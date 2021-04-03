તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:સુરતમાં RR સેલના જમાદાર વતી રૂપિયા 4.50 લાખની લાંચ લેતો વચેટિયો ઝડપાયો

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
પકડાયેલ આરોપી
પકડાયેલ આરોપી
  • બાયો ડિઝલનો વેપાર કરો છો એવું કહીને ઓઇલના વેપારી પાસે રૂપિયા માંગ્યા હતા
  • એસીબીની ટીમે વચેટિયાને પકડ્યો તેજ સમયે જમાદાર આવી જતાે તેને પણ ઝડપી લીધો

જિલ્લા પોલીસના આર.આર.સેલના જમાદાર મહાદેવ સેવાઇકર અને એક વચેટિયો પીપોદરામાં એક ઓઇલ વેપારી પાસેથી 4.50 લાખ રૂપિયાની લાંચ લેતા ઝડપાઈ ગયો હતો. પીપોદરા વિસ્તારમાં વેપારી ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીયલ ઓઈલનો વેપાર કરે છે. જિલ્લા પોલીસના આર. આર. સેલના જમાદાર મહાદેવ સેવાઇકર અને વચેટિયો વિપુલ બલર તેમજ અન્ય એક પોલીસવાળો વેપારી પાસે જઈને તમારે ધંધો કરવો હોય તો લાંચ પેટે 4.50 લાખ રૂપિયા આપવા પડશે.વેપારીએ સમજાવ્યું કે તે ઓઈલનો કાયદેસરનો વેપાર કરે છે. છતા જમાદાર અને વચેટિયો માન્યા ન હતા.

વચેટિયાએ વેપારીને ફોન પણ કર્યા હતા. તેથી વેપારીએ એન્ટી કરપ્શનની અમદાવાદ કચેરીને ફરિયાદ કરતા ત્યાંથી ટીમ આવી હતી. ગુરૂવારે કિમ-પીપોદરામાં વચેટિયા વિપુલ બલરની ઓફિસમાં વેપારી લાંચના 4.50 લાખ આપવા આવ્યો ત્યારે એસીબીની ટીમે વિપુલને ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો. તેજ સમયે મહાદેવ પણ આ‌વી જતા એસીબીએ તેને પણ પકડી લીધો હતો. એસીબીએ મહાદેવ સેવાઈ, વિપુલ બલર અને અન્ય એક પોલીસવાળા વિરુદ્ધ ગુનો દાખલ કર્યો છે. વિપુલ કેમિકલનો વેપાર કરે છે.

30 જાન્યુઆરીએ બોગસ રેડ પણ કરી હતી
30 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ મહાદેવ અને અન્ય પોલીસવાળાઓએ ઓઇલના વેપારીને ત્યાં બોગસ રેઇડ કરી હતી. તે સમયે કહ્યું કે ધંધો કરવો હોય તો દર મહિને 4.50 લાખ રૂપિયા વિપુલને આફી દેવાના. જે કારમાં આવીને બોગસ રેઇડ થઈ હતી તે સ્કોર્પિઓ કાર પણ એસીબીએ કબજે લીધી હોવાની માહિતી મળી છે.

અધિકારીઓને પણ રૂપિયા આપવા પડે છે
ઓઇલના વેપારીને વચેટિયો અને પોલીસવાળા કહે છે કે આ રૂપિયામાંથી ઘણા રૂપિયા ઉપરી અધિકારીઓને પણ આપવાના છે. તેથી તે કયા અધિકારીઓને રૂપિયા આપવાના છે તેની પણ એસીબીએ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

