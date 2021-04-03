તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વ્યવસ્થા:સ્ટાર્ટઅપનો આઈડિયા, માર્કેટિંગ કે રોકાણ માટે રૂપિયા નહીં હશે તો ચેમ્બર મદદ કરશે

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

દક્ષિણ ગુજરાતના સ્ટાર્ટઅપને પ્લેટફોર્મ મળે તે માટે ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સે કમિટી બનાવીને પહેલ કરી છે. ચેમ્બર સ્ટાર્ટઅપના આઈડિયા, રોકાણ કે માર્કેટિંગ માટે નાણાની જરૂર હશે તો એમાં પણ મદદ કરશે. સ્ટાર્ટઅપ ક્ષેત્રે આગળ વધવાની ઇચ્છા ધરાવનાર કોઇ પણ યુવાન ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સનો સંપર્ક કરી સોલ્યુશન મેળવી શકશે. સ્ટાર્ટઅપ માટે હવે ચેમ્બર કેન્દ્ર બની તેને પ્રમોટ કરશે. સુરતમાંથી વધારેમાં વધારે સ્ટાર્ટઅપ આગળ આવે તે માટે ચેમ્બર દ્વારા પ્રયાસો કરાશે. કોઈ પાસે સ્ટાર્ટઅપ આઈડિયા છે રકમ નથી તો એેવા વ્યક્તિઓ પણ ચેમ્બરનો સંપર્ક કરી શકે છે. જે પણ મટીરીયલ્સ અને મશીનરીની જરૂર હશે તેની ચેમ્બર વ્યવસ્થા કરશે.

ટેક્ષટાઈલ અને ડાયમંડ ઉદ્યોગને લગતા સ્ટાર્ટઅપનું માર્કેટિંગ પણ ચેમ્બર મફતમાં કરશે. સ્ટાર્ટઅપને પ્લેટફોર્મ આપશે પરંતુ તેના માટે ચેમ્બર દ્વારા એક પણ રૂપિયાનો ચાર્જ લેવામાં આવશે નહીં.કોઈ વ્યક્તિએ પોતાનું સ્ટાર્ટઅપ શરૂ કર્યંુ હશે અને તેમની પાસે રોકાણ માટે રૂપિયા નહીં હશે તો પણ ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સ દ્વારા જોગવાઈ કરવામાં આવી છે. જે રીતે રિયલએસ્ટેટ અને શેર માર્કેટમાં લોકો રોકાણ કરે છે તેવી જ રીતે સ્ટાર્ટઅપમાં રોકાણ કરવા માટે પણ પ્રોત્સાહન અપાશે.

રોકાણકાર અને સ્ટાર્ટઅપ કરનારને ભેગા કરવાનું કામ ચેમ્બર કરશે.ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સના ઉપ પ્રમુખ કહે છે કે, ‘સ્ટાર્ટઅપને પ્લેટફોર્મ આપવા અને તેમને પ્રમોટ કરવા માટેનું ચેમ્બર દ્વારા આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેના માટે સ્ટાર્ટઅપ કમિટીની પણ રચના કરવામાં આવી છે. દક્ષિણ ગુજરાતના કોઈ પણ વ્યક્તિ પાસે સ્ટાર્ટઅપ હશે અને મદદની જરૂર હોય તો નાનાપુરામાં આવેલા ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સ ખાતે સ્ટાર્ટઅપ કમિટિના મયંક દેસાઇનો સંપર્ક કરવો પડશે.’

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો