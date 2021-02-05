તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હડતાળ:સુરતમાં IMAના ડોક્ટરો ભૂખ હડતાળ પર ઉતર્યા, મહાત્મા ગાંધીની વેશભૂષા ધારણ કરી વિરોધ

સુરત44 મિનિટ પહેલા
IMA ગુજરાતના પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ ચંદ્રેશ જરદોશ આ હડતાલમાં મહાત્મા ગાંધીની વેશભૂષા ધારણ કરી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
  • આયુર્વેદના ડોક્ટરોને 55 રોગોના નિદાન માટે શસ્ત્રક્રિયા કરવાની છૂટ આપવામાં આવતા વિરોધ

સુરત શહેરના જીવનભારતી રોટરી હોલ ખાતે મોટી સંખ્યામાં IMAના ડોક્ટરો ભેગા થયા હતા અને કેન્દ્ર સરકાર દ્વારા લેવાયેલા નિર્ણય સખત વિરોધ નોંધાવી નિયમને પરત લેવા માગણી કરી હતી. સુરતમાં બે દિવસ માટે ડોક્ટરો ભૂખ હડતાળ પર ઉતર્યા છે. ઈન્ડીયન મેડીકલ એસોસિએશન સંકળાયેલા ડોક્ટરો આજે ભૂખ હડતાળ પર છે. IMA ગુજરાતના પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ ચંદ્રેશ જરદોશ આ હડતાળમાં મહાત્મા ગાંધીની વેશભૂષા ધારણ કરી હતી. જ્યારે અન્ય ડોક્ટરો ગાઈડલાઈનનું પાલન કરી એકત્ર થઈ કેન્દ્ર સરકાર દ્વારા આયુર્વેદના ડોક્ટરોને નાક-કાન-ગળા-પેટ સહિતનાં અંગોના ઓપરેશનની છૂટ આપવાના વિરોધ કરતા જોવા મળ્યા હતા.

આયુર્વેદના ડોક્ટરોને ઓપરેશનની છૂટ સામે વિરોધ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે.
આયુર્વેદના ડોક્ટરોને ઓપરેશનની છૂટ સામે વિરોધ
ઇન્ડિયન મેડિકલ એસોસિયેશનના ડોક્ટરોનું કહેવું છે કે, આયુર્વેદના ડોક્ટરો જટિલ રોગોની સારવાર કરે ત્યાં સુધી બરાબર છે, પણ આધુનિક શસ્ત્રક્રિયા કરશે તો દર્દીનો જીવ જોખમમાં મુકાઈ શકે છે. કેન્દ્ર સરકારે સેન્ટ્રલ કાઉન્સિલ ઓફ ઇન્ડિયન મેડિસિન થકી આયુર્વેદના તબીબોને હર્નિયા, આંખ, નાક, કાન, ગળા ઉપરાંત હરસ, ભગંદર સહિત 55 રોગોના નિદાન માટે શસ્ત્રક્રિયા કરવાની છૂટ આપી છે. જેનો વિરોધ છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી ડોક્ટરો દ્વારા કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે.

ઈન્ડીયન મેડીકલ એસોસિએશન દ્વારા આ મુદ્દાને લઇને આગામી દિવસોમાં પણ વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન શરૂ રાખવામાં આવશે.
ડોક્ટર દ્વારા સતત વિરોધ કરવામાં આવશે
કેન્દ્ર સરકારે લીધેલા નિર્ણયને લઈને હજી પણ ડોક્ટરો દ્વારા વિરોધ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. ઈન્ડીયન મેડીકલ એસોસિએશન દ્વારા આ મુદ્દાને લઇને આગામી દિવસોમાં પણ વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન શરૂ રાખવામાં આવશે. જ્યાં સુધી કેન્દ્ર સરકાર આ નિર્ણયની અંદર ફેરવિચારણા નહીં કરે ત્યાં સુધી ડોક્ટર દ્વારા સતત વિરોધ કરવામાં આવશે.

