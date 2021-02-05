તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:ફાઉન્ટેન હેડ સ્કૂલની અધધ રૂપિયા 2.79 લાખ ફી મંજૂર

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
  • 41માં રાઉન્ડમાં એક માત્ર સ્કૂલનો સમાવેશ

સુરત ઝોનની ફી રેગ્યુલેટરી કમિટીની કામગીરી સામે વાલીઓ દ્વારા સતત ઉઠાવવામાં આવી રહેલા સવાલો વચ્ચે કમિટી દ્વારા ફાઉન્ટન હેડ સ્કૂલની અલાયદી ફી જાહેર કરતા નવો વિ​​​વાદ ઉમેરાયો છે. ફી રેગ્યુલેટરી કમિટીએ આજે દાંડી રોડની ફાઉન્ટનહેડ સ્કૂલની 2.79 લાખ સુધીનું વર્ષ 2019-20 માટે ફાયનલ ફી માળખું જાહેર કર્યું હતું.એફઆરસીએ અચાનક માત્ર ફાઉન્ટનહેડ સ્કૂલનું ફી માળખુ નક્કી કરતા સંચાલકો પણ આશ્ચર્ય ફેલાયું હતુ. એફ.આર.સીની રચના બાદ અત્યાર સુધીનાં કુલ 40 રાઉન્ડમાં એકસાથે અનેક શાળાઓનું પ્રોવિઝનલ અને ફાયનલ ફી માળખુ જાહેર કરાતું હતું. જો કે 41માં રાઉન્ડમાં માત્ર ફાઉન્ટન હેડ સ્કૂલની અલાયદી ફી જાહેર કરાઈ છે.

એફ.આર.સીએ ફાઉન્ટનહેડ સ્કૂલની ફીમાં ધો. 1 થી 6 માટે પ્રપોઝ્ડ ફીમાં ગણતરીના રૂ. 7578 ઘટાડી 1 લાખ 20 હજાર, ધો.7-8 માટે 11 હજાર 113 રૂપિયા ઘટાડી 1 લાખ 48 હજાર તેમજ ધો.11-12 માટે 47 હજાર ઘટાડી 2 લાખ 79 હજાર ફી નક્કી કરી છે. એફઆરસી દ્વારા સ્પેશિયલ માત્ર એક સ્કૂલનો રાઉન્ડ જાહેર કરાતા ચર્ચા ઉઠી છે.

FRC દ્વારા નક્કી કરાયેલું વર્ષ 19-20નું ફાઉન્ટેન હેડનું ફી માળખુ

ધોરણ

પ્રપોઝ્ડ ફી સુધારો

ફાયનલ ફી
1-61289967578120020
7-815979311113148680
11-1232685047070279780
