કાર્યવાહી:400 કરોડના બોગસ બિલિંગમાં ઇમ્તિયાઝ ગોડિલની ધરપકડ

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • અડાજણ પાટિયાના નઇમ સહિત 10થી વધુ લોકોને સમન્સ

રૂપિયા 400 કરોડના બોગસ બિલિંગ કાંડમાં સીજીએસટી વિભાગે અડાજણ પાટિયાના રહેવાસી ઇમ્તિયાઝ ગોડિલની ધરપકડ કરી તેને જેલ હવાલે કર્યો છે. આરોપીએ સાતથી આઠ કંપનીના સહારે ક્રેડિટ પાસઓન કરી હતી. કુલ 22 કરોડની ક્રેડિટ પરત મેળવવા માટે ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ દ્વારા અનેક સમન્સ ઇશ્યુ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ ઉપરાંત બોગસ બિલિંગના અન્ય કેસોમાં અડાજણ પાટિયા પર જ દસથી વધુ સમન્સ મોકલવામાં આવ્યા છે. સુરતમાં દસ હજાર કરોડથી વધુના બોગસ બિલિંગના કેસ નોંધાયા બાદ પણ કૌભાંડીઓ જાણે વહેતી નદીમાં નહાવા પડાપડી કરી રહ્યા હોય એવો માહોલ છે.

અત્યાર સુધી 40થી વધુ કૌભાંડીઓની ધરપકડ થઈ ચૂકી છે ત્યારે તેમાં વધુ એકનો ઉમેરો થયો છે. અડાજણ પાટિયા પર રહેતા ઇમ્તિયાઝ ઇકબાલ ગોડિલની સીજીએસટીએ ધરપકડ કરી તેને કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કર્યો હતો જ્યાં તેને 14 દિવસની જ્યુડિશિયલ કસ્ટડીમાં મોકલતો હુકમ કરાયો હતો. આ કેસમાં પહેલાં વડોદરા જીએસટીને મહત્વની માહિતી મળી હતી જેના આધારે પ્રિવેન્ટિવ દ્વારા કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી હતી.

જેને ક્રેડિટ પાસઓન કરાઈ તેની તપાસ
આરોપી દ્વારા જેને ક્રેડિટ પાસઓન કરાઇ છે તેની તપાસ અધિકારીઓએ શરૂ કરી છે. 22 કરોડની ક્રેડિટની વસુલાતની તજવીજ હાથ ધરાઈ છે. અન્ય કેસોમાં અડાજણ પાટિયાના નઇમ સહિતના વ્હાઇટ કોલર ધારકો ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટના રડાર પર છે.

