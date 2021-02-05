તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મહિલા દિવસે જ આવી હાલત:સુરતમાં પતિએ ઘરમાંથી કાઢી મૂકતા મહિલા ઝેરી દવા પી પોલીસ સ્ટેશન પહોંચી, મહિલા PSI પોતાની કારમાં લઈ હોસ્પિટલ પહોંચ્યા

સુરત2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ કરનાર મહિલાની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે. - Divya Bhaskar
આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ કરનાર મહિલાની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.
  • પતિએ કાગળ પર સહી લઈ બે વર્ષના દીકરાને લઈ લીધો

આજે વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસ છે અને મહિલાઓનું ઠેર-ઠેર સન્માન કરવામાં આવી છે. ત્યારે સુરતમાં મહિલા દિવસે જ મહિલાએ ઝેરી દવા પીવાનો વારો આવ્યો છે. પતિએ ઘરમાંથી કાઢી મૂકતા મહિલા વાંદા મારવાની દવા પી પોલીસ સ્ટેશન પહોંચી હતી. પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં જ મહિલા ઢળી પડતા મહિલા પીએસઆઈ પોતાની કારમાં મહિલાને સારવાર અર્થે સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ લઈને પહોંચ્યા હતા. જ્યાં હાલ મહિલાની હાલત ગંભીર હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું છે.

5 દિવસ પહેલાં જ મહિલા સાસરીમાં ગઈ હતી
સુરતના અડાજણ વિસ્તારમાં રહેતી મહિલાના ત્રણ વર્ષ પહેલાં કવાસ ખાતે રહેતા યુવક સાથે લગ્ન થયા હતા. ત્યારબાદ મહિલાએ બે વર્ષ પહેલાં પુત્રને જન્મ આપ્યો હતો. દરમિયાન સાસરિયાઓએ ત્રાસ આપવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું. મહિલા 5 દિવસ પહેલાં જ અડાજણથી કવાસ સાસરીમાં ગઈ હતી. 4 દિવસ સાસરિયાંઓએ સારી રીતે રાખ્યા બાદ આજે પતિએ મારીને ઘરમાંથી કાઢી મૂકી હતી. આ પહેલાં પતિએ કાગળ પર સહી લઈ દીકરાને પણ લઈ લીધો હતો.

મહિલાને સાસરિયાંઓએ ચાર દિવસ સારી રીતે રાખી પાંચમા દિવસે ઘરમાંથી કાઢી મૂકી.
મહિલાને સાસરિયાંઓએ ચાર દિવસ સારી રીતે રાખી પાંચમા દિવસે ઘરમાંથી કાઢી મૂકી.

બે વર્ષના પુત્રને પણ લઈ લેતા મહિલા ભાંગી પડી
પતિ સહિત સાસરિયાંઓએ ઘરમાંથી કાઢી મૂકતા અને બે વર્ષના પુત્રને લઈ લેતા મહિલા ભાંગી પડી હતી. ત્યારબાદ વાંદા મારવાની દવા પીને ઇચ્છાપોર પોલીસ સ્ટેશન પહોંચી હતી. જ્યાં જમીન પર ઢળી પડી હતી. જેથી ઇચ્છાપોર પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના મહિલા પીએસઆઈ તત્કાલિક અર્ધબેભાન અવસ્થામાં મહિલાને પોતાની કારમાં સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ લઈને પહોંચ્યા હતા. મહિલાએ પોતાનું નામ કલ્પના જણાવ્યું હતું. મહિલા પીએસઆઈએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પારિવારિક ઝગડો હોવાનું અને પતિએ કાઢી મૂકતા દવા પી લીધી હોવાનું મહિલાએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

મહિલા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં જ ઢળી પડી હતી.
મહિલા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં જ ઢળી પડી હતી.

અમદાવાદની આઇશાએ વીડિયો બનાવી આપઘાત કર્યો હતો
ગુજરાતના અમદાવાદ આઈશા નામની પરિણીતાને પતિ દહેજ માટે ત્રાસ આપતો હતો. જોકે પોતાના પતિને પ્રેમ કરવા છતા પતિ પરણીતાને આપઘાત કરી લેવાનું કહેતો હતો અને આપઘાત પહેલાં પોતાનો વીડિયો મોકવા માટે કહ્યું હતું. જેથી આ પરિણીતાએ એક વીડિયો બનાવી અમદાવાદની સાબરમતીમાં નદીમાં કૂદીને આપઘાત કરી લીધો હતો. પરિણીતાનો આપઘાત કરતો વીડિયો વાઇરલ થયા બાદ આ મામલે આ પરિણીતાને ન્યાય માટે અનેક લોકો સામે આવી રહ્યા છે. આ મામલો તાજેતરમાં ચાલી રહ્યો છે. ત્યારે અમદાવાદની આઇશાની જેમા સુરતની શબનમને પણ તેનો પતિ માનસિક ત્રાસ આપવા સાથે તરછોડી દીધી છે.

મહિલાને અર્ધબેભાન હાલતમાં મહિલા PSI હોસ્પિટલ લઈને પહોંચ્યા હતા.
મહિલાને અર્ધબેભાન હાલતમાં મહિલા PSI હોસ્પિટલ લઈને પહોંચ્યા હતા.
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપતિએ કહ્યું- તું મરી જા, પત્નીએ કહ્યું- મને નથી બનવું બીજી આઇશા, મારે જીવવું છે, ન્યાય જોઈએ છે - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો