાં આવી.
  • મૃતક 15 દિવસ પહેલાં જ સુરત આવ્યો હતો

સુરત શહેરના ભેસ્તાનમાં મધરાત્રે એક યુવાનને ઘરમાં ઘૂસી કેટલાક હુમલાખોરોએ માથામાં તલવારના ઘા મારી હથોડાથી હાથ-પગ તોડી પતાવી દેવાયો હોવાનો કિસ્સો સામે આવ્યો છે. વતન ઓરિસ્સામાં જુગારમાં જીતેલા રૂપિયાની માગ કરનારને ના પાડતા થયેલો ઝગડો સુરતમાં હત્યા સુધી પહોંચ્યો હતો.

યુવાનનું સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત
મરનાર ગૌતમ 15 દિવસ પહેલા જ સુરત આવ્યો હતો. જ્યારે હુમલાખોર બાબુ 10 દિવસ પહેલા સુરત આવ્યો હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. ગુરુવાર ની મધરાત્રે ગૌતમ પર પિતાની નજર સામે થયેલા નિર્દય હુમલા બાદ તેને સારવાર માટે સુરત સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ લવાયો હતો. જ્યાં ગૌતમનું સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત નિપજતા પોલીસે આગળ ની તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

ઘરમાં ઘૂસી યુવાનની હત્યા કરાઈ
કપિલ સ્વાઈ (મૃતકના પિતા) એ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ગુરૂવારની રાત્રે લગભગ 9:45 કલાકે હું રસોઈ બનાવતો હતો. પુત્ર ગૌતમ મારી સાથે વાત કરતા કરતા વિમલ લેવા ઉભો થયો ને તરત તેની ઉપર બાબુએ તલવાર વડે માથામાં હુમલો કરી દીધો હતો. ગૌતમ જમીન પર પડી ગયો ત્યારબાદ ફરી તેના માથામાં તલવારના ઘા મરાયા, હું પુત્રને બચાવવા ઉભો થયો ને હુમલાખોરોએ મને ઘર બહાર કાઢી મૂક્યો, કંઈ સમજ પડે એ પહેલાં બાબુ બોલ્યો તું ભાઈ બનના ચાહતા હે કહી તેના માણસોને કહ્યું, ઇસ કા હથોડા સે હાથ-પાવ તોડ દો ને માણસો ગૌતમ પર તૂટી પડ્યા હતા.

મૃતકનો નાનો ભાઈ પણ ભાઈની હત્યાની ઘટનાને સાંભળી ચોંકી ગયો.
મૃતકનો નાનો ભાઈ પણ ભાઈની હત્યાની ઘટનાને સાંભળી ચોંકી ગયો.

મૃતકની પહેલાં ઘર પછી લગ્ન કરવાની ઈચ્છા હતી
વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ગૌતમ 15 દિવસ પહેલા જ વતન ઓરિસ્સાથી સુરત આવ્યો હતો. લુમ્સના કારખાનામાં નોકરી કરતો હતો. 5 દિવસથી બેકાર હતો. બસ હંમેશા એક જ વાત કરતો પહેલાં ઘર બનાવીશ અને ત્યારબાદ લગ્ન કરીશ. તેનો નાનો ભાઈ પણ આ ઘટનાને સાંભળી ચોંકી ગયો છે. હુમલા બાદ ગૌતમને તાત્કાલિક સારવાર માટે 108માં સિવિલ લઈ આવ્યા હતા. જ્યાં તેનું સવારે 5 વાગે મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.

પિતાને ઘરની બહાર કાઢી મૂકી પુત્રની હત્યા કરવામાં આવી.
પિતાને ઘરની બહાર કાઢી મૂકી પુત્રની હત્યા કરવામાં આવી.

જુગારના ઝઘડામાં હત્યા
વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મૃત્યુ પહેલાં ગૌતમે પોલીસ ને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વતનમાં જુગાર રમતા હું જીતી ગયો હતો. બાબુએ જીતેલા રૂપિયામાંથી હિસ્સો માંગ્યો હતો. મેં ના પાડતા ઝગડો થયો હતો. મેં બાબુને મારીને ભગાડ્યો હતો. જેનો બદલો લેવા બાબુએ મારી પર હુમલો કર્યો છે. હાલ પાંડેસરા પોલીસે ગૌતમ હત્યા કેસમાં બાબુ સહિત કેટલાકની અટક કરી છે.

