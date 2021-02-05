તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્રાઇમ:ડિંડોલીમાં યુવકે પ્રેમિકાના ઘરમાં ઘુસી લગ્નનું દબાણ કરી લાફો માર્યો

સુરત
ડિંડોલીમાં રહેતી અને કોલેજમાં અભ્યાસ કરતી 21 વર્ષિય માધુરી(નામ બદલ્યું છે)અને સોસાયટીમાંં રહેતા આરોપી પલકકુમાર પટેલ (23) (મૂળ.મકતુપુર, ઉંઝા, મહેસાણા) એકબીજાને પ્રેમ કરે છે. બંને લગ્ન કરવા ઇચ્છે છે. માધુરીના પરિવારજનો આરોપીને પગભર થઈ જા પછી લગ્ન કરાવી દેવાનું કહે છે. પલકકુમાર કોર્ટમાં લગ્ન કરવા માંગે છે. 2જીએ પલકકુમારે માધુરીના ઘરમાં ઘુસી બદનામ કરવાની ધમકી આપી લાફો મારી દીધો હતો.

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

