રેસ્ક્યુ:ચીસ સાંભળી મજૂરોએ સગીરાને નરાધમની ચુંગલમાંથી બચાવી

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • સચીનમાં લઘુશંકા કરવા જતા નરાધમ ઉંચકી ગયો

સચીનમાં મજૂરોની સમય સૂચકતાને કારણે તરૂણી પર રેપ થતા અટક્યો સાથે તેનો જીવ પણ બચ્યો છે. મજૂરોએ હવસખોરની બરાબરની ઘોલાઈ કરી સચીન પોલીસને હવાલે કરી દીધો હતો. તરુણીની માતાએ સચીન પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ આપી છે. જેના આધારે પોલીસે નરાધમ દિપ બિંદેસરીસીંગ ભુઇયાર(35)(સ્લમ બોર્ડ,સચીન,મૂળ રહે. બિહાર)ની સામે છેડતી અને પોક્સો હેઠળ ધરપકડ કરી છે. આરોપી મજૂરીકામ કરે અને અપરિણીત હોય એકલો રહે છે.

પોલીસે જણાવ્યું કે, 12 વર્ષની સગીરા માતાને ટીફીન આપવા 8મી તારીખે બપોરે નીકળી હતી. ટિફિન આપી ઘરે પરત આવતા સગીરા રસ્તામાં લઘુશંકા કરવા ખાલી પ્લોટમાં ગઈ હતી. દરમિયાન ત્યાં ઊભેલા હવસખોરની સગીરા પર દાનત બગડી હતી. સગીરાને પકડી અંદર લઈ ગયો હતો. સગીરાને નરાધમે માર માર્યો હતો.

સગીરાની ચીસો સાંભળી નજીકમાં કામ કરતા મજૂરો દોડી આવ્યા હતા. સગીરા પર રેપની કોશિશ કરતા નરાધમને મજૂરોએ પકડીને બરાબરનો મેથીપાક આપ્યો હતો. મજૂરોને કારણે સગીરાનો જીવ બચ્યો અને બળાત્કારની જેવી ગંભીર ઘટના પણ બનતા અટકી હતી. સચીન પોલીસે નરાધમ દીપ ભૂઈયારની ધરપકડ કરી છે.

